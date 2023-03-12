7 Things You Should Never Wear on a Plane, According to Travel Experts

Please leave the open-toed shoes in your suitcase.

By
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek headshot
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek is a freelance space, travel, and design journalist with expertise in aviation, meteorology, and polar regions. She was a former editor at Architectural Digest, TripAdvisor, and ArtNews.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 12, 2023
A group of passengers boards an airplane from the outside on a stairway
Photo:

Getty Images

While most airlines don't have a formal dress code, there are some widely accepted guidelines for what to wear on a plane. Or, more specifically, what not to wear on the plane. Reasons for these rules and recommendations range from cleanliness to comfort to convenience. And if you read your airline's contract of carriage (a.k.a. the fine print), there are actually some genuine requirements to follow, too, or else you'll run the risk of being kicked off your flight. Before you head to the airport for your next trip, read through this list of what not to wear on a plane.

Open-toed Shoes

If you're heading to a warm-weather destination, it might be tempting to wear sandals on the plane, but you might want to think twice about that decision. "It's probably been a while since that carpet and under the seats were shampooed and deep cleaned," said Bobby Laurie, a travel expert and former flight attendant. "Also always wear shoes in the bathroom. Don't think it's just water on the floor — it probably isn't."

Offensive Clothing

This is where airline fine print comes into play. Most carriers reserve the right to refuse boarding to passengers wearing offensive clothing. The verbiage is intentionally vague, but it typically refers to profanity in text or general lewdness. If an airline deems your clothing to be offensive, you may be asked to change. And if you refuse, you may be kicked off your flight.

Pajamas

We're all for being comfortable on a flight, but since you do have to be out in public, it's best not to wear pajamas to the airport and onto the plane. "Instead, wear loose-fitting, comfortable pants with an elastic band," said Susan Fogwell, a former flight attendant with 22 years of experience. "For example, Athleta's Balance Pant is just as comfortable as pajamas, but they're pants." The one exception: If you're flying business class, and you're handed pajamas for your flight, those are acceptable to wear on the plane — just change before landing.

Swimming Attire

Hawaiian Airlines is one of the few that does publish a dress code, and it specifically bans swimming attire. Considering that aircraft don't have swimming pools, that shouldn't be a problem. You can always don a cover-up if you feel you must wear your bathing suit on a flight.

A Single Layer

Because you can never tell what the temperature will be on a plane, it's always a good idea to prepare for all scenarios. And that's why wearing a single layer — be it a tank top or thick sweater — is not a good idea. "Wear layers so you're prepared if it's cold, and remove layers if it's hot," said Laurie.

Bulky Metal Jewelry

Accessories might be fun to play with for a night out on the town, but keep your bulky metal jewelry packed in your carry-on while traveling. (Never check anything valuable.) You'll likely have to take it off when you go through airport security, which is more of a hassle than it's worth.

Fragrance

Be kind to your fellow passengers who have sensitivities to certain fragrances and avoid wearing anything too strong. Scents spread far and wide when you're in an enclosed space like an airplane cabin, and your favorite fragrance might be overpowering to others.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A JSX semi-private plane waiting with door open on a tarmac
This Semi-private Jet Company Has Flights at Commercial Prices — and Just Added In-flight Cocktail Hour, New Routes, and Super-fast Wi-Fi
Inside the Admiral's Club lounge at the DC airport
How to Use Airline Elite Status for Seat Upgrades, Free Checked Bags, Priority Check-in, and So Much More
Aerial view of the Ruins of Ancient Greek theater in Taormina, Sicily
Here's Where You Should Travel This Spring, Based on Your Zodiac Sign and According to an Astrologer
Uber
Getting an Uber at the Airport Is About to Get Easier and More Efficient — Here’s How
Products to make a long flight comfy
I Love Long Flights (Even in Coach!) — These 15 Amazon Products Are My Secrets to Staying Comfortable
Flying over Galveston Texas Sea Wall and Beach
This Texas City Is Home to Beautiful Beaches, Delicious Gulf Coast Eats, and the Birthplace of Juneteenth
Inside the Lufthansa Allegris First Class Suite Plus cabin with privacy, storage, bed and seating
This Airline Just Announced an Over-the-top First-class Suite That Looks Like a Private Hotel Room — See the Photos
Exterior rendering of Life at Sea Cruises 3 year cruise ship
This 3-year Cruise Visits 135 Countries on 7 Continents — and It Might Cost Less Than You Pay in Rent
Close-up of American passport filled with stamps
Why You Should Renew Your Passport Now If You Plan to Travel Abroad This Summer
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
I Spent an Extra $41 to Fly First Class on Breeze Airways — Here's How It Went
People in line for TSA Precheck
TSA PreCheck vs. Clear: Which Should You Choose?
La Compagnie aircraft
This All-business-class Airline Flies to Europe With Lie-flat Seats — Often for the Price of an Economy Ticket
Car interior
Why You Should Bring Two Tennis Balls and a Sock on Your Next Road Trip or Long Flight
Airplane seat in first class cabin
The Best Time to Ask for a Flight Upgrade, According to Flight Attendants
A Hurtigruten’s hybrid-powered ships sails beneath the northern lights in Norway.
The Cruise Line and Airline to Choose for Eco-friendly Travel
Northern Lights Norway
7 of the Best Northern Lights Cruises