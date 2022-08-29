A Flight Attendant on TikTok Called This Collapsible Kettle One of Her 'Travel Must-haves' — and It's on Sale

With only a few hours for cleaning crews to disinfect hotel rooms in between check-outs and check-ins, your hotel room is probably not as clean as you'd like it to be. According to flight attendant and TikTok user @flywithmerm, one item that might not get as cleaned as often as you'd prefer is the in-room kettle.

That’s why she calls this ShineMe Upgrade Travel Collapsible Kettle one of her “travel must-haves,” in a video shared with her 187,000 followers. The video shows the flight attendant and frequent traveler showing off the handy appliance and says it’s “great for hotel layovers” because she believes “hotels do not always clean those coffee machines.”

The TikTok video quickly went viral, racking up over 375,000 views and 28,000 likes. Several viewers have since commented saying they were definitely going to buy one after their own experiences with dirty hotel kettles. Others said they’ve already purchased and love the collapsible kettle, with one saying it “is the best travel item” they’ve ever bought.

ShineMe Travel Kettle. Amazon



To buy: amazon.com, $45 with on-site coupon (originally $60)

Each appliance comes with a kettle that is made from a BPA-free silicone material that is able to collapse down to a flat compact size, a heating plate, a matching collapsible cup, and a detachable power cord. What’s more, each set also comes with an international power converter so you can use the dual-voltage kettle anywhere in the world, and a travel storage bag that will neatly fit everything inside for easy packing.

Shoppers say the kettle is super easy to use. Just fill it with water, press the start button and it will start heating up fast. After boiling, the kettle will stay in self-heated mode until you turn it off, so your water will stay warm even after boiling. It holds just over half a liter of water at a time and comes in three different colors.

“One pot is enough for two cups, which is perfect for camping (if you have power) and hotel stays,” one shopper wrote. While another called the kettle the “best investment” because “hotel room coffee machines are always filthy. It’s perfect, [and] packs into a small round circle zip pouch.”

Perhaps best of all, the flight attendant-approved travel kettle is marked down right now to just $45 when you click the coupon box when checking out. So if you’ve been looking for the “perfect electric kettle to travel” to travel with, this may be the perfect excuse to scoop one up for way less.

ShineMe Travel Kettle. Amazon



To buy: amazon.com, $45 with coupon (originally $60)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $45.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

