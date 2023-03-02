The Lightweight Knit Sneakers That Shoppers Call ‘Instantly Comfortable’ Are Finally on Sale for Under $100

Vacation is the time to put your best fashion buys on display for all to see. This is especially true when it comes to footwear. But, if you haven’t properly broken in your shoes, you could be looking at a day filled with blisters and aching feet. Instead of suffering through the discomfort, we recommend adding the Nisolo Women's Go-To Eco-Knit Sneakers to your travel wardrobe rotation — especially while they’re on sale.

Right now, the popular knit sneakers are marked down 34 percent off thanks to the Nisolo Semi-Annual Sale, which will run until March 1. During the sale, you can score the Nisolo Women's Go-To Eco-Knit Sneakers for under $100, a rarity as fans of the brand know. They're available in four stylish colors (white, linen beige, gray, and dusty rose) and sizes range from 5 to 11, including half sizes. You'll want to act fast on this deal because certain sizes are already selling out.

Ready for any adventure, the Go-To Eco-Knit Sneakers boast a versatile design that makes them perfect for everything from long travel days and running errands to casual outings and dressy events; it all just depends on what you pair them with. Trust us, they'll be the M.V.P. of your suitcase since they go well with jeans, skirts, dresses, trousers, leggings, joggers, jumpsuits — you name it.

Their sporty low-top, tennis-shoes-inspired silhouette gives them their fan-favorite wear-with-anything vibe, and their sleek knit exterior (which is made with eco-friendly fabric that consists of upcycled plastic water bottles) makes them feel modern and unique. This material also gives the sneakers a lightweight profile, and boosts their breathability and flexibility — something you and your feet will appreciate if you've got a big walking day ahead of you.

For added comfort, the Go-To Eco-Knit Sneakers are equipped with EVA footbeds. Like the knit uppers, these insoles are also made with eco-friendly materials, and they're strategically cushioned to provide optimal support to the arches, toes, and heels. This responsive cushioning translates to enhanced shock absorption, which means your feet won't be tired or sore after a day of exploring. The brand also notes that the sneakers' sock-like fit and soft interior makes them feel cozier than their counterparts; in fact, you might not even want to wear socks with them — they're that comfy. Just slip them on and go.

Other key features worth mentioning are the Go-To Eco-Knit Sneakers’ water-resistant uppers and waterproof outsoles, which you'll be thankful for if there's rain on your travel forecast, if you'll be taking a trip by the water, or if you're prone to spilling. Speaking of the outsoles, they're also made with a durable natural rubber material and have a groovy traction pattern, so you can enjoy your natural stride and walk confidently on any surface.

It's not hard to see why Nisolo shoppers can't get enough of the Go-To Eco-Knit Sneakers, or why they keep leaving them rave reviews. One customer called them "hugs for your feet" and said, "These shoes feel like socks." Another buyer shared, "The shoes exceeded all expectations. They have a fabulous cushioned sole; [I] love the linen color (to hide some street wear), and [they] are immediately comfortable."

Similarly, a third shopper added, "These sneakers are like walking on clouds. There is zero break-in time required. They look fantastic and are just so comfortable." They even earned praise from a reviewer that said, "I love that I can wear them to work, where I’m on my feet all day, then go out and about and still have cute shoes on without sore feet at the end of the day."

Whether you have a trip coming up or just want to refresh your shoe collection for spring, consider this a sign to treat your feet to the incredibly comfortable Go-To Eco-Knit Sneakers. Grab a pair at Nisolo while they're 34 percent off during the Semi-Annual Sale. Hurry, time's running out to get them under $100.

At the time of publishing, the price was $99.

