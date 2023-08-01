Tiffany's Fifth Avenue Flagship Finally Reopened — and It's Better Than Ever

The intersection of Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue and 57th Street is now a shade brighter — and bluer. Tiffany & Co. reopened its flagship store this spring after a four-year restoration. Now referred to as “The Landmark,” the building is intended to be not just a store or a retail experience but a cultural destination where serious jewelry shoppers, New York City first-timers, and "Breakfast at Tiffany’s" devotees can gather under one glittering roof.

Visitors can take the spiral staircase between floors three and eight. Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

While the historic 1940 exterior remains intact, architect Peter Marino — who has redone other luxury-goods flagships such as Dior Avenue Montaigne and Louis Vuitton Place Vendôme, both in Paris — completely reimagined the interiors. These are now light and airy, with a dramatic 22-foot “Diamond Skylight” installation soaring above the ground floor, giving shoppers an impression they’ve entered a shimmering gemstone. Throughout the store, pieces by big-name artists like Damien Hirst and James Turrell are on display. There’s also a robin’s-egg-blue Jean-Michel Basquiat on view — the same one that appears in the brand’s “About Love” ad campaign starring Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

The Peony Room, on Tiffany’s third floor, which is devoted to engagement rings and wedding bands. Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Wander up to the sixth floor and you’ll find the homewares collection, as well as Daniel Boulud’s Blue Box Café, which has an all-day menu, afternoon tea, and — what else? — a "Breakfast at Tiffany’s" special: scrambled eggs, returned to their shells and topped with caviar, served with a croissant and a café au lait. It’s not the only Audrey Hepburn moment: a fifth-floor installation features a replica of the black Givenchy dress she wore in the film’s opening scene.

The 6th floor show room at Tiffany & Co. on 5th Ave in New York. Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Still, the draw is the jewelry: engagement rings and wedding bands, fine watches, and sterling silver. Dedicated cases contain pieces by legendary Tiffany designers Elsa Peretti (the iconic Bone cuff bracelets), Paloma Picasso (her Graffiti collection), and Jean Schlumberger (brightly colored nature creations). The seventh level is dedicated to High Jewelry — the Schlumberger Phoenix brooch, with blue and green tourmalines, turquoise, multicolored sapphires, and diamonds, is a standout — while floors eight and nine will showcase rotating art and jewelry exhibitions. The 10th floor will house a VIP salon and an invitation-only private club with a bar and dining room.

Cafe at Tiffany's 5th Ave. Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

One of the most showstopping moments — the central spiral staircase that spans five floors — is not a piece of jewelry, but is equally inspiring. A nod to the sensual curvature of many of Peretti’s designs, it invites the eye upward, drawing visitors further into a world of dreams.

A version of this story first appeared in the August 2023 issue of Travel + Leisure under the headline "Fresh Luster."



