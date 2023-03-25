TikTok's Favorite Influencer Tinx Talks Travel and Exploring New Places Through Food

Maybe you don't know the name Christina Najjar, but odds are, you certainly have come across her content under her other moniker, Tinx.

The influencer, who's TikTok page sparked a massive following at the start of the pandemic, has become somewhat of a big sister on the internet often giving advice on a variety of subjects from career, to dating, to food, to travel — all with her quirky and authentic perspective, of course.

Specifically talking travel, Tinx told Travel + Leisure in a recent interview that the value and importance of exploring a new place was instilled in her a young age.

"I was very lucky growing up that my parents prioritized travel for us," she said. "That was the big thing in our family — nothing else mattered. They were like, 'we're gonna save up, and we are gonna travel to one cool place every year."

Years later, the 32-year-old has an almost Encyclopedia-like knowledge of destinations, mainly thanks to her favorite restaurants.

"I have a strong food memory," she said. "That's how I remember a place…some people have that with smell, but for me, it's always been food…. that's how I get to know a place, by eating my way through it."

Her love and knowledge of food has led her to a partnership with Tabasco hot sauce , with whom she created the all-new Tinx Avocado Jalapeño Hot Sauce Dressing, an ideal topping for your next hot girl salad (as she's dubbed the meal). And this isn't just a partnership in name, but rather one born out of a pure love of hot sauce that only deepened after her visit to Tabasco Sauce HQ on Avery Island, Louisiana.

"I'd never been to Louisiana before, and I was just so moved," she recalled. "[It's] a 154-year-old company, still family owned and operated, and everybody, on every different part of the production of hot sauce there, has so much pride in their work and is so passionate," Tinx said.

During her visit, Tinx soaked in everything she could about the process, from taking a swamp boat ride to get to know the area, to tasting local dishes like gumbo and shrimp po boys to see how she could pair the flavors of her own sauce with these.

As for where she plans to take her own hot sauce collab next, Tinx shared she's pulling a Beyoncè, putting hot sauce in her bag, and making her way back to London to share it with her family.

"I'm definitely bringing back a bunch of bottles for my friends there," Tinx said. "I can't wait for them to try."

If you want to try the collaboration out for yourself, you can snag a bottle on Amazon when they become available. Then, make her Hot Girl Salad, which Tinx was kind enough to share the recipe for, below.

Hot Girl Salad Ingredients

2 cups of mixed greens

1/3 cup of cherry tomatoes, halved

½ radish, thinly sliced

1 green onion, sliced

½ ripe avocado, pitted and sliced

3-4 cooked shrimp, shells removed

Tabasco x Tinx Avocado Jalapeño Hot Sauce Dressing

Instructions