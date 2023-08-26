13 Comfy Travel Outfits Taking Over TikTok That You Can Buy for Under $50 at Amazon Right Now

Every traveler dreams of finding that magical travel outfit that looks effortlessly stylish while being comfortable enough to wear all day long. Imagine something you can wear on a 10-hour flight without the slightest discomfort, yet something that’s Instagram-ready the second you land. Does that perfect outfit even exist?

According to TikTok, it does. The social media platform is filled with travelers showing off the cute and comfy travel outfits they’re wearing to the airport this season. One of the hacks TikTokers are obsessed with is matching sets like this outfit featuring breezy wide-leg pants with a matching crop top.

Or this matching cotton tank top and pants set that one TikToker said “feels like pajamas but is very chic.”



We think every traveler should own at least one airport outfit that looks put-together but feels like pajamas, so we’ve rounded up some of the comfiest and most stylish pieces that are all under $50 at Amazon. Whether you’re looking for a comfy set that’s buttery soft or wrinkle-free pants that can hold up to a long-haul flight, you can find the perfect pieces to create your own version of these trendy yet functional TikTok travel outfits.



There’s this one-and-done sweater lounge set that looks like you have a personal stylist yet it couldn’t be easier to wear. Or there’s this soft stretchy two-piece tank top and shorts set priced at just $30 and perfect for pairing with these flowy wide-leg sweatpants to pull off your version of this this TikTok-famous look that takes you from a chilly airplane to a hot summer destination without needing to stop for a wardrobe change.

And best of all, with prices starting at just $19, you’ll be able to put together your magical travel outfit without breaking the budget.



Ekouaer Three-piece Knit Lounge Set

This ultra-comfy three-piece set is already a complete outfit, but the neutral colors make it easy to mix and match each piece with the rest of the items you packed so you can easily create multiple outfits from this. The wide-leg pants are super soft and feature a stretchy elastic waistband so you can stay comfortable all day long while the cropped tank top features drawstring ruched seams on each side for a stylish details that makes this outfit feel even more fashion-forward. One traveler said it’s not only super comfortable, but it also “packs well [and] doesn’t wrinkle.” Sign us up!

Anrabess Two-piece Outfit Sweater Set

It hasn’t been long since this stunning new sweater set hit Amazon shelves, yet it’s already a No. 1 best-seller — and for good reason. For under $50, you get a complete outfit that looks thoughtfully styled and put-together with its cap shoulder knit crop top but also comfortable with its slouchy, super soft pants. One traveler attested, “It’s perfect for airplane travel or wearing it anywhere. It’s stylish and comfortable.” The only issue will be deciding which of the 26 colors to add to your cart.

Anrabess Summer Wide-leg Jumpsuit

At first glance, this effortless outfit looks like a glam dress — but it’s actually a breezy wide-leg jumpsuit (with pockets!) that’s perfect for being on the go. The flowy jumpsuit by Anrabess features extra wide legs to keep things comfy, a cute ruched cut out above the waist, and hidden pockets for a stylish outfit you’ll want to wear long after summer ends. Plus, the stretchy ribbed pack makes it easy to pull on and off without the hassle or discomfort of zippers. Choose from 20 different colors ranging from versatile neutrals to bold statement-making colors. One shopper called this amazing find, “So flattering and perfect for date night and travel,” and continued to say, “I will likely get in black as well. Don’t debate, just get it!”

Pinksavior Two-piece Yoga Set

Wear this two-piece athleisure set as an outfit by itself or throw a light jacket over it for an even more stylish look. The crop top and high-waist yoga pants are both made of breathable, moisture-wicking fabric with four-way stretch for maximum comfort. The pants even offer some mild compression, which can help with circulation while sitting on long-haul flights. Shoppers can choose between two different styles — a full coverage fitted cropped tee or a notched neckline cropped tank top — in 13 different colors. Throw an oversized jean jacket over it, and call it a day.

OQQ Ribbed Crop Tank Tops, Set of Three

Now, what if you’re not a two-piece set fan? Or you’ve already got the perfect pair of sweatpants? Easy — pair them with this three-pack of cropped tank tops, which is on sale for just $17 and gives you multiple neutral tops to pair with your favorite comfy bottoms. Each stretchy, moisture-wicking rib knit top comes in a seamless design with a thick elastic underband for a fitted yet comfortable top that stays in place. Choose from 25 different color combinations to get the perfect match for your wardrobe.

