These Perfect-for-winter Timberland Boots Are Finally on Sale — but Not for Long

They’re durable, insulated, and waterproof, making them the “best winter boots," according to shoppers.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 3, 2022 07:30AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

timberland boot sale Nordstrom
Photo:

Nordstorm

With a seemingly endless selection of winter snow boots on the market, it can be hard to choose the right pair. Sure, some may be cozy and comfortable, but do they show off your personal style? If you’re looking for winter boots that do both, one timeless shoe that continues to check all the boxes is the Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot — and it’s on sale right now.

Timberland boots have experienced a major style resurgence in recent years, cementing them as a pillar of both function and taste. And right now Nordstrom is selling them for up to 30 percent off. If you’re in the market for a new pair of everyday boots to fall in love with this winter, you’re not going to want to miss out on this deal, with light pink Timberland boots going for $119.

6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot

Nordstorm

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $119 (originally $170)

This iconic boot may have been originally created as a work boot, but it has transformed into a noteworthy fashion accessory as well. Made from premium waterproof leather to keep your feet dry regardless of the weather, these insulated boots are ideal if you plan to be outside and on your feet for hours at a time. In fact, they’re even fitted with 200 grams of insulation to maintain heat around your feet, and a padded collar for maximum comfort.

These durable shoes are built to last, and with a rubber lug sole to improve traction, you won’t have to worry about repurchasing a new pair each year or slipping on the slick ground. They even offer a padded anti-fatigue footbed to keep you feeling great on your feet whether you’re working, traveling, or spending time in the snow.

6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot

Nordstorm

To buy: amazon.com, nordstrom.com, and zappos.com, from $136 (originally $170)  

Garnering a near-perfect 4.6-star rating at Nordstrom, these sturdy yet stylish boots have customers raving. One shopper noted that they’re “great to use in cold weather” as well as “stylish and comfortable to walk in.” They even went as far as to call them the “best winter boots.” Another added, “The soles make me feel secure when walking and climbing up and down stairs, while also keeping my feet warm.” So if you plan on heading off for vacation in a cooler climate, these may be the ideal pair of shoes to pack.

Shoppers love these boots for any of their winter outings, with one person noting, “I wear them to hike with my dogs in the snow and rain. And I love that they look great too!” In need of a sturdy shoe for a casual hike? One customer shared, “I know they’re not technically a hiking shoe but I’ve used them in several hikes (three-ish mile hikes) and camping trips. I like that they’re indestructible!” And if you love to travel, these are the only pair of shoes you’ll need to pack according to one shopper. “I really loved these boots! [They’re] so stylish, whether for winter or summer and for traveling.” 

6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot

Nordstorm

To buy: nordstrom.com, amazon.com, and zappos.com, $136 (originally $170)

If you plan on heading off on a cold weather vacation or simply want a strong pair of boots to bridge the seasons and keep you from slipping on the slick, icy ground, Timberland’s Premium Waterproof Boots are up to the task. Stylish, insulated, and sturdy, these high-quality boots are currently 30 percent off in light pink. Don’t wait too long, though — this deal won’t last forever.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Columbia Boots Customer Review and Sale tout
These ‘Perfect’ Winter Boots Must Have Slipped Through the Cracks — They’re Still on Sale From Cyber Monday
Comfy Shoe Deals Roundup Cyber Monday Tout
Cyber Monday's Comfortable Shoe Deals Are Unheard of — Here Are the Best 77 Best Pairs for Nearly 70% Off
Ugg Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal tout
Shoppers Say These Celeb-loved, Cloud-like Ugg Slippers Are the Comfiest Travel Shoes — and They’re 50% Off
zappos round-up tout
Zappos Just Dropped Thousands of Post-cyber Monday Deals — Shop the 32 Best Comfy Shoes on Sale
ALEADER Womens Cold Weather Winter Boots Waterproof Snow Boots tout
Shoppers Are Ditching Their Name-brand Winter Snow Boots for This $49 Pair From Amazon
Podiatrist Designed Walking Shoes Tout
The Podiatrist-approved Brand That Oprah Loves Has Comfy, Water-Repellent Shoes That Are Perfect for Winter
Everyday Chelsea Boot
These Stylish and Weatherproof Leather Chelsea Boots Have No Break-in Period — and They’re on Sale Right Now
Ugg koolaburra
People Are Ditching Their Uggs for These Best-selling Amazon Boots — and They’re on Sale for a Few More Hours
These Comfy and Cozy Boots Will Keep Your Feet Happy While Traveling This Winter â and Theyâre All on Sale Tout
Get Ahead of Black Friday Sales and Upgrade Your Travel Footwear With These 12 Comfy Boots That Go With Any Look
amazon royal loved superga deal tout
The Comfy Sneakers Kate Middleton Always Wears Are As Little As $25 Right Now
Amazon Cyber Week Deal Roundup tout
The 31 Best Cyber Week Deals at Amazon for Travelers, Including Yeti, Samsonite Luggage, and Bose Headphones
The TK Best Outdoor Deals From REIâs Cyber Week Sale Will Make You Forget All About Black Friday tout
The 28 Best Outdoor Deals From REI’s Cyber Week Sale Will Make You Forget All About Black Friday
Nordstrom BFCM Roundup Tout
Nordstrom Has Thousands of Black Friday Deals — Shop the 58 Best for Travelers
Best Comfortable Shoes Black Friday Tout
The 68 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals Ahead of Black Friday — Up to 82% Off
Travel Pants Deals Roundup Cyber Monday Tout
The 96 Best Cyber Monday Travel Pants Deals for Every Type of Adventure — Starting at $10
Miller 2 Water Resistant Boot
These ‘Extremely Comfortable’ Water-resistant Boots Are Up to 54% Off Thanks to a Rare, Double Discount