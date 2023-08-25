The One Thing You Should Always Wear to the Airport to Save Money, According to TikTok

Heading out on a trip but don't want to pay for luggage? Try TikTok's favorite packing hack — a fishing vest.

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca headshot
Stacey Leasca

Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist and co-founder of Be a Travel Writer, an online course for the next generation of travel journalists. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, and many more. You'll usually find her in an airport. If you do see her there, please say hello.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 25, 2023
A green khaki hunting or fishing sleeveless vest on hanger
Photo:

breakermaximus/Getty Images

As far as packing hacks go, we’ve heard them all. From rolling vs. folding to stuffing a pillowcase with your clothing instead of bringing a carry-on, and even how to pack for a three-month trip with only a carry-on. But this new tip from TikTok has, well, really reeled us in — pun intended.

Shared by TikTok user @CheapHolidayExpert, the latest tip we've come across involves a fisherman's vest — the kind you’d wear when heading out on a fly-fishing adventure — to help avoid any extra baggage fees.

“That is definitely another win for not paying for any luggage,” she explained in the video where she sported the vest underneath her jacket.

The vest, which she picked up the vest for a mere $10.99 on Amazon, was packed with carry-on essentials and more including gym clothes, a speaker, headphones, passport, a deck of cards, deodorant, and a bikini. And, she used the vest’s massive back pocket to stow her laptop. 

Next, Chelsea takes everyone with her as she scans her passport, and as the crew checks her other bags. And lo and behold, makes it to the plane with her vest no questions asked. 

Users were quick to jump in the comments section to praise her ingenuity, including one commenter who said, “I spent so long looking for a travel jacket with [tons] of pockets I don’t know why I never thought of this.” Another even suggested a way to take it a step further by adding, “This and cargo pants?? Life-changing.” 

Other TikTokers have taken up the call to test it for themselves to see if they can replicate the results, including user @Witchy.Crafty, aka Robin Snow, who called it “the best travel hack I have ever found.” 

She too fit a ton of things in the pockets, including several pairs of socks, hair products, makeup, toiletries, electronics, two sets of headphones, and a swimsuit. 

So, for now, the hack appears to be working, but who know how long it will last until airlines get wise to our tricks. But who cares, right? At least you can get an arguably very fashion-forward fall vest of out it. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
What to Wear Camping â Amazon, REI, Zappos Tout
Take It From an Expert, These Are the 13 Clothing Items You’ll Regret Not Packing for Your Camping Trip
Unique Travel Accessories of 2023
16 Unique Travel Accessories We Didn't Know We Needed in 2023
Backpack One-off + Flight Attendant quotes tout
Amazon’s No. 1 Carry-on Travel Backpack Has a Sky-high Rating From Flight Attendants — and It’s Only $36
Take it From a Travel Writer Tout
I’m a Travel Writer, and These 16 Items Never Leave My Suitcase — Prices Start at $4
View through an arch to diners at a restaurant in Paros with sea views
I Spent 2 Weeks on Paros for a Friend's Wedding — and It Was the Best Vacation I've Ever Taken
Flight attendant organizing product picks Tout
Flight Attendants Swear by These 8 Products to Fit More in Their Carry-ons — and They Start at $10
Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Travel Deals Under $25 Tout
15 ​Travel Accessories That Will Upgrade Your Next Trip — All Under $25 at Amazon This Weekend
Best Amazon Deals for August tout
The 90 Best Deals for Travelers at Amazon's Epic End-of-summer Sale This August — Up to 79% Off
What to Pack for a Spa Day
The Ultimate Spa Day Packing List
Best Beach Day Essentials
17 Beach Day Essentials T+L Editors Always Pack on a Trip to the Shore
Best Gifts for Travelers
The 52 Best Gifts for Travelers of 2023
What to Pack for an Alaskan Cruise
The Ultimate Alaska Cruise Packing List
Two pink luggage pieces arranged on a blue patterned background
The 12 Best Pink Luggage Pieces of 2023
Pillow packing hack walking through airport
This TikTok Hack Might Just Be the Best Travel Secret for Overpackers
best travel accessories group image
The 13 Best Travel Accessories for Your Next Trip, Tested and Reviewed
Anti-Theft Backpacks
The 6 Best Anti-theft Backpacks of 2023, Tested and Reviewed