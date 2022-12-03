These Perfect-for-winter Timberland Boots Are Finally on Sale — but Not for Long

With a seemingly endless selection of winter snow boots on the market, it can be hard to choose the right pair. Sure, some may be cozy and comfortable, but do they show off your personal style? If you’re looking for winter boots that do both, one timeless shoe that continues to check all the boxes is the Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot — and it’s on sale right now.

Timberland boots have experienced a major style resurgence in recent years, cementing them as a pillar of both function and taste. And right now Nordstrom is selling them for up to 30 percent off. If you’re in the market for a new pair of everyday boots to fall in love with this winter, you’re not going to want to miss out on this deal, with light pink Timberland boots going for $119.

This iconic boot may have been originally created as a work boot, but it has transformed into a noteworthy fashion accessory as well. Made from premium waterproof leather to keep your feet dry regardless of the weather, these insulated boots are ideal if you plan to be outside and on your feet for hours at a time. In fact, they’re even fitted with 200 grams of insulation to maintain heat around your feet, and a padded collar for maximum comfort.

These durable shoes are built to last, and with a rubber lug sole to improve traction, you won’t have to worry about repurchasing a new pair each year or slipping on the slick ground. They even offer a padded anti-fatigue footbed to keep you feeling great on your feet whether you’re working, traveling, or spending time in the snow.

Garnering a near-perfect 4.6-star rating at Nordstrom, these sturdy yet stylish boots have customers raving. One shopper noted that they’re “great to use in cold weather” as well as “stylish and comfortable to walk in.” They even went as far as to call them the “best winter boots.” Another added, “The soles make me feel secure when walking and climbing up and down stairs, while also keeping my feet warm.” So if you plan on heading off for vacation in a cooler climate, these may be the ideal pair of shoes to pack.

Shoppers love these boots for any of their winter outings, with one person noting, “I wear them to hike with my dogs in the snow and rain. And I love that they look great too!” In need of a sturdy shoe for a casual hike? One customer shared, “I know they’re not technically a hiking shoe but I’ve used them in several hikes (three-ish mile hikes) and camping trips. I like that they’re indestructible!” And if you love to travel, these are the only pair of shoes you’ll need to pack according to one shopper. “I really loved these boots! [They’re] so stylish, whether for winter or summer and for traveling.”

If you plan on heading off on a cold weather vacation or simply want a strong pair of boots to bridge the seasons and keep you from slipping on the slick, icy ground, Timberland’s Premium Waterproof Boots are up to the task. Stylish, insulated, and sturdy, these high-quality boots are currently 30 percent off in light pink. Don’t wait too long, though — this deal won’t last forever.