Dibaolong Wide-leg Yoga Pants

These silky soft wide-leg pants are versatile enough to pair with just about every top in your suitcase (ahem, or the above tank tops) to instantly create a cute and comfy travel outfit. According to one traveler, they are “nice enough to pass for dress slacks with a tunic or jacket, but it feels almost like you're wearing your favorite pajama bottoms.” The elastic waistband, drawstring closure, and breezy wide-leg design make them perfect for long flights, all-day walking, or even relaxing back at the hotel.

MoFiz Cargo Joggers

For a sporty look that’s a nod to trendy Y2K fashion (one that even Oprah has worn!), get these lightweight cargo joggers in one of 25 neutral or pastel colors. They feature a wide elastic waistband and soft, wrinkle-free fabric that will look just as good after a 10-hour flight as it did when you boarded. It’s also quick-drying and breathable so you can head out on a bike tour of the city or a spontaneous hike without worrying about your outfit getting sweaty and uncomfortable.

Zeagoo Two-piece Lounge Set

This two-piece set comes with breezy drawstring shorts and an oversized button-down that are both made from 100 percent cotton. It’s breathable, comfy, and also happens to be the spitting image of the linen set Meghan Markle wore this spring if you get it in pink.

One traveler said the versatile set is a “vacation must-have” because “You can dress this up with jewelry and a belt and go to dinner [or] wear it to the beach over your bathing suit.” Wear it by itself, as a swimsuit cover-up, or mix and match with your other favorite summer or fall pieces. It’s ready from the moment you land.

Merokeety Striped Summer T-shirt Dress

This casual short-sleeve T-shirt dress is an Amazon best-seller, having earned more than 18,900 five-star ratings. Many travelers in the reviews rave about how comfy it is and how easy it is to dress up or down to wear literally anywhere. One enamored reviewer went as far as to say, “I will never travel in another outfit.”

The dress features a stylish crew neck and a tie belt at the waist that creates a flattering silhouette for a laid-back but polished style. Wear it with your comfiest white sneakers as you explore the city during the day and then switch to your favorite heels or sandals in the evening when it’s time to head to dinner.

TWFRHC Two-piece Ribbed Workout Set

Travelers love this two-piece shorts and tank top set for warm-weather adventures. The stretch ribbed knit fabric is super comfortable, and the fitted design offers some mild compression for those long flights. Just throw some wide-leg sweatpants over the bottoms if you need more coverage in transit. The cool and breathable outfit has earned more than 2,100 five-star ratings on Amazon thanks to its thick yet stretchy fabric that you can feel good in all day long. “This is one of my go-to outfits for the airport,” said one traveler who ensured it’s not see-through. Wear it on its own or with your favorite jacket or cover-up.

Ofeefan Wide-leg Sweatpants

These wide-leg sweatpants are surprisingly lightweight and perfect for wearing at the airport. The loose fit and elastic waistband will keep you comfortable as you navigate security or try to catch a nap on your flight. Meanwhile, you can pair them with a cute crop top or white button-down for a casual chic outfit. Best of all, they have two extra deep pockets that can hold your phone and other essentials — or just keep your hands warm on the plane.

Amazon Essentials Regular Fit Short Sleeve Button-down

That magical, comfy airport outfit exists for guys, too. Case in point: This versatile button-down that goes with just about everything and can add a little polish to even the coziest of sweatpants. The cotton poplin fabric is durable yet soft, meaning it’ll feel worn in and ready to go in no time. One shopper who said the shirt is “comfy and lightweight” pointed out that it doesn’t wrinkle easily, but when it does they “were super easy to steam out,” making this one hassle-free travel look.

Champion Everyday Men’s Jersey Joggers

Get breathable comfort in a neutral base that pairs with any T-shirt or button-down when you grab a pair of these Champion Everyday joggers. The stylish tapered leg makes these easy to dress up or down while the 100 percent cotton fabric makes them easy to wear all day long. It’s no wonder these joggers have earned more than 23,800 five-star ratings at Amazon. Shoppers can choose from 10 different colors — and since they’re 43 percent off right now, you’ve got the perfect excuse to grab a few different colors for that next trip.

