This New Oceanfront Maine Resort Has 10 Chic Bungalows, a Heated Saltwater Pool, and an Oyster Bar

One of Taylor Perkins's fondest childhood memories is watching his father walk up to the crystal clear waters of Maine's Long Sands Beach, surfboard in tow, and paddle out while he would flip rocks and look for starfish and crabs on the beach. In the 1960s, his father, local surfing legend Sonny Perkins, founded The York Beach Surf Club — a collective of surf enthusiasts who charged the waves along southern Maine's coastline.

So when the opportunity to buy an old motel on that same beach in York where Perkins grew up watching his dad catch waves — and he himself learned how to surf — came up, he jumped at it with a clear idea of what the property would be like.

"Our long-term vision was to turn this project into a world-class resort experience right here in Southern Maine […] and celebrate the unique culture of summering and surfing in Maine," Perkins told Travel+Leisure.

And on June 1, The York Beach Surf Club hotel, named after the club his father founded more than 60 years ago, will open its doors overlooking Long Sands Beach.

Read McKendree for York Beach Surf Club

Read McKendree for York Beach Surf Club

The 52-key resort has 42 guest rooms and 10 bungalows, a heated saltwater pool with a pool bar, a coffee shop, a coastal-inspired eatery, and a raw oyster and cocktail bar. There will also be a rooftop fine dining restaurant making its debut later this summer.

Naturally, everything about the resort celebrates surfing culture and its rich local history. "From the wood that we used around the bands of the outside of the building representing the classic mid-century 'Woodie wagons' to the curvature of the partitions on the outside of the Waverider building mimicking the outside edge of a classic 60's longboard, you'll find all kinds of surfing [references] snuck carefully into the design," Perkins said.

Also on display are hundreds of photographs lining the walls of guest rooms and public areas depicting the sport's evolution in southern Maine and original 1960s surfboards gifted by his father and other members of the original York Beach Surf Club.

Read McKendree for York Beach Surf Club

Read McKendree for York Beach Surf Club

Described as "Scandinavian Modern Maine," the decor blends modern minimalism with pops of color and classic coastal motifs. The rooms and bungalows come with balconies and patios looking out to the ocean or the pool. Indoors, custom-designed furniture and high-end amenities (Bellino fine linens, large flat-screen TVs, and walk-in rain showers) add a luxurious touch.

The boutique resort offers an impressive variety of dining concepts with something to satisfy every taste and palette. The all-day casual eatery serves coastal classics such as lobster rolls and blackened tuna tacos. There's also The Rolling Pearl: a former 1960s milk truck that Perkins transformed into the property's signature raw bar.

York Beach Surf Club

Read McKendree for York Beach Surf Club

The property's rich cultural programming includes live music, food and wine events, art installations introducing guests to the local art scene, and, of course, plenty of opportunities to surf. While private surfing lessons are available to book, guests have access to complimentary foam surfboards and weekend yoga classes. And for those who prefer to watch with a drink in hand, the property's communal firepits and oceanfront lawn are the perfect spots for this.

Nightly rates at The York Beach Surf Club hotel start from $285, and you can book your stay on yorkbeachsurfclub.com.