Travelers Love Using This Underseat Duffel Bag With Lots of Pockets — and It’s Just $16

The packable duffel can be used in place of a personal bag on flights.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on February 18, 2023 05:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

CANWAY 25L Foldable Travel Duffel Bag TOUT
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

As nice as it is to have a designated suitcase or travel bag for every occasion, there’s something so special about finding luggage that can serve multiple purposes. After all, that’s how it becomes your go-to, right? If you’ve been on the hunt for an all-in-one travel bag that can operate as a weekender bag, carry-on, and fit basically anywhere, allow us to introduce you to the Canway Foldable 25-Liter Duffel Bag

Not only is the popular duffel bag great for any type of trip, but its lightweight and compact frame is ideal for minimalist travelers that hate being weighed down by heavy, bulky suitcases. And, it’s also worth mentioning that it’s only $16 at Amazon — and that’s without any type of deal or sale. 

CANWAY 25L Foldable Travel Duffel Bag Tote

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $16 

Available in two versatile colors (black and gray), the Canway Foldable 25-Liter Duffel Bag measures 15.7 inches by 13.4 inches by 7.1 inches, which the brand notes makes it eligible to be used as a personal item bag on Spirit Airline flights. Its durable polyester, which is water- and rip-resistant, allows it to withstand up to 30 pounds of weight, whether it be clothes, shoes, toiletries, etc. 

And, since it falls on the smaller side, you can easily fold the underseat duffel bag up and pack it in your suitcase if you'll be needing an extra bag for various excursions on your trip; it can double as a beach bag, gym bag, shopping bag, weekend bag — whatever you need it to be. 

What's more, the interior is stocked with multiple pockets and compartments so you can keep your essentials organized and easy to access. Clothes and shoes fit in the Canway 25-Liter Duffel Bag's main compartment, and you can securely store smaller must-haves in the side and front pockets. For added comfort, the shoulder straps are adjustable and padded, and they can be snapped together for hassle-free carrying. 

And, it's earned high praise from Amazon shoppers. "I packed this bag to the brim, and it held up," one traveler was happy to report. "It's not too big [and] not too small." They concluded their review noting that it's "good for short travel." Chiming in, another shopper said, "It's a great bag for everyday use. It has lots of pockets to store stuff as needed." 

CANWAY 25L Foldable Travel Duffel Bag Tote

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $16 

A third reviewer added, "It fits a solid amount of clothing, it's made of great material, and it looks great." Complimenting the bag's construction, another buyer wrote, "This is a very well designed bag. All of the compartments are designed with good layout/placement." In fact, one shopper raved, "This bag is a joy to use… it holds everything, looks good, and has convenient pockets." 

But, if you think you'll need more room, you can also opt for the Canway 25-Liter Duffel Bag in larger sizes. It's available in 65-liter, 85-liter, and 115-liter options, and shoppers assure that you'll be in good hands regardless of the one you pick. Like their 25-liter counterpart, these other versions also come with affordable price tags; you can get one starting at $33 — and the 115-liter duffel bag is currently 26 percent off

See? The ultimate all-in-one travel bag does exist. Grab the Canway Foldable 25-Liter Duffel Bag at Amazon today, and prepare to be amazed at just how many uses you can get out of it. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $16.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. 

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Luggage Roundup Presidents Day
The 85 Luggage Deals You Won’t Want to Miss This Presidents Day
Presidents Day Zappos comfy shoe sale
The 98 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals From Zappos for Presidents Day Weekend
70% off Comfy Walking Shoes Tout
We Found Comfy Walking Shoes From Designer Brands Up to 76% Off at This Under-the-radar Site
Related Articles
Belt Bags Roundup Tout
15 Stylish, Functional Belt Bags Under $50 That Keep Your Hands Free During Travel
Amazon Presidents Day Early Deals Tout
The 20 Best Early Presidents Day Deals at Amazon for Travelers Up to 60% Off
BÃ©is The Sport Carryall Tout
I Shop for a Living, and I've Finally Found a Travel Bag With the Perfect Amount of Pockets
Valentine's Day Gifts for Travel Lovers tout
These 21 Genius Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Travel Lovers Are All Under $50 at Amazon
Best Weekender Bags for Any Overnight Trip
The 10 Best Weekender Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Samsonite Eco Advance Spinner
The 9 Best Samsonite Luggage Pieces of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
best carry on travel bags
The 9 Best Carry-on Backpacks of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Garment Bags for Wrinkle-free Travel in 2022
The 12 Best Garment Bags for Wrinkle-free Travel in 2023
Carry On Luggage Test
The Best Carry-on Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
BriggsandRiley_BaselineRollingCabinBag_Green_002.JPG
We Tested More Than 1,300 Travel Products in 2022 and These Are Our Winners
Best Carry On Lightweight Luggage Test
The 13 Best Lightweight Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Suitcases Under $100 on Amazon
These Are the Best Suitcases You Can Buy on Amazon for Under $100 Right Now
KUKOO Small Crossbody Bag
Amazon’s 'Best Crossbody Bag Ever' Is Up to 31% Off — and You Can’t Beat This Price
Best Gifts for Men Who Love to Travel
The 51 Best Gifts for Men Who Love to Travel of 2023
Backcountry Boot Backpack
The 8 Best Ski Boot Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Rolling Duffel Bags Tested Roundup
The 12 Best Rolling Duffel Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed