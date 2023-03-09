Hoda Kotb Shares Why She Has Such a Special Connection With New Orleans

"It's the closest to a hometown I’ve ever felt.”

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca headshot
Stacey Leasca

Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist and co-founder of Be a Travel Writer, an online course for the next generation of travel journalists. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, and many more. You'll usually find her in an airport. If you do see her there, please say hello.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 9, 2023
Hoda Kotb sitting on a balcony and walking on a path in New Orleans
Photo:

CEDRIC ANGELES/Southern Living

On any given workday, you’ll likely find Hoda Kotb sitting in her anchor chair, filming Today at Rockefeller Center. But, give her a day off, and she’s on the first direct flight to New Orleans. 

In a March feature with Southern Living, Kotb shared her deep love for the famed Louisiana city, saying it’s “the closest to a hometown I’ve ever felt.” And it’s a love, writer Karen Swensen, who happens to be best friends with Kotb, says is a love returned in droves.

Kotb explained, it was love at first sight with the city when she landed at the airport in 1992 as she took on an early reporting role at WWL-TV, and subsequently found her own little paradise in New Orleans.

“It was the perfect corner of New Orleans — all the fun of the Quarter and the charm of a quiet neighborhood,” Kotb shared of home at 538 Governor Nicholls Street in the French Quarter. “It was within walking distance of some of the world’s greatest coffeehouses, a stone’s throw from the Mississippi River, and so perfectly located that we’d hear live music out our window every now and then. There were no strangers. It was a real community.” 

Hoda Kotb dancing with a band in New Orleans and the cover of Southern Living with Hoda on a New Orleans balcony

CEDRIC ANGELES/Southern Living

Though it's no surprise Kotb had fun then, and continues to have fun now, in the lively neighborhood. After all, it's the spot where visitors can watch the best of Mardi Gras, visit the French Market, walk down Bourbon Street, and learn a little (or a lot) about voodoo. 

New Orleans is a place that Kotb returns to over and over again, only this time with her two daughters, Haley and Hope, in tow. 

"I want them to know New Orleans — to love the city and for this to be part of their lives because it's such an important part of mine," Kotb, who also recently shared Hope's health struggles with the Today audience, said. "I want them to see what it's like to be front and center at the parade." 

Kotb returned with her daughters for St. Patrick's Day in 2022 to do just that — stopping along a parade route so Kotb's girls could yell the locals-only phrase, "Throw me somethin', mister!" and receive a few shiny goodies. However, it's not just about the big events for Kotb and her girls either. She also shows them the quiet corners — the parks, the restaurants, and all the best beignet spots around. 

"Everything is light in New Orleans. 'Normal' is being free, and dressing the way you want, dancing in the street even if you're the only one," Kotb shared. "New Orleans celebrates the individual. It's full of characters, and I want my kids to meet them." 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Exterior entrance at night of International House Hotel in New Orleans
Celebrate All Saints and Souls the New Orleans Way at This Unexpected Hotel Bar
Boats in Los Cabos, Mexico
12 Best Places to Travel in April 2023
Millennial girlfriends at the beach
25 Affordable Girls Weekend Getaways That Won't Break the Bank
Exterior of a tiny Getaway home
I Stayed in a Tiny Home Cabin With My Mom — and It Brought Us Closer Than I Expected
A sailboat off the coast of Venice
Venice Is a City Built on Sailing, and This Club Can Show You the Ropes
Two photos from Tampa, Florida, one showing tacos and chips at a Mexican restaurant, and one showing a mai tai cocktail
This Overlooked Florida City Has a Burgeoning Riverwalk District, a Hip New Hotel, and an Amazing Cuban American Dining Scene
Aerial view of the Christmas Market Vienna, traditional market at Vienna Town Hall in December
I Visited 8 European Christmas Markets in 2 Weeks — and These Were My Favorites
Two photos from Northern Ireland, one showing a rainy-day-inspired artwork on a brick wall, and one showing a doorman on a red carpet
Why Now Is the Time to Visit Northern Ireland — Plus Where to Eat, What Do, and Places to Stay
New Orleans, Louisiana - Street scenes from walking around the French Quarter of New Orleans on Bourbon Street.
New Orleans Travel Guide
Pair of photos showing traditional and modern buildings in Munich
Munich Is More Than Beer and BMWs — Here's How to See a New Side of the City
Garden of the Gods Resort and Club in Colorado Springs
11 Female-owned Hotels Around the World With Amazing Stories
Photos showing public artwork in Chicago, Illinois
Chicago's Public Art Scene Is Like No Other — Here's What to See
Pouring a glass of champagne with people partying in the background.
20 of the Best Bachelorette Party Destinations Around the World
Wild pony in New Forest, Southern England
Hike With Ponies, Shop for Magic Spells, and Stay in a Charming Manor House in England's New Forest
The Water of Leith river in Edinburgh, Scotland
Edinburgh Is the Perfect Mix of Old and New — With Luxury Hotels, Gothic Architecture, and a Surprising Food Scene
New Orleans Parade
Why You Should Visit New Orleans in Winter, When the Days Are Short but the Parties Are Long