I’m a Travel Writer, and This $23 Portable Amazon Iron Just Replaced My $120 Oprah-loved Version

Stop shriveling up at the thought of wearing wrinkled outfits when you travel. There’s a simple solution to this universal problem because yes, no matter how you pack your items, creases and crinkles are bound to happen. I know what you’re thinking, the hotel iron will do the trick, and though you’re not wrong, it’s not always as seamless as you think. And, in the event that your accommodations don't have one, you'll be grateful that you packed the Brynni Portable Iron, an Amazon-loved travel accessory that's generating buzz on TikTok for its fast, streamlined, and compact design.

As someone whose travel uniform often includes silk dresses and linen shirts, I was mesmerized when I came across the social media-famous travel iron, which is on sale thanks to a special on-site coupon. In the past, I’ve lugged around everything from an iron (that eventually started rusting on me) to the bulkiest steamer that barely fit in my carry-on. Soon enough, I made the switch to the Oprah-approved and TikTok-viral Nori Press steam iron and it transformed my travel wardrobe. The Nori Press was like having a hair straightener for your clothes. Not only was I a huge fan of the green color that I chose (it comes in the prettiest pastel hues), but I was also obsessed with how easy it was to use. In fact, I couldn’t stop steaming. I loved that I could just whip it out and steam — no board required.

Brynni Portable Iron

Amazon

The game-changing Nori device also has six fabric settings (polyester, silk, wool, cotton, denim, and linen), and its elongated arm and pointed tips allowed me to get to those hard-to-reach wrinkles. On top of that, the Nori’s clamped design features two hot plates in the middle, which meant that I didn’t have to flip my clothes around anymore; it’s able to straighten both sides at the same time.

All in all, you get what you pay for, and then some, with the Nori. But if you simply crave a crisp T-shirt for a day of sightseeing or want a perfectly pressed scarf to sport during an upcoming fall gateway, the affordable Brynni Portable Iron will get the job done without hurting your wallet (or taking away any precious funds from your travel budget). As this TikTok user pointed out in their now-viral video, "It heats up in seconds, has a constant steam, doesn't leak, and doesn't require an ironing board," which are the same qualities that make the Nori Press such a great gadget. Taking another cue from the Oprah-loved iron, the Brynni version is equally adorable and comes in a variety of fun shades like bright blue, bold purple, and more.

But, I must admit, the two popular travel irons differ in one important category: size. My top reason for recommending the Brynni Portable Iron over the Nori Press is its portability. It boasts a compact design with a rotating handle that makes it a breeze to pack and press down to get every wrinkle out. And despite it being extra small, the handheld iron can hold about a quarter of a cup of water, which was certainly enough for me to spruce up an entire outfit quickly.

Though, it is worth noting that the Brynni iron only has one heat setting, so you'll have to be extra diligent when using it on different fabrics and materials.

Nori Steam Press

Amazon

Outside of travel, fans of the portable Amazon iron use it to smooth out the upholstery in their homes, ranging from sofa cushions to throw pillows. In fact, one TikTok user pointed out that it can also be used to iron your sheets and bedding for a hotel-level press. These tasks might be hard to do with the Nori's clamp-style hot plates, which I'd imagine are better suited for ironing out small wrinkles on furniture.

You and your clothes will be in good hands regardless of the TikTok-viral steam iron that you choose, but if you're looking for something that's incredibly portable, then the Brynni Portable Iron definitely needs to be in your travel gear rotation. Add it to your cart (after clipping the on-site coupon for extra savings, of course) so your travel clothes will have that fresh-from-the-hotel-dry-cleaner crispness. At $19, it’s a solid steal and an all-around win-win.

At the time of publishing, the price was $19.

