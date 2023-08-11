19 Best Things to Do in Palm Springs, California

Ready to explore on your own? Here are 19 things you should see and do while visiting Palm Springs.

Ostich, who was born just an hour outside of Palm Springs, has plenty of ideas about what visitors should do once here — it’s all about seeing the town from every angle, including from inside some of its coolest homes. You can also see the city from above. “Palm Springs is home to the largest rotating tram in the world, taking you up to an alpine forest in minutes,” Ostrich says. She also points to popular local events . “One of my favorite events is Modernism Week. Twice a year, people come from all over the world for well-curated home tours, parties, and presentations.”

“I think Palm Springs is an international city with a village vibe, and that makes it special,” Liz Ostich, owner of Farm Palm Springs , Tac/Quila , Clandastino , and Front Porch , told Travel + Leisure. “The architecture, climate, restaurant scene, and proximity to countless Southern California destinations make it a unique place to visit.”

Palm Springs is an iconic California destination, and the sunny, vibrant, and design-forward town has been a favorite hideaway for relaxation lovers for decades. While it’s certainly a place in which you might lounge by the pool and catch rays all day, you should know that there's more to this desert escape than meets the eye.

01 of 19 Have a date shake at Hadley’s. Nothing makes for a better start or end to a trip to Palm Springs than stopping in at Hadley’s for a date shake. The fruit orchard, located about 18 miles from Palm Springs in Cabazon, was founded in 1931 and has long been loved for its produce selection. But its thick and perfectly sweet date shakes are what really draw a crowd. Why not get one on the way in, and on the way out?

02 of 19 Ride the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. Mariah Tyler/Travel + Leisure For a great view, take a ride on the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, which travels 2.5 miles up to its peak at 8,516 feet. Once there, you can get off and explore nearly 50 miles of hiking trails before riding the tram back to the base again.

03 of 19 Take flight at the Palm Springs Air Museum. Taylor McIntyre/Travel + Leisure The Palm Springs Air Museum works to preserve wartime aircraft from World War II and onward, and many of the planes can still fly today. Come see and learn about the planes up close, or book a flight and actually climb aboard one. Flights in restored WWII aircrafts soar over the Coachella Valley.

04 of 19 Get some sun at Sunnylands. Mariah Tyler/Travel + Leisure Find a little zen at Sunnylands, a 200-acre desert oasis ranch open to the public. Sunnylands has gardens to explore, an adorable cafe for a quick bite and a coffee, and a mid-1960s estate to tour that will leave you feeling inspired.

05 of 19 Greet the animals at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens. Mariah Tyler/Travel + Leisure To meet a few of the animals that also call Palm Springs home, head to the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens. Visitors can see everything from leopards and rhinos to mongoose and lizards here — there's even a few wallabies.

06 of 19 Take a midcentury modern architecture tour. Mariah Tyler/Travel + Leisure Palm Springs is a design lover's dream come true, packed with midcentury homes sure to delight anyone who loves clean lines and pops of color. You can see all the best buildings in town on a self-guided architecture tour, which takes you to some utterly cool homes and teaches you about the architects behind them. Or, book a guided tour with a local operator.

07 of 19 Get inspired at the Palm Springs Art Museum. Mariah Tyler/Travel + Leisure After viewing homes that are works of art themselves, make your way downtown to see art of a different kind at Palm Springs Art Museum. The museum showcases stunning works in its two dozen galleries, as well as outside in its sculpture gardens. Check the website for the latest exhibitions and what to see during your visit.

08 of 19 Shop around in the El Paseo Shopping District. MattGush/Getty Images In need of some new threads? Take yourself to the El Paseo Shopping District in Palm Desert, where you'll find everything from luxury brand names to locally owned boutiques, plus a few vintage stores punctuating the streets.

09 of 19 Play a round of golf at Escena. Courtesy of Escena While there are plenty of places to golf in Palm Springs, Escena is perhaps one of the best. The Nicklaus Design golf course comes with some gorgeous views of the San Jacinto Mountains towering in the distance. And, post golf, you can treat yourself to a lovely meal at the Escena Grill as you watch the sun go down.

10 of 19 Visit Moorten Botanical Garden. Cavan Images/Getty Images Explore local flora at the Moorten Botanical Garden. The garden is described as a “living museum of desert lore,” and it has something for everyone, from spiky cacti to colorful crystals and everything in between.

11 of 19 Take photos with the Cabazon Dinosaurs. Mariah Tyler/Travel + Leisure This one takes a little driving, but it’s worth making your way about 20 minutes out of town to see the Cabazon Dinosaurs. Located on Interstate 10, visitors will find towering (and extremely colorful) dinosaurs, which they can take as many photos with as they wish to share with their friends on Instagram.

12 of 19 Find your favorite celeb on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars. Robert Alexander/Getty Images Hollywood isn’t the only place where the sidewalk is dotted with stars. Celebrate the A-listers and local legends who have loved Palm Springs throughout the years by visiting the Palm Springs Walk of Stars. Count more than 400 names as you stroll, or just hunt down your favorite.

13 of 19 Book an adventure with Red Jeep Tours. Mariah Tyler/Travel + Leisure Explore some of the most remote corners of Palm Springs by hopping aboard a signature red Jeep with Red Jeep Tours. The open-air vehicles take guests through some spectacular landscapes, stopping along the way so guides can teach guests a thing or two about the region, and to drink in the fantastic views.

14 of 19 Explore Tahquitz Canyon. Kim Grosz/Getty Images Get even closer to the land by hiking to Tahquitz Canyon, located on the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians Reservation. Along the way, hikers can spot native flora and fauna, and at the end, they'll be greeted by a 60-foot waterfall.

15 of 19 Go for a drive to spot Joshua trees. Mariah Tyler/Travel + Leisure This is another one that takes a bit of driving, but it’s entirely worth your time — cruise about 45 minutes outside of Palm Springs until you find Joshua Tree National Park. There, you can hike, drive, or do a little bit of both in this otherworldly landscape dotted with puffed-up Joshua trees.

16 of 19 Get behind the wheel at the BMW Performance Center. Courtesy of BMW Performance Center Have a need for speed? Indulge that feeling at the BMW Performance Center, where you can learn about the cars themselves and how to drive like a pro, or even take one out and zoom around the track for an hour or two. Want more? Check out some of the BMW Driving Excursions hosted all over the globe.

17 of 19 Attend the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society Sure, you’ll have to time your visit just right, but if you consider yourself a film buff, visiting Palm Springs for the Palm Springs International Film Festival is a must. The festival is headed into its 35th year in 2024 and will be held from January 4 to 15, showcasing some of the best new talent from around the world.

18 of 19 Party at Palm Springs VillageFest. Walter Bibikow/Getty Images Palm Springs loves a good party, so much so that it hosts one weekly. Palm Canyon Drive closes down to vehicles every Thursday evening for Palm Springs VillageFest, a street fair filled with food, music, drinks, and plenty of fun.