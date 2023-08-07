This 'Magic' $12 Product Is How Celebrities Keep Their Hair Frizz-free on Vacation

As much as I love traveling, I’ve learned the hard way that it’s hard to maintain beautiful-looking hair on-the-go. From battling the effects of hard water in London (which left my locks feeling heavy and dry) to combating the tropical humidity of Florida that tends to make my hair a frizzy mess, achieving great vacation hair can seem like an elusive dream. But, many shoppers and TikTok users claim that the viral Tigi Bed Head Wax Stick, which has taken the beauty world by storm over the past year, is the key to achieving flyaway-free and sleek hair wherever and whenever. And right now, it’s on sale for only $12 at Amazon.

Made with a powerful frizz-fighting formula of beeswax, Japanese wax, and castor oil, this hair wax stick delivers unparalleled control and sleeking power for taming frizz and achieving beautifully slicked back buns. In fact, Amazon shoppers call it “magic” and were happy to report that it “lasts all day.” Other customers that raved about this hair stick shared that it gave their strands “runway vibes” and they declared it “the secret to effortlessly cool hair.”

The Tigi Bed Head Wax Stick first generated buzz in a TikTok video, which now has 5.8 million views. In it, user @cheygren demonstrated how they use the wax stick to tame flyaways and said, "The Bed Head Stick is life-changing...I take it with me everywhere."

Indeed, using a wax stick to tame flyaways and achieve smooth, sleek hair is not a new concept by any means. Black and brown women have been incorporating wax sticks into their hair care routines for ages, which can be seen in TikTok user @naignaes' now-viral tutorial that's racked up more than 59,000 likes. But, the recent attention from celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner and shoppers alike has catapulted this historical and highly coveted secret into the limelight. And, it’s no surprise that so many people are now gushing over this versatile hair care staple today.

One shopper said that it’s so good that they “leave all the other hair products at home” when they travel. Its compact size and easy-to-use applicator makes it the perfect to throw in your toiletry bag, which is why several reviewers noted that it's “easy to travel with.” Chiming in, another customer was happy to report that, even in rain and humidity, it “holds up well” and that “it’s the best on the market when it comes to slick sticks.”

Whether you’re looking to tame a few flyaways at home or trying to beat the humidity on your next tropical vacation with a slicked-back sleek bun, you can score the Tigi Bed Head Wax Stick while it’s on sale for $12 at Amazon.

And, if you’re looking for more travel-friendly products to add to your toiletry bag, keep scrolling to explore my other travel-sized hair must-haves.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $12.

