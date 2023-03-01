This 3-year Cruise Visits 135 Countries on 7 Continents — and It Might Cost Less Than You Pay in Rent

Want to set sail and just keep going? Life at Sea Cruises just announced it’s accepting reservations on its first-ever, three-year cruise, which will travel 130,000 miles, visit 135 countries across seven continents, and stop in 375 ports of call, all aboard the revitalized MV Gemini. At each port, the vessel will stay docked for multiple days to allow its passengers to explore at their leisure.

The ship provides everything one would need to live at sea for several years, including spacious cabins, dining and entertainment options, recreational areas like a wellness center, sun deck, and pool, and plentiful work spaces for those who want to live the digital nomad life at sea. That includes a business center with meeting rooms, 14 offices, and a business library for all Zoom call needs.

Courtesy of Life at Sea

“Professionals need connectivity, the right amenities, and the functionality to perform their jobs. There is no other cruise product that offers this sort of flexibility to their customers,” said Mikael Petterson, the managing director of Life at Sea Cruises, in a statement released to Travel + Leisure.

The ship also has other practical amenities, including a 24-hour hospital, which offers guests free medical visits, learning experiences for guests like lectures and classes, and volunteer opportunities at various ports.

Courtesy of Life at Sea

“Life at Sea Cruises offers the ultimate cruise without having to sacrifice the comforts of home,” Irina Strembitsky, director of sales and marketing, added in the statement. “It’s your home at sea with the world as your backyard.”

Courtesy of Life at Sea

The three-year voyage departs from Istanbul on Nov. 1, 2023, with additional pick-ups in Barcelona and Miami later in 2023. Pricing begins at $29,999 per year. The company also offers payment options starting from $2,499 per month, which includes food and beverage. Cabin options range from 130-square-foot interior rooms to 260-square-foot balcony suites. See more about the sailing and make your booking at lifeatseacruises.com.

