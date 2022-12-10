Shoppers Would Give This Wallet Bluetooth Tracker ‘More Than 5 Stars’ if They Could – and It’s on Sale

There’s no denying how useful traveling with a Bluetooth tracker can be — particularly when using one to keep extra tabs on your luggage, personal bags, and other important gear. While the popular Apple AirTags, Tile Mates, and Samsung Galaxy SmartTags do an excellent job at monitoring your suitcase’s location, they can be quite bulky if you want to use them to track smaller items like your wallet or passport, for example.

Thankfully, there’s a solution with the Tile Slim Bluetooth Tracker. Like the original Tile Mate tag, the Tile Slim alerts you when your belongings have fallen out of its 250-foot Bluetooth range — only it comes in a sleek, thin rectangular shape that can easily slide into your wallet, passport cover, luggage tag, and other essential travel items.

But, the best part is that it recently went on sale. Right now, you can get it for 30 percent off at Amazon, where its price tag has dropped down to $25. There’s no telling how much longer this deal will be available to shop, so we recommend adding it to your cart ASAP, especially if you’re looking for a thoughtful gift for the travel enthusiast or tech-savvy person on your list.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $35)

Apart from its sleek profile (which measures 3.4 inches by 2.1 inches by .09 inches) and versatile design, the Tile Slim Bluetooth Tracker is a favorite among travelers because it’s compatible with both Apple and Samsung devices, as well as Google Home and Amazon Alexa smart home consoles. What’s more, the water-resistant tracker connects to the Tile app, where you can “ring” your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range to find it. Or, you can connect it to your smart home device for extra search help.

When your Tile Slim is out of range, the brand’s secure GPS network reports its most recent location in the app to get a better sense of where you lost it (Tile Premium Plan subscribers will get a notification when they leave something behind, and can be reimbursed if they can’t find their Tile Slim). Another perk: you can also use the Tile Slim to make your smartphone ring if you’ve lost it. Once they’re synced up, just double tap the button to trigger your ringtone — and yes, it will ring even if your phone is on silent mode. Plus, you don’t have to worry about charging the Tile Slim’s battery or replacing it; it’s equipped with a non-replaceable battery that lasts up to three years, according to the brand.

“Oh my god, I can't believe how amazing this product is,” an Amazon shopper said, adding that they bought the Tile Slim for their son. “He traveled to Boston on New Year's Eve, and wouldn't you know it, he dropped his wallet. He was able to track his wallet via GPS using Tile's network and was able to recover his brand new wallet with everything still inside it.” The shopper continued, “If I could give this product more than five stars, I totally would. It saved my son's day…It's a must buy.”

Chiming in, a traveler wrote, “It tracked my luggage when I traveled and showed it was on the plane and showed when my luggage was on the belt.” After calling it a “lifesaver,” one customer commented, “This has been a great purchase.” And, another shopper said that they “don't lose anything anymore” after getting the Tile Slim.

amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $35)

Further singing its praises, another reviewer highlighted that the Tile Slim is “more than worth it if you lose your item even once,” and recalled how it helped them recover a lost wallet: “I was losing my mind searching for it everywhere until I remembered I had Tile. I started ringing it and, even then, it took me a few minutes to pinpoint the exact location.” Concluding their review, they said, “But with the help of Tile, it was back in my hands quickly! If not for this thing I truly believe I might never have found it.”

And, there are plenty of glowing testimonials where that came from. Travel smarter with the Tile Slim, which is up to 30 percent off at Amazon today. Trust us, you can’t put a price on the peace of mind you’ll feel knowing that your wallet, passport, luggage, and more have an extra layer of protection.

At the time of publishing, the price was $25.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

