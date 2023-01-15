This Cunard Sale Has 30% Off Cruise Fares, More Perks

Cross the Atlantic in style and save big.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 15, 2023
Cunard Line transatlantic ocean liner RMS Queen Mary 2 sails past the 25 de Abril bridge in the Tagus River in Lisbon, Portugal.
Photo:

Horacio Villalobos/Getty Images

Cunard offers the chance to cross the Atlantic Ocean in style and is now offering a royal-worthy deal with up to 30 percent off all fares along with plenty of other perks. 

The "Treat Yourself, On Us" sale is available for bookings made now through March 28 on 2023 and 2024 voyages, Cunard shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is valid on the company’s flagship Queen Mary 2, on the Queen Victoria, on the Queen Elizabeth, and the company’s newest ship, the Queen Anne

In addition to the savings on the cruise fare, the offer includes an onboard credit of up to $2,000 per stateroom, which can be used for shopping, shore excursions, the spa, specialty restaurants, and more. The onboard credit amount varies depending on the length of the sailing.

Anyone who books a Princess or Queens Grills suite receives a drinks package as part of the fare, plus hotel and dining service charges included, according to the cruise line.

Travelers can hit the ocean on a transatlantic crossing — a signature for Cunard — on the Queen Mary 2, sailing between New York and Southampton, England. On board, passengers can enjoy a traditional afternoon tea included in their cruise fare as well as spend time in the planetarium or dress their best during one of the ship’s gala evenings.

Sail to Alaska on the Queen Elizabeth, choosing between 7 to 12-night cruises roundtrip from Vancouver, or head to the western Mediterranean on Cunard’s newest ship, the Queen Anne, stopping in popular cities like Lisbon and Rome.

Travelers who don’t want to leave home without their furry friends can also bring them along on transatlantic crossings with Cunard’s unique kennels. While there, the dogs and cats must stay in the pet area, but pet parents are allowed to visit them in the dedicated owner’s lounge. And as a bonus: there’s a New York City fire hydrant and a lamppost from the Cunard building in Liverpool to make pets feel at home.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Zappos comfy shoes
The 50 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals From Zappos’ Long Weekend Sale
A phone with the Brightline App open in front of an Uber
Florida's Brightline Rail Is Partnering With Uber to Make It Easier to Get to Your Destination
Aerial view of the Celebrity Apex cruise off the Florida Coastline
Celebrity Cruises Is Offering a Major BOGO Sale With 75% Off a Second Guest
A smartphone on the bedside table in a hotel room
This Built-in iPhone Hack Will Help You Sleep Better on Vacation
Rockland Melrose Upright Wheeled Underseater Carry-On Luggage
Travelers Say This Underseat Carry-on Makes Going Through the Airport 'a Breeze' — and It’s Nearly 70% Off
An illustration of a map with passports and an airplane ticket on top
This Is the Most Powerful Passport in 2023
The Universal Year-Round Horror Experience in Las Vegas
Universal to Launch a Permanent, Immersive Horror Attraction in Las Vegas
Cancelled and delayed flights on a departure board at Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia,
The Reason Behind the FAA Outage and What Airlines are Doing to Help Affected Customers
Willemstad, Curacao skyline on a sunny day from the water
It Just Got Easier to Fly to This Island Paradise Thanks to JetBlue
Madewell Tote One-Off Tout
There Are Less Than 24 Hours Left to Score Madewell’s 'Best Travel Bag' for Under $100
A lush green vineyard and winery in Sonoma valley, California
This Interactive App Will Help You Plan the Perfect Trip to Sonoma
Rendering for Universal in Texas
Universal Announces Plans for New Theme Park in Texas — What We Know So Far
TRON Lightcycle / Run ride at Walt Disney World, seen at night with castle in distance
Disney World Announces Opening Date for 'Tron' Rollercoaster — and It's Said to Be One of the Company's Fastest
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX-8 on an airport tarmac
Southwest Is Putting Flights on Sale Following Holiday Week Chaos — and Fares Start at $49
Philadelphia International Airport's zoo animals on display, a tortoise
You Might Run Into an Armadillo, Lizard, or Tortoise at This U.S. Airport — Here's Why
An Amtrak train on the California Zephyr Line
Amtrak's Rail Pass Is $200 Off Right Now — but You'll Have to Book Soon