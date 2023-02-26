These Easy, Expert-approved Packing Tips Will Make Your Next Cruise Vacation Even Better

Some say the best thing about traveling by ship is that you only have to unpack once. But what’s inside your suitcase can make the difference between a smooth sail and a frustrating time at sea. We tapped leading experts in cruise travel for their advice on the must-haves for your next departure.

Strong Magnetic Hooks

“Most cruise ship walls are metal,” says Eric Goldring of Goldring Travel, a cruise specialist and member of T+L’s A-List of travel advisors. “Small hooks are great for hanging hats, bags, and the like — things that aren’t suited for drawers — and they’re particularly useful on the back of the bathroom door.”

A Packable Backpack

Getty Images

“I’m not much of a ‘gear’ gal,” says Mary Curry of Adventure Life, another A-List member. “But a super-compact backpack, one that you can throw in your suitcase on the way there, is perfect for bringing souvenirs home.”

A Sleep Kit

Westend61/Getty Images

“I also always bring an eye mask,” Curry says. “Cruises in polar areas often have a lot more light than you expect!”

Mobile Protection

iStockphoto/Getty Images

“Whether you’re going to a beach, jumping in a Zodiac, or dodging a rain shower, it’s a good idea to have a waterproof bag or case for your phone,” says Rob Clabbers, a member of T+L’s Travel Advisory Board and president of Q Cruise & Travel.

Your Favorite Travel Mug

iStockphoto/Getty Images

“Small luxury cruises now provide almost everything you’d need — suites on Scenic are even equipped with Dyson hair dryers plus all the attachments,” says Mary Ann Ramsey, an A-List advisor with Betty Maclean Travel. “But I always pack a no-spill Yeti tumbler so I can bring my coffee on early morning excursions.”

An International Data Plan

“Most carriers offer monthly data plans that make overseas travel that much easier,” says Ashton Palmer, an A-List expert and president of Expedition Trips.

A Magnifying Mirror

“Many clients tell me that a makeup mirror is a welcome addition to a cabin bathroom,” Palmer says. “Not all ships have them.”

A version of this story first appeared in the February 2023 issue of Travel + Leisure under the headline "All in the Details."