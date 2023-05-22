This New Hotel in Palm Springs Has Scenic Mountain Views, 2 Gorgeous Pools, a 3,400-square-foot Wine Tasting Room

With its chic boutique hotels, hot springs, and top-notch dining and design scenes, Palm Springs has always been a magnet for travelers seeking a luxury getaway in the California desert. Recently, the town has seen a boom in new properties — from classic mid-century modern to Baja-inspired stays and luxury day spas. And later this year, Hollywood’s favorite desert enclave will welcome a notable addition to its hospitality scene: Thompson Hotels’ second California outpost.

Courtesy of Thompson Hotels

The sprawling hotel, slated to open in late 2023, will put guests in the middle of all the action in downtown Palm Springs. It will have 168 guest rooms and suites, 20,000 square feet of dining and retail spaces, a gym, a ballroom, and a spa.

The bungalow-inspired accommodations — some of which will have private pools — will boast sleek decor with earthy hues mixed in with vibrant pops of color. Outside, there will be balconies with lounge furniture and scenic views of the San Jacinto Mountains.

Courtesy of Thompson Hotels

Courtesy of Thompson Hotels

“With design, art, and entertainment at the heart of the Thompson Hotels brand experience, downtown Palm Springs is the ideal location for one of the brand’s newest hotels,” Kimo Bertram, vice president of real estate and development at Hyatt, the owner of Thompson Hotels, said in a press release shared with Travel + Leisure.

Two outdoor pools with an expansive sun deck, fringed by gardens and lounge areas, will help guests soak up the sun and enjoy the classic Palm Springs desert vistas.

The hotel — developed by Hall Group, which owns five vineyard estates in Napa Valley — will also house a 3,400-square-foot tasting room highlighting some of its best wines. And while the hotel will have a signature restaurant, an additional dining concept by Los Angeles-based Boujis Group, which is behind West Hollywood’s Olivetta and Pacific Palisades brasserie The Draycott, will debut on the ground floor.

Courtesy of Thompson Hotels

Courtesy of Thompson Hotels

“Palm Springs has always been a diverse destination where local culture is celebrated, and Thompson Palm Springs will embody this energy by serving as a dynamic home base for guests, local tastemakers, and emerging creatives to connect with each other and what inspires them," Jeffrey Miller, the hotel’s general manager, said. "We truly desire to be a local’s destination.”

Thompson Hotels will add four more properties to its global portfolio of 18 hotels by the end of 2024 in Houston; Miami’s South Beach; Monterrey, Mexico; and Shanghai.

Nightly rates at Thompson Palm Springs will start from $550. You can learn more about the property on hyatt.com.