This Cunard Sale Has 30% Off Cruise Fares, More Perks

Cunard offers the chance to cross the Atlantic Ocean in style and is now offering a royal-worthy deal with up to 30 percent off all fares along with plenty of other perks.

The "Treat Yourself, On Us" sale is available for bookings made now through March 28 on 2023 and 2024 voyages, Cunard shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is valid on the company’s flagship Queen Mary 2, on the Queen Victoria, on the Queen Elizabeth, and the company’s newest ship, the Queen Anne.

In addition to the savings on the cruise fare, the offer includes an onboard credit of up to $2,000 per stateroom, which can be used for shopping, shore excursions, the spa, specialty restaurants, and more. The onboard credit amount varies depending on the length of the sailing.

Anyone who books a Princess or Queens Grills suite receives a drinks package as part of the fare, plus hotel and dining service charges included, according to the cruise line.

Travelers can hit the ocean on a transatlantic crossing — a signature for Cunard — on the Queen Mary 2, sailing between New York and Southampton, England. On board, passengers can enjoy a traditional afternoon tea included in their cruise fare as well as spend time in the planetarium or dress their best during one of the ship’s gala evenings.

Sail to Alaska on the Queen Elizabeth, choosing between 7 to 12-night cruises roundtrip from Vancouver, or head to the western Mediterranean on Cunard’s newest ship, the Queen Anne, stopping in popular cities like Lisbon and Rome.

Travelers who don’t want to leave home without their furry friends can also bring them along on transatlantic crossings with Cunard’s unique kennels. While there, the dogs and cats must stay in the pet area, but pet parents are allowed to visit them in the dedicated owner’s lounge. And as a bonus: there’s a New York City fire hydrant and a lamppost from the Cunard building in Liverpool to make pets feel at home.