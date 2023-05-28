These Ultra-soft, 'Icy Cold' Cooling Sheets From Amazon Will Save You This Summer — and They’re 53% Off Now

After a long travel day, very few things compare to the feeling of bliss you experience when you finally get to jump into the bed at your hotel. But, with the right bedding, this experience doesn’t have to exclusively happen on vacation. You can drift off in a set of crisp, silky smooth bed sheets at home thanks to the Bedsure Queen Cooling Sheet Set, which just went on sale.

Currently up to 53 percent off during the Amazon Memorial Day Sale, the popular bedding set instantly transforms your sleep setup into a 5-star resort with its bamboo-sourced rayon fabric and unique twill weave that reviewers describe as cloud-like.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $43 with on-site coupon (originally $95)

What’s more, the rayon fibers boast impressive moisture-wicking and cooling benefits, which is good news if you’re a hot sleeper or live in places with brutally hot summer temperatures. But, you won’t have to switch them out for warmer sheets in the wintertime; the Bedsure Cooling Sheet Set has thermoregulation properties that help it regulate your body temperature in the colder months, too.

And, you won’t need to recruit a hotel housekeeping staff to help you achieve that perfectly tucked look when making your bed. The Bedsure Cooling Sheet Set includes a fitted sheet with a deep, corner-hugging pocket to ensure hassle-free bed-making. And, it won’t shift when you sleep, even if you're someone that tosses and turns. In the set, you’ll also get two matching pillowcases and a flat sheet to complete your bedding and help you achieve that 5-star hotel aesthetic.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $60 (originally $95)

Shoppers have their choice between 18 colors and sizes range from Twin to California King. Note that the prices and discounts vary depending on the color and size you choose (with the biggest savings in grey), so pay close attention when adding your favorite combination to your cart.

With more than 35,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, it's clear that the Bedsure Cooling Sheets are one of Amazon's top-rated bedding sets — and reviewers can't get enough of their cozy silkiness: "We've been on the hunt for soft and cool sheets, since we live in the eternal summer of Puerto Rico," one customer said. "These are fabulous! I mean, hotel-quality luxury and I never want to get out of bed. They stay cool and are so soft and comfortable. I'll be buying more sets."

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $60 (originally $95)

Chiming in, another shopper added, "When they first went on the bed, they were icy cold. No more seeking the cold spot in bed, as soon as you move a hand or foot, the cold spot is right there." They also quipped, "Hotel sheets don’t hold a candle to these." A third reviewer commented, "I've only felt sheets like this in high-end hotels. Bedsure sheets are luxurious and so silky that it has calmed my restless leg syndrome to date; no more creeping crawling feeling."

Still not convinced? Maybe this customer review will do it: "Please set your alarms if you have anywhere to be, because it surely feels like you're on vacation in a 5-star hotel once you get in bed… every night will be a vacation." Check into the comfiest sleep of your life with the Bedsure Cooling Sheets. Make sure to add them to your Amazon cart while they're up to 53 percent off.

In fact, they're not the only snooze-worthy sheets on sale. Keep scrolling to shop the other exciting bedding deals happening during Amazon's Memorial Day Sale, and hurry because time's running out to score these amazing savings.

