This 'Magic' $12 Product Is How Celebrities Keep Their Hair Frizz-free on Vacation

You're never going to want to travel without it.

By
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai joins Travel + Leisure as a Commerce Writer where in addition to supporting the commerce team, she writes about all the best travel gadgets and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Hair Wax Stick Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

As much as I love traveling, I’ve learned the hard way that it’s hard to maintain beautiful-looking hair on-the-go. From battling the effects of hard water in London (which left my locks feeling heavy and dry) to combating the tropical humidity of Florida that tends to make my hair a frizzy mess, achieving great vacation hair can seem like an elusive dream. But, many shoppers and TikTok users claim that the viral Tigi Bed Head Wax Stick, which has taken the beauty world by storm over the past year, is the key to achieving flyaway-free and sleek hair wherever and whenever. And right now, it’s on sale for only $12 at Amazon. 

Made with a powerful frizz-fighting formula of beeswax, Japanese wax, and castor oil, this hair wax stick delivers unparalleled control and sleeking power for taming frizz and achieving beautifully slicked back buns. In fact, Amazon shoppers call it “magic” and were happy to report that it “lasts all day.” Other customers that raved about this hair stick shared that it gave their strands “runway vibes” and they declared it “the secret to effortlessly cool hair.” 

The Tigi Bed Head Wax Stick first generated buzz in a TikTok video, which now has 5.8 million views. In it, user @cheygren demonstrated how they use the wax stick to tame flyaways and said, "The Bed Head Stick is life-changing...I take it with me everywhere." 

Amazon Prime Day Bed Head by TIGI Hair Wax Stick For Cool People, For a Soft

Amazon

Indeed, using a wax stick to tame flyaways and achieve smooth, sleek hair is not a new concept by any means. Black and brown women have been incorporating wax sticks into their hair care routines for ages, which can be seen in TikTok user @naignaes' now-viral tutorial that's racked up more than 59,000 likes. But, the recent attention from celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner and shoppers alike has catapulted this historical and highly coveted secret into the limelight. And, it’s no surprise that so many people are now gushing over this versatile hair care staple today.

One shopper said that it’s so good that they “leave all the other hair products at home” when they travel. Its compact size and easy-to-use applicator makes it the perfect to throw in your toiletry bag, which is why several reviewers noted that it's “easy to travel with.” Chiming in, another customer was happy to report that, even in rain and humidity, it “holds up well” and that “it’s the best on the market when it comes to slick sticks.” 

Whether you’re looking to tame a few flyaways at home or trying to beat the humidity on your next tropical vacation with a slicked-back sleek bun, you can score the Tigi Bed Head Wax Stick while it’s on sale for $12 at Amazon. 

And, if you’re looking for more travel-friendly products to add to your toiletry bag, keep scrolling to explore my other travel-sized hair must-haves.

More Travel-Sized Hair Must-Haves on Amazon:

Shrate Ionic Hair Dryer

Amazon PD SHRATE Ionic Hair Dryer

Amazon

Ouai Hair Oil

Amazon OUAI Hair Oil, Multitasking Oil Protects from UV/Heat Damage and Frizz, Adds Mega Shine and Smooths Split Ends

Amazon

Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies Set 

Amazon Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies for Women - Softer Than Silk Scrunchies for Hair

Amazon

BabylissPro Nano Titanium Mini Hair Straightener 

Amazon BabylissPRO Nano Titanium Mini Hair Straightener, Compact Professional Flat Iron for Styling On The Go

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $12.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

One-Off: Comfortable Under Armour Sneakers tout
These 'Unbelievably Comfortable,' Nurse-loved Sneakers Are 'Sleek Enough for Everyday Wear' — and Just $49 Now
I Live in California, and I Wear These Cushioned, Podiatrist-approved Walking Sandals All Year Long Tout
I Live in California, and I Wear These Cushioned, Podiatrist-approved Walking Sandals All Year Long
Collapsible Hiking Pole Tout
Hikers Say These Sturdy Trekking Poles With Cushioned Hand Grips Make an ‘Extreme Difference’ on Any Trail
Related Articles
Lume Deodorant Review Tout
I’m a Travel Writer, and This Deodorant Kept Me Odor-free for 72 Hours in the Florida Humidity
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Last-Minute Buys tout
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals Keep Getting Bigger — Shop the 16 Best Last-minute Finds Starting at $33
Roundup: Cooling Portable Neck Fans Under $20 Tout
Amazon's Top-rated Portable Neck Fans Will Be Your 'Best Purchase of the Season' — and They're All Under $20
Best Amazon Deals for August tout
The 90 Best Deals for Travelers at Amazon's Epic End-of-summer Sale This August — Up to 79% Off
Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Travel Deals Under $25 Tout
15 ​Travel Accessories That Will Upgrade Your Next Trip — All Under $25 at Amazon This Weekend
OUAI Hair Oil
This Hair Oil Smoothes, Hydrates, and De-frizzes Like Nothing I've Ever Used Before — and It's Under $30
best-travel-toiletries
The 17 Best Travel Toiletries of 2023
PD Early Deal Roundup: Editor-Loved Tout
Take It From a Travel Writer: You Won’t Want to Miss These 14 Amazon Prime Day Deals on Trip Essentials
PD Early Deal Roundup: Flight Attendant Prime Day Picks Tout
The 14 Best Flight Attendant-approved Travel Accessories on Sale for Amazon Prime Day — From Just $9
PD Early Deal Roundup: Game-changing travel essentials Tout
15 Genius Accessories That Will Change the Way You Travel — Marked to As Little As $6 This Weekend
Lip Balms
The 16 Best Lip Balms of 2023
Kid's headphones, airplane activity book, Apple Airtags, a kids suitcase and diaper bag
The Ultimate Packing List for Flying With Kids
The 13 Best Waterproof Foundations of 2022
The 12 Best Waterproof Foundations
The Best Weekend Trip Essentials, According to T+L Editors
The 21 Best Weekend Trip Essentials, According to T+L Editors
What to Pack in Your Carry-on
The Ultimate Carry-on Packing List
Best Gifts for Travelers
The 52 Best Gifts for Travelers of 2023