This New Hotel in a Small Southern California Town Has an Attic Suite, Vine-covered Courtyard, and Cozy Bar

Orange County's newest boutique hotel, The Richland, is an intimate property with a residential feel, catering to travelers seeking tranquility and privacy. The hotel, located in the heart of Orange, California, opened on Feb. 3.

The Richland sits within Orange's one-square-mile historic downtown district, just a five-minute walk from the city's main plaza. The property consists of two early 20th-century structures that were restored with the modern-day traveler in mind. Even the hotel's name is a tribute to the city's roots: The city of Orange was originally called Richland before the name changed in 1873.

The hotel's main entrance is a courtyard with jasmine vine–covered pergolas, an olive tree, a water fountain, and a covered porch. Inside, there's a cozy communal bar and lounge area, with dark wood-paneled walls, leather sofas, a fireplace, and green and yellow accents.



Tanveer Badal Photography/Courtesy of The Richland

Travelers can toast with handcrafted cocktails and local brews at the hotel’s bar, outfitted with custom-made stools, citrus grove-printed wallpaper (a nod to the city's name), and vintage decor sourced from local antique stores. (Orange, known as "the antique capital of California," is home to more than 40 antique stores.)

Tanveer Badal Photography/Courtesy of The Richland

The color scheme and coziness carry into each of the hotel's 12 guest rooms. Handwoven rugs and vibrant wallpaper infuse the rooms with personality, while pops of mustard yellow in the lighting fixtures and artwork add character. The bathrooms are equally eclectic, with bold-hued and patterned tiles.

One of the most unique accommodations is the attic suite in the main house, which features sloped ceilings and windows overlooking the street.

Tanveer Badal Photography/Courtesy of The Richland

Guests seeking more private lodging should book the two-bedroom cottage, which is filled with natural light and California-chic decor. The cottage accommodates five guests and comes with a full kitchen and dining area.

Tanveer Badal Photography/Courtesy of The Richland

The hotel is a great spot to celebrate a special event — big or small. The indoor bar and lounge area and the outdoor courtyard can host smaller gatherings. For larger events, there's also a ballroom — with exposed wood-beam ceilings and over a dozen chandeliers — that can accommodate parties of up to 150 guests.

Nightly rates at The Richmond start at $300. Reservations include a seasonal non-alcoholic welcome drink and complimentary continental breakfast. You can book your stay at therichland.com.