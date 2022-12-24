TikTokers Are Trading Their Leggings for Jumpsuits This Winter — and It’s Actually a Genius Move for Traveling

Move over leggings, this winter is all about jumpsuits — at least according to TikTok. Form-fitting jumpsuits have gone viral on the platform as people continue to use the editor-approved wardrobe staple as a cozy base layer for all of their favorite winter looks.

We’ve seen various interpretations of this TikTok trend, but at the center of every iteration is a comfy jumpsuit, which is then styled with your go-to sweater or outerwear pieces and a pair of winter-friendly shoes like sneakers or boots for a comfy, casual outfit that you can easily spend all day in — whether you’re embarking on a long travel day, taking in the sights, or hanging out in between itinerary activities.

And, we must admit that the trend is actually pretty genius. Not only is it easy to style, but wearing a jumpsuit underneath a sweater or jacket will keep you cozy for a long period of time with its flexible fabric and stretchy construction. Plus, you don’t have to worry about your leggings slipping down when you’re picking up your suitcase from baggage claim or when you’re getting out of your seat to walk around.

Can’t quite picture how it will look in your travel wardrobe? Take this example featuring a long-sleeve jumpsuit paired with an oversized scarf and a fleece-lined vest:

Or, if you’ll be lounging around or spending most of the day on a flight, check out this casual take on the trend, where user Hannah Cortez styled their sleeveless sage green jumpsuit with a knit cardigan and snuggly Ugg boots.

Basically, anything you were pairing with your leggings can now be worn with a jumpsuit for the same athleisure aesthetic, but with even more warmth since you’re getting full-body coverage. Think of it as your new base layer for that “drinking hot cider at an orchard” elegant look or that laidback “coffee date with a friend” vibe. And, like leggings, stretchy, comfy jumpsuits also make great travel outfits. Wear one on its own or throw a button up over it and wear it with your comfiest sneakers for stylish all-day comfort like this TikToker:

See, we told you; they’re easy to style and, not to mention, effortless to pack since a jumpsuit can be a complete outfit on its own or accessorized to create a range of looks from relaxed to full-on fashionable and everything in between. So, if you want to recreate some of your favorite jumpsuit outfits found on TikTok, we’ve rounded up some of the most popular picks from Amazon that are up to the task. And, the best part is that they’re all under $40.

Amilla Spaghetti Strap Bodycon Jumpsuit

Amazon

With more than 7,400 five-star ratings on Amazon, the jumpsuit reviewers love most is the Amilia Spaghetti Strap Bodycon Jumpsuit. The soft and stretchy fabric moves with you so you’ll feel just as comfy as you do in your favorite leggings. Plus, it comes in 26 different colors and patterns so you can grab one in a neutral, all-purpose color like black or a more playful leopard print when you want a bolder look.

To buy: amazon.com, $21

Lagshian V-Neck Sleeveless Jumpsuit

Amazon

Shoppers also love this tank top-style jumpsuit from Lagshian. The thicker straps and high back are ideal for concealing a bra if you prefer to wear one underneath. If you ask us, it can also serve as a dupe for name-brand jumpsuits that typically cost double (or even triple!). Wear it as part of a casual outfit with a hoodie and comfy sneakers, or add some legwarmers, earmuffs, and a puffer jacket for that “mentally, I’m sipping hot cocoa in a ski lodge” look.

To buy: amazon.com, $28

Kiwi Rata Backless Jumpsuit

Amazon

Those who prefer to go braless but don’t want to completely sacrifice the added support should check out this strappy option from Kiwi Rata. It features a built-in sports bra and cross straps in the back so you can get that flirty backless look but still have some support. It’s available in 23 colors, ranging from versatile neutral hues to statement-making patterns like tie-dye and camo print. Throw your favorite hoodie over it for a long flight, or dress it up with a stylish coat or cardigan for a night out on the town.

To buy: amazon.com, $25

Gokatosau Scoop Neck Long-Sleeve Jumpsuit

Amazon

Another popular pick is this full-length Gokatosau jumpsuit featuring a trendy scooped neckline and long sleeves. With full coverage of your arms and legs, it will keep you as cozy as can be, especially when worn under a puffer vest or jacket to create a lightweight-yet-warm winter outfit. Make it even cozier by adding thick wool socks and winter boots — or swap the boots for sneakers and tie it together with a baseball cap for a sportier daytime look.

To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally $40)

Sedrinuo Mock Neck Long-Sleeve Jumpsuit

Amazon

If you’re not a fan of scoop necks, you can achieve the same TikTok-inspired style with this high-neck bodycon jumpsuit from Sedrinuo. You get the same stretchy, long-sleeve comfort out of your jumpsuit, only with a neckline that comes all the way up to your neck. This is ideal for cold-weather outings, and one Amazon shopper even highlighted that it kept them warm and comfy while skiing.

To buy: amazon.com, $26

LuFeng Sleeveless High-Neck Jumpsuit

Amazon

Shoppers also love this sleeveless high neck jumpsuit from LuFeng. It’s lightweight enough that you can wear it on its own in the summer while the full back and high neck make it a great base layer under chunky sweaters, puffer jackets, or cardigans in the colder months. But, if you’re looking for extra warmth, it’s also available in a long-sleeve version.

To buy: amazon.com, $36

Echoine High-Neck Jumpsuit

Amazon

For a sportier style, check out this Echoine jumpsuit with a zippered front and thumb holes in the sleeves so you can pull them up over your hands. Zip it up all the way to the neck for maximum warmth or keep it partially unzipped for a flirtier look. Plus, the rib knit fabric adds a touch of dimension to the outfit and a little more insulation if the weather forecast calls for it.

To buy: amazon.com, $28

Tob Zip-Up Short-Sleeve Jumpsuit

Amazon

If you’re headed somewhere warmer, you can also get a similar zipper-front style in this breezier short sleeve jumpsuit by Tob, which lets you take your travel outfit from winter straight into spring. Try styling it with a leather jacket and some combat boots for an edgier look. Or, you can pair with a lightweight shacket and sneakers for a laidback vibe.

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $26)

Pick Your Look Spaghetti Strap Faux Leather Jumpsuit

Amazon

Create a show-stopping look with this faux leather jumpsuit and a denim jacket. Similar to leather leggings, you get the distinctive leather pants aesthetic with all of the stretch of a comfy pair of leggings so you can wear the outfit all day. For added flare, you can pair it with a chunky belt or knee-high boots for a modern twist on the midcentury go-go dancer aesthetic.

To buy: amazon.com, $30

Ekouaer Button-Up Jumpsuit

Amazon

If you prefer buttons over zippers, you might like this Ekouaer button-up one piece instead. Yes, it’s technically meant to be worn as pajamas, but many reviewers note that the form-fitting one piece is completely opaque and can also be worn like a jumpsuit. Pick your favorite from 24 different colors and patterns, including some more traditional pajama prints like plaid and checkered, some playful prints like leopard or tie-dye, and plenty of solid neutrals like black, gray, and navy.

To buy: amazon.com, $37

Whether you want to go edgy, flirty, cozy, or casual, all of these jumpsuits are versatile enough to achieve all of your favorite looks. Get your favorite one on Amazon now before they sell out.

