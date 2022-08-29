A Flight Attendant on TikTok Called This Collapsible Kettle One of Her 'Travel Must-haves' — and It's on Sale

Shop it now while it’s just $45.

By
Rebecca Carhart
Rebecca Carhart
Rebecca Carhart
Rebecca Carhart is a senior e-commerce writer and strategist on Dotdash Meredith’s news and deals travel team. Her reviews of products across the fashion, beauty, home, and travel spaces have appeared on TravelandLeisure.com, InStyle.com, People.com, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

ShineMe Travel Kettle
ShineMe Travel Kettle. Photo:

Amazon

With only a few hours for cleaning crews to disinfect hotel rooms in between check-outs and check-ins, your hotel room is probably not as clean as you'd like it to be. According to flight attendant and TikTok user @flywithmerm, one item that might not get as cleaned as often as you'd prefer is the in-room kettle. 

That’s why she calls this ShineMe Upgrade Travel Collapsible Kettle one of her “travel must-haves,” in a video shared with her 187,000 followers. The video shows the flight attendant and frequent traveler showing off the handy appliance and says it’s “great for hotel layovers” because she believes “hotels do not always clean those coffee machines.”   

The TikTok video quickly went viral, racking up over 375,000 views and 28,000 likes. Several viewers have since commented saying they were definitely going to buy one after their own experiences with dirty hotel kettles. Others said they’ve already purchased and love the collapsible kettle, with one saying it “is the best travel item” they’ve ever bought. 

ShineMe Travel Kettle
ShineMe Travel Kettle.

Amazon


To buy: amazon.com, $45 with on-site coupon (originally $60)

Each appliance comes with a kettle that is made from a BPA-free silicone material that is able to collapse down to a flat compact size, a heating plate, a matching collapsible cup, and a detachable power cord. What’s more, each set also comes with an international power converter so you can use the dual-voltage kettle anywhere in the world, and a travel storage bag that will neatly fit everything inside for easy packing. 

Shoppers say the kettle is super easy to use. Just fill it with water, press the start button and it will start heating up fast. After boiling, the kettle will stay in self-heated mode until you turn it off, so your water will stay warm even after boiling. It holds just over half a liter of water at a time and comes in three different colors. 

“One pot is enough for two cups, which is perfect for camping (if you have power) and hotel stays,” one shopper wrote. While another called the kettle the “best investment” because “hotel room coffee machines are always filthy. It’s perfect, [and] packs into a small round circle zip pouch.”

Perhaps best of all, the flight attendant-approved travel kettle is marked down right now to just $45 when you click the coupon box when checking out. So if you’ve been looking for the “perfect electric kettle to travel” to travel with, this may be the perfect excuse to scoop one up for way less. 

ShineMe Travel Kettle
ShineMe Travel Kettle.

Amazon


To buy: amazon.com, $45 with coupon (originally $60)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $45.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Travel Accessories Under $50
The 8 Best Travel Accessories Under $50 at Amazon, According to T+L Editors
Kitsch Refillable Flat Pouch Travel Bottles Set
This $12 Packing Hack Will Help You Fit More Products in Your Toiletry Bag
Mishansha Women's Running Walking Shoes
Travelers Call These $40 Walking Shoes the Best Sneakers They’ve Ever Worn
Dad and daughters at the beach
I'm a Traveling Dad — These Are the 10 Items I Wouldn't Make It Through Summer Without
door stopper alarm
These Genius Safety Devices Went Viral on TikTok After a Flight Attendant Recommended Them
Luggage cup holder hack
This Flight Attendant-approved Luggage Cup Holder Is the Most Genius Travel Accessory We've Ever Seen
Women Laptop Tote Bag
This Tote Is the 'Best Carry-on Ever,' According to Reviewers — and It's More Than 50% Off Right Now
TikTik Door Locks
These $12 Safety Gadgets Just Went Viral on TikTok — and They're a 'Travel Must-have'
Amazon Puff Sleeve Shirt
Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This $17 Top 'Magic' Because It Looks Good With Everything
Adjustable Travel Pillow
Flight Attendants Are Fans of This $23 Travel Pillow That Can Be Worn Multiple Ways
GoHeat Cordless Sunbeam Heating Pad with Standard Charger, Slate Gray
This Popular Travel Heating Pad Is the One Thing I Wish I Had on My Last Vacation
TOZO NC2 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds, in-Ear Detection Headphones tout
Travelers Love These Sleek, Noise-canceling Earbuds — and They're More Than 50% Off Right Now
Best Camping Coffee Makers Tout
The Best Camping Coffee Makers of 2022
best pet travel accessories
The Best Vet-Approved Pet Travel Essentials for Cats and Dogs
best camping accessories
The Best RV Accessories for Your Next Adventure on the Road
Lifewit Collapsible Cooler Bag Insulated 24L
Shoppers Are Amazed by How Much They Can Fit Inside This $33 Collapsible Cooler Bag