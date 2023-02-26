The Comfy Flats With a 3,000-person Waitlist From a Meghan Markle-loved Brand Are Finally Back in Stock

It’s no secret that celebrities dictate a wide variety of the trends we see circulating today, but it’s not often that we’re introduced to brands that are comfortable, functional, and affordable enough to integrate into our own lives. That’s exactly what happened when the Duchess of Sussex first sported Birdies shoes, and since then the brand has quickly become an editor-loved favorite that’s even landed on Travel + Leisure’s list of the most comfortable flats for travel.

Right now, the Meghan Markle-loved brand’s The Vesper loafer is finally back in stock on the website after selling out and garnering a 3,000-plus person waitlist. Trust us, you’ll want to get your hands on these timeless shoes while they’re still available.

These highly supportive, lightweight loafers are the timeless shoe you’ve been looking for to complete your travel wardrobe. And now is a great time to add them, since loafers have made their return as a must-have shoe for the winter and transitioning into the spring. A rounded toe provides the comfort of a slipper while elevating your look to luxury status, and a buttery-soft suede hugs your feet instantly so you don’t have to worry about taking the time to break them in.

If you’re going to be hurrying around the airport or spending hours on your feet, you’ll want a shoe that can support you through it all, and The Vesper features a no-slip sole that’s perfect for both indoor and outdoor wear. Not to mention the footbed is made of seven layers of cushioning, making it the most comfortable shoe in the most classic style.

Shoppers have awarded this shoe a near-perfect 4.54-star rating at Birdies and can’t stop raving about the comfort and style of this loafer. One customer revealed that they “have been wearing them nonstop for months,” adding, “I have decided to buy a couple more pairs in the other available colors” as they are “stylish and comfortable.”

Versatility is essential while traveling so you can optimize the limited space you have in your suitcase, and customers swear these loafers are the only shoe you’ll need. One shopper called them the “perfect casual loafer,” noting that they’ve “styled these with jeans, pants, [and] skirts,” while sharing that they “work with a lot.” And in terms of comfort, a customer revealed that there are “no tight or pressing areas to cause blisters.” One reviewer who called these “the cutest, comfiest shoes” even attested, “I wear them to work almost every day as a teacher on my feet all day. Oh, I’m also 31 weeks pregnant, so they’re also ‘preg’ verified.”

With hundreds of rave reviews, it’s no wonder that Birdies’ The Vesper continues to sell out. Right now, they’re back in stock in seven stunning, seasonal shades, so grab a pair before you have to join the waitlist again.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $130.

