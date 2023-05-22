This New Hotel in Palm Springs Has Scenic Mountain Views, 2 Gorgeous Pools, a 3,400-square-foot Wine Tasting Room

The property will be the second California outpost in Thompson Hotel's growing portfolio.

By
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova headshot
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova is a freelance writer with over a decade of editorial experience in Europe and the U.S. She covers luxury travel, art, architecture, and design. Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Vogue.com, Elle.com, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 22, 2023

With its chic boutique hotels, hot springs, and top-notch dining and design scenes, Palm Springs has always been a magnet for travelers seeking a luxury getaway in the California desert. Recently, the town has seen a boom in new properties — from classic mid-century modern to Baja-inspired stays and luxury day spas. And later this year, Hollywood’s favorite desert enclave will welcome a notable addition to its hospitality scene: Thompson Hotels’ second California outpost. 

Rendering of the main pool at Thompson Hotel Palm Springs

Courtesy of Thompson Hotels

The sprawling hotel, slated to open in late 2023, will put guests in the middle of all the action in downtown Palm Springs. It will have 168 guest rooms and suites, 20,000 square feet of dining and retail spaces, a gym, a ballroom, and a spa. 

The bungalow-inspired accommodations — some of which will have private pools — will boast sleek decor with earthy hues mixed in with vibrant pops of color. Outside, there will be balconies with lounge furniture and scenic views of the San Jacinto Mountains.

Rendering of guest room interior with balcony at Thompson Hotel Palm Springs

Courtesy of Thompson Hotels
Rendering of the lobby for Thompson Hotel Palm Springs

Courtesy of Thompson Hotels

“With design, art, and entertainment at the heart of the Thompson Hotels brand experience, downtown Palm Springs is the ideal location for one of the brand’s newest hotels,” Kimo Bertram, vice president of real estate and development at Hyatt, the owner of Thompson Hotels, said in a press release shared with Travel + Leisure.

Two outdoor pools with an expansive sun deck, fringed by gardens and lounge areas, will help guests soak up the sun and enjoy the classic Palm Springs desert vistas. 

The hotel — developed by Hall Group, which owns five vineyard estates in Napa Valley — will also house a 3,400-square-foot tasting room highlighting some of its best wines. And while the hotel will have a signature restaurant, an additional dining concept by Los Angeles-based Boujis Group, which is behind West Hollywood’s Olivetta and Pacific Palisades brasserie The Draycott, will debut on the ground floor. 

Rendering of Hall Napa Valley Tasting room at Thompson Hotel Palm Springs

Courtesy of Thompson Hotels
Rendering of secondary pool at Thompson Hotel Palm Springs

Courtesy of Thompson Hotels

“Palm Springs has always been a diverse destination where local culture is celebrated, and Thompson Palm Springs will embody this energy by serving as a dynamic home base for guests, local tastemakers, and emerging creatives to connect with each other and what inspires them," Jeffrey Miller, the hotel’s general manager, said. "We truly desire to be a local’s destination.”  

Thompson Hotels will add four more properties to its global portfolio of 18 hotels by the end of 2024 in Houston; Miami’s South Beach; Monterrey, Mexico; and Shanghai. 

Nightly rates at Thompson Palm Springs will start from $550. You can learn more about the property on hyatt.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Wrap around patio with indoor outdoor living and views of Texas Hill Country
The 'Most Exceptional Vacation Homes Across the U.S.' Were Just Announced by Vrbo — Here's What It's Like to Stay in One
Pool at dusk or dawn at Drift Palm Springs
Palm Springs, California, Just Got a Brand-new Hotel — With Panoramic Mountain Views, Hammocks, and an Idyllic Pool
Santa Barbara beach surrounded by palm trees and mountains, California, USA
The Best Towns to Visit on a Road Trip Down California's Central Coast for Incredible Food, Wineries, and Hotels
The pool at Colony Palms in Palm Springs, California
Here's Why You Should Visit Greater Palm Springs in 2023
The exterior of Carlton Cannes hotel and the beach club
This Hotel on the French Riviera Has Cannes' Largest Infinity Pool, a Garden With 22,000 Flowers and Plants, and the Mediterranean Sea As Its Backdrop
Spa relaxation room at Rosewood Vienna
The 24 Best New Luxury City Hotels Around the World
Interior of Passalacqua at Lake Como
The 100 Best New Hotels in the World
Exterior view of Habitas Bacalar in Mexico with lounge chairs on a wood deck along the water
20 Surprisingly Affordable Luxury Hotels Around the World
The Foundry Hotel Asheville
Hotels to Book for a Trip to Asheville
Wellness yoga room at Mii Amo
The 7 Best New Wellness Hotels in the World
The Los Angeles skyline, with palm trees, and a pink sky
I've Lived in Los Angeles for 47 Years, and These Are the Best Places to Stay
Bedroom at Salt Cottages with nautical decor theme
The 10 Best New Resorts in the U.S.
Santa Monica Pier
23 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in California
The pool with ocean view at Four Seasons Tamarindo
The 11 Best New Beach Hotels Around the World
Interior space in Hotel Ulysses
The 20 Best New Affordable Luxury Hotels of 2023
San Diego downtown area seen at nighttime
Where to Stay in San Diego: The Best Neighborhoods and Hotels for Every Type of Traveler