This North Carolina City Is One of the Best Places to Travel in 2023 — and It's Getting a Chic New Hotel This Month

North Carolina's The Restoration Asheville opens on April 20 with a vintage bowling alley, a speakeasy, and a picturesque rooftop bar.

By
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova is a freelance writer with over a decade of editorial experience in Europe and the U.S. She covers luxury travel, art, architecture, and design. Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Vogue.com, Elle.com, and more.
Published on April 10, 2023
Interior of The Restoration Asheville in North Carolina
Courtesy of The Restoration Asheville

Asheville, North Carolina’s bustling food and craft beer scenes and its blooming tulip fields make it a fantastic spring getaway. And its influx of new hotel talent this year landed the city on Travel + Leisure's top places to go in 2023. Among those new hotels is The Restoration Asheville, which will officially open on April 20.

Located on Patton Avenue in downtown Asheville, this is the second outpost of The Restoration Hotel Collection alongside its flagship in Charleston, South Carolina. It will feature 60 guest rooms along with a number of food and beverage concepts, including an underground speakeasy and a chic rooftop cocktail bar.

“We continued our expansion in the southeast due to its great climate and outdoor lifestyle,” said JR Anderson, the hotel’s owner, in a press release shared with Travel + Leisure. “We selected a site that we believe will immerse our guests in all the creativity that Asheville offers. Pritchard Park attracts tourists and locals alike, and we love that the property is perfectly oriented to engage with some of the most well-known traditions and programs within the community.”

A guest room and bathroom at The Restoration Asheville in North Carolina

Courtesy of The Restoration Asheville
A guest room living space and couch at The Restoration Asheville in North Carolina

Courtesy of The Restoration Asheville

Featuring four room categories, the hotel’s accommodations range from 375 to 600 square feet and include studio king, premier king, queen studio, and signature king suites boasting floor-to-ceiling windows, city views, bar carts, local artisanal snacks, and chic sitting areas. (The floor mirrors and exposed brick walls are particularly nice design touches.) The overall design of the property, for which Anderson partnered with Atlanta-based Pixel Design Collaborative, draws inspiration from Asheville’s European heritage and the city’s most notable residence: the Biltmore Estate. Think: plenty of dark-wood accents, classic French bistro chairs, suede upholstered sofas, and greenery.

A cocktail and cafe table at The Restoration Asheville in North Carolina

Courtesy of The Restoration Asheville

But what sets this hotel apart is its restaurants and hangout spaces. The Exchange, a farm-to-table restaurant, will champion Appalachian cuisine and local brews, while botanical-infused cocktails will be the highlight of The Observatory, Restoration Asheville’s rooftop bar. A vintage bowling alley and a performance stage were incorporated into The Draftsman, the property’s underground bar and lounge, which will host weekly live performances by local artists. Wellness enthusiasts also have plenty to look forward to; in-room massage and bodywork services, yoga, forest bathing, and sound healing sessions will all available through the hotel’s experiences program.

A cocktail and library at The Restoration Asheville in North Carolina

Courtesy of The Restoration Asheville

Nightly rates at Restoration Asheville start from $299 for studios, and you can already book your stay on therestorationhotel.com.

