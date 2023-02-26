The Comfy Flats With a 3,000-person Waitlist From a Meghan Markle-loved Brand Are Finally Back in Stock

Shoppers call them the “perfect casual loafer.”

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 26, 2023 12:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Birdies The Vesper Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

It’s no secret that celebrities dictate a wide variety of the trends we see circulating today, but it’s not often that we’re introduced to brands that are comfortable, functional, and affordable enough to integrate into our own lives. That’s exactly what happened when the Duchess of Sussex first sported Birdies shoes, and since then the brand has quickly become an editor-loved favorite that’s even landed on Travel + Leisure’s list of the most comfortable flats for travel

Right now, the Meghan Markle-loved brand’s The Vesper loafer is finally back in stock on the website after selling out and garnering a 3,000-plus person waitlist. Trust us, you’ll want to get your hands on these timeless shoes while they’re still available. 

Birdies The Vesper

Birdies

To buy: birdies.com, $130

These highly supportive, lightweight loafers are the timeless shoe you’ve been looking for to complete your travel wardrobe. And now is a great time to add them, since loafers have made their return as a must-have shoe for the winter and transitioning into the spring. A rounded toe provides the comfort of a slipper while elevating your look to luxury status, and a buttery-soft suede hugs your feet instantly so you don’t have to worry about taking the time to break them in. 

If you’re going to be hurrying around the airport or spending hours on your feet, you’ll want a shoe that can support you through it all, and The Vesper features a no-slip sole that’s perfect for both indoor and outdoor wear. Not to mention the footbed is made of seven layers of cushioning, making it the most comfortable shoe in the most classic style. 

Birdies The Vesper

Birdies

To buy: birdies.com, $130

Shoppers have awarded this shoe a near-perfect 4.54-star rating at Birdies and can’t stop raving about the comfort and style of this loafer. One customer revealed that they “have been wearing them nonstop for months,” adding, “I have decided to buy a couple more pairs in the other available colors” as they are “stylish and comfortable.”

Versatility is essential while traveling so you can optimize the limited space you have in your suitcase, and customers swear these loafers are the only shoe you’ll need. One shopper called them the “perfect casual loafer,” noting that they’ve “styled these with jeans, pants, [and] skirts,” while sharing that they “work with a lot.” And in terms of comfort, a customer revealed that there are “no tight or pressing areas to cause blisters.” One reviewer who called these “the cutest, comfiest shoes” even attested, “I wear them to work almost every day as a teacher on my feet all day. Oh, I’m also 31 weeks pregnant, so they’re also ‘preg’ verified.”

Birdies The Vesper

Birdies

To buy: birdies.com, $130

With hundreds of rave reviews, it’s no wonder that Birdies’ The Vesper continues to sell out. Right now, they’re back in stock in seven stunning, seasonal shades, so grab a pair before you have to join the waitlist again. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $130. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Fashionpuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag Tout
Shoppers Can't Believe How Much Fits in This Tiny Amazon Crossbody Bag
Travel Items to Shop From Black-owned Businesses Before February Is Over
The 12 Best Travel Essentials to Buy From Black-owned Businesses This February and Beyond
Nurse-approved comfy shoes tout
Nurses Say These Sneakers Are ‘Comfortable As Can Be’ During 12-hour Shifts — and They’re on Sale at Amazon
Related Articles
Backcountry Semi-Annual Sale Roundup Tout
I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 45 Best Deals From Backcountry’s Semi-annual Sale Up to 65% Off
Travel Items to Shop From Black-owned Businesses Before February Is Over
The 12 Best Travel Essentials to Buy From Black-owned Businesses This February and Beyond
Fashionpuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag Tout
Shoppers Can't Believe How Much Fits in This Tiny Amazon Crossbody Bag
The Ultimate Business Trip Packing List
The Ultimate Business Trip Packing List
Sky & Sky Mask and Toner Tout
This Australian Anti-aging Face Mask Softens My Skin, Smooths Wrinkles, and Erases Flaky Spots in 10 Minutes
Nurse-approved comfy shoes tout
Nurses Say These Sneakers Are ‘Comfortable As Can Be’ During 12-hour Shifts — and They’re on Sale at Amazon
Women's Bamboo Jogger Pant Tout
The Presidents Day Deals Aren't Over Yet — Oprah's Favorite Joggers Are Still 20% Off
The 10 Best Kids Backpacks for Travel of 2022 tout
The 10 Best Kids Backpacks for Travel of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Superga Platform Sneakers Tout
I Tried the Platform Style of Kate Middleton’s Comfy White Sneakers, and It’s Perfect for Travel
Mejuri Croissant Dome Ring Tout
I’m Planning a Trip to Paris This Summer, and the First Thing I’m Packing Is This Croissant-inspired Ring
oak essentials HYDRA EYE BALM
This Anti-aging Eye Balm Brightens and Soothes My Dry, Itchy Eye Area — Making It a Travel Staple
Smith Embark Sunglasses Tout
Skiers and Snowboarders Are Ditching Their Goggles for These Sleek, Anti-fog Snow Sunglasses
Ultimate New Zealand Packing List
The Ultimate New Zealand Packing List
TK Gorgeous, Under-$100 Long-Sleeve Dresses From Nordstrom That Are Perfect for Travel tout
15 Gorgeous, Under-$100 Long-sleeve Dresses From Nordstrom That Are Perfect for Travel
Away The Aura Collection Campaign away luggage new colors Tout
These Editor-loved Suitcases Just Got a Colorful Makeover Ahead of the Spring Travel Season
Blukar Flashlight Rechargeable Tout
Amazon’s ‘Super Bright’ $11 Rechargeable Flashlight Is a Must-have for All Travelers