The Flowy Dress That’s Perfect ‘for Travel and Picnics’ Is 75% Off at This Surprise Sale — and It Has Pockets

Plus, more major discounts from this Meghan Markle-worn brand.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Published on April 9, 2023 06:00AM EDT

This Meghan Markle-worn Brand Marked Their Highly Rated Travel-ready Dress 75% Off â and It Has Pockets TOUT
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

The only thing better than comfortable travel-wear is sustainably made clothing, and Everlane has undoubtedly nailed the combination of chic, travel-friendly, and eco-conscious. While the brand is loved by celebs such as Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie, they’re also a shopper-favorite resource for elevated basics — especially for the warmer months. Right now, the beloved brand is having a massive under-the-radar sale with huge discounts up to 75 percent.

If you’ve been looking for the perfect dress to wear from the airport to the city streets (and who isn’t), the Everlane Tiered Midi Dress is currently discounted by a whopping 75 percent, bringing the price down to just $32 for this effortless, breezy piece. Seeing as it comes in three eye-catching patterns that are selling out quickly, you won’t want to wait too long to snag this must-have spring dress. Oh, and it has pockets.

The Tiered Midi Dress

Everlane

To buy: everlane.com, $32 (originally $128)

The simple, mid-length design of this piece earns it the title of the perfect travel dress for spring, with a loose-fitting shape that’s both comfortable and universally flattering. Four buttons adorn the front of the 100 percent cotton dress, and the two-tiered skirt allows you to have a full range of motion while you’re touring a new destination or simply running errands but still want to look stylish.

The sleeveless cut of the dress makes it ideal for the rapidly rising temperatures of the spring and summer, and it’s lightweight and packable without taking up excess space in your suitcase. And if that wasn’t enough, this timeless dress’s two side pockets are both functional and a fan-favorite addition to the outfit. With sizes ranging from XXS to XL, this versatile and breathable dress is about to become your warm-weather go-to.

After earning a near-perfect 4.6-star review at Everlane, we can hardly dispute that this is the one dress to snag before your spring and summer travels. One customer raved that the “glory is in the details,” highlighting the “stylish square armholes, great crisp fabric” and “the deepest pockets” as their primary selling points for this flattering dress. Another shopper added that it’s a “great dress for travel and picnics,” explaining that the “skirt is so big, I can sit cross legged on the ground and still be fully covered,” and for warmer weather the “fabric barely touches me when I wear it.”

If you’re gearing up for a vacation in a warmer destination but are nervous about how the dress will pack, this customer can put your mind at ease as they note that “even though it’s cotton it doesn’t wrinkle much,” adding that they “love the weight of the fabric.” And even teachers swear by this dress, with one person noting that it’s “perfect for the unairconditioned environment I work in — a classroom.”

Whether you have a trip on the horizon that you’ve been at a loss for what to pack, or you’re simply looking for an effortless, classy staple piece to add to your wardrobe for the new season, the Tiered Midi Dress from Everlane is the clear answer to your problems. Right now, this timeless dress from the celeb-loved brand is on sale for just $32 — but we’re sure it won’t be in stock for much longer with prices that low.

Looking for more travel style inspiration? Check out the other warm weather steals on sale at Everlane right now.

More Travel-ready Styles on Sale at Everlane:

The Billow Tiered Maxi Dress

The Billow Tiered Maxi Dress

Everlane

To buy: everlane.com, $38 (originally $128)

The Organic Cotton Polo Dress

The Organic Cotton Polo Dress

Everlane

To buy: everlane.com, $20 (originally $68)

The Smocked Linen Dress

The Smocked Linen Dress

Everlane

To buy: everlane.com, $26 (originally $88)

The Canvas Overalls

The Canvas Overalls

Everlane

To buy: everlane.com, $59 (originally $118)

The Fatigue Apron Jumpsuit

The Fatigue Apron Jumpsuit

Everlane

To buy: everlane.com, $35 (originally $118)

The Naia Ripple Tank Dress

The Naia Ripple Tank Dress

Everlane

To buy: everlane.com, $29 (originally $98)

The Organic Weekend Maxi Dress

The Organic Weekend Maxi Dress

Everlane

To buy: everlane.com, $29 (originally $58)

The Supersoft Jean Coverall

The Supersoft Jean Coverall

Everlane

To buy: everlane.com, $59 (originally $148)

