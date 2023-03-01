This 3-year Cruise Visits 135 Countries on 7 Continents — and It Might Cost Less Than You Pay in Rent

Welcome to the Work From Ship life.

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca headshot
Stacey Leasca

Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist and co-founder of Be a Travel Writer, an online course for the next generation of travel journalists. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, and many more. You'll usually find her in an airport. If you do see her there, please say hello.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 1, 2023
Exterior rendering of Life at Sea Cruises 3 year cruise ship
Photo:

Courtesy of Life at Sea

Want to set sail and just keep going? Life at Sea Cruises just announced it’s accepting reservations on its first-ever, three-year cruise, which will travel 130,000 miles, visit 135 countries across seven continents, and stop in 375 ports of call, all aboard the revitalized MV Gemini. At each port, the vessel will stay docked for multiple days to allow its passengers to explore at their leisure. 

The ship provides everything one would need to live at sea for several years, including spacious cabins, dining and entertainment options, recreational areas like a wellness center, sun deck, and pool, and plentiful work spaces for those who want to live the digital nomad life at sea. That includes a business center with meeting rooms, 14 offices, and a business library for all Zoom call needs. 

Rendering of top deck lounge on Life at Sea Cruises 3 year cruise ship

Courtesy of Life at Sea

“Professionals need connectivity, the right amenities, and the functionality to perform their jobs. There is no other cruise product that offers this sort of flexibility to their customers,” said Mikael Petterson, the managing director of Life at Sea Cruises, in a statement released to Travel + Leisure.

The ship also has other practical amenities, including a 24-hour hospital, which offers guests free medical visits, learning experiences for guests like lectures and classes, and volunteer opportunities at various ports. 

Bedroom area in suite rendering of Life at Sea Cruises 3 year cruise ship

Courtesy of Life at Sea

“Life at Sea Cruises offers the ultimate cruise without having to sacrifice the comforts of home,” Irina Strembitsky, director of sales and marketing, added in the statement. “It’s your home at sea with the world as your backyard.”

Common space area rendering on Life at Sea Cruises 3 year cruise ship

Courtesy of Life at Sea

The three-year voyage departs from Istanbul on Nov. 1, 2023, with additional pick-ups in Barcelona and Miami later in 2023. Pricing begins at $29,999 per year. The company also offers payment options starting from $2,499 per month, which includes food and beverage. Cabin options range from 130-square-foot interior rooms to 260-square-foot balcony suites. See more about the sailing and make your booking at lifeatseacruises.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Exterior of the Seabourn Pursuit at sea
These New Cruises Take Travelers to the 'Farthest Corners of the Planet' — See Where They're Sailing
Osaka Castle in Japan surrounded by cherry blossoms in the Springtime
Princess Cruises to Sail From Japan to Alaska in 2024 — What to Know
Cruise ship in the bay, Gialos, Symi, Greece
21 Cruise Tips That Will Help Make Your Trip Even Better, According to Experts
Hot air balloons flying over Kanab, Utah
This Small Utah Town Is Set Between Grand Canyon, Zion, and Bryce Canyon National Parks
Aerial view of the MSC Magnifica at sea
A New World Cruise Will Take You to 21 Countries on 5 Continents in 4 Months
Allure of the Seas at port in Nassua, Bahamas
Royal Caribbean Launches 3- and 4-day Sailings From U.S. Ports to the Bahamas, Mexico, and More
Luggage besides a docked cruised ship
These Easy, Expert-approved Packing Tips Will Make Your Next Cruise Vacation Even Better
Norwegian Escape, leaving New York City
8 Cruise Destinations That Don’t Require a Passport
The Princess Cruises Grand Princess cruise ship heads past the Point Bonita Lighthouse to a port in Oakland, CA
This City in California Is Essentially Banning Cruise Ships — Here's How
A family on a snowy glacier in Antarctica
I Took a Disney Expedition Cruise to Antarctica With My Whole Family — and It Was the Best Trip We've Ever Taken
Kenrokuen Gardens in Ishikawa, Japan during the Fall
This Luxury Cruise Around Japan Visits Under-the-radar Destinations — Including Gorgeous Mountain Villages and UNESCO World Heritage Sites
A man on his laptop with a scenic view on board the Oslo-Bergen railway
This Train Is the Highest Railway in Northern Europe — and Visits 21 Idyllic Small Towns
Brothers Tasos and Dimitrios Kafetzis will serve as co-captains of the upcoming Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Cruises Has 2 New Co-captains for Its Latest Ship — and They’re Brothers
Illustration showing a woman of color in a yellow dress boarding a cruise ship
My Black Daughter Has Always Been Skeptical About Cruises — We Took One Together Anyway
The Kazazian sails on the Nile river.
The Nile River Is One of the Best Places to Go in 2023 — and This Luxury Cruise Ship Will Show You Why
Abercrombie & Kent expedition cruise ship pool deck and lounge with mountains in the distance and guests enjoying the view
This Luxury Tour Company Just Announced Its First-ever Cruise to the North Pole — How to Get on Board