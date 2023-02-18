Travelers Love Using This Underseat Duffel Bag With Lots of Pockets — and It’s Just $16

As nice as it is to have a designated suitcase or travel bag for every occasion, there’s something so special about finding luggage that can serve multiple purposes. After all, that’s how it becomes your go-to, right? If you’ve been on the hunt for an all-in-one travel bag that can operate as a weekender bag, carry-on, and fit basically anywhere, allow us to introduce you to the Canway Foldable 25-Liter Duffel Bag.

Not only is the popular duffel bag great for any type of trip, but its lightweight and compact frame is ideal for minimalist travelers that hate being weighed down by heavy, bulky suitcases. And, it’s also worth mentioning that it’s only $16 at Amazon — and that’s without any type of deal or sale.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $16

Available in two versatile colors (black and gray), the Canway Foldable 25-Liter Duffel Bag measures 15.7 inches by 13.4 inches by 7.1 inches, which the brand notes makes it eligible to be used as a personal item bag on Spirit Airline flights. Its durable polyester, which is water- and rip-resistant, allows it to withstand up to 30 pounds of weight, whether it be clothes, shoes, toiletries, etc.

And, since it falls on the smaller side, you can easily fold the underseat duffel bag up and pack it in your suitcase if you'll be needing an extra bag for various excursions on your trip; it can double as a beach bag, gym bag, shopping bag, weekend bag — whatever you need it to be.

What's more, the interior is stocked with multiple pockets and compartments so you can keep your essentials organized and easy to access. Clothes and shoes fit in the Canway 25-Liter Duffel Bag's main compartment, and you can securely store smaller must-haves in the side and front pockets. For added comfort, the shoulder straps are adjustable and padded, and they can be snapped together for hassle-free carrying.

And, it's earned high praise from Amazon shoppers. "I packed this bag to the brim, and it held up," one traveler was happy to report. "It's not too big [and] not too small." They concluded their review noting that it's "good for short travel." Chiming in, another shopper said, "It's a great bag for everyday use. It has lots of pockets to store stuff as needed."

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $16

A third reviewer added, "It fits a solid amount of clothing, it's made of great material, and it looks great." Complimenting the bag's construction, another buyer wrote, "This is a very well designed bag. All of the compartments are designed with good layout/placement." In fact, one shopper raved, "This bag is a joy to use… it holds everything, looks good, and has convenient pockets."

But, if you think you'll need more room, you can also opt for the Canway 25-Liter Duffel Bag in larger sizes. It's available in 65-liter, 85-liter, and 115-liter options, and shoppers assure that you'll be in good hands regardless of the one you pick. Like their 25-liter counterpart, these other versions also come with affordable price tags; you can get one starting at $33 — and the 115-liter duffel bag is currently 26 percent off.

See? The ultimate all-in-one travel bag does exist. Grab the Canway Foldable 25-Liter Duffel Bag at Amazon today, and prepare to be amazed at just how many uses you can get out of it.

At the time of publishing, the price was $16.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.