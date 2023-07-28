This Dream Job Will Pay You in Cocktails to Review Bars in Your Area

The best part: no experience required.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Published on July 28, 2023
Cocktail
Photo:

Getty Images

A new job opportunity is taking rosé all day to new levels by seeking cocktail lovers to review bars in their area around the globe — and get paid for doing it in free drinks.

The job is for The Pinnacle Guide, a new company that will use a 1-, 2- and 3-Pin rating system to rank bars across the world, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The guide will award its first "Pin" at the end of 2023.

“The goal of The Pinnacle Guide is to create a transparent system that recognizes excellence in cocktail bars of all sizes and styles from around the world," Hannah Sharman-Cox, one of the company’s founders, told T+L. "What better way to assess greatness in these institutions than opening up the opportunity to be a reviewer to anyone who feels they could add insight to the question 'How does this bar make me feel?'"

To help get the concept off the ground, The Pinnacle Guide is seeking reviewers to anonymously visit bars in their region. “Reviewers from a variety of backgrounds can apply," said Sharman-Cox. "Whether you’re a cocktail enthusiast or industry professional, anonymous reviewers can share their passion and respect for this industry to be part of a new distinction for celebrating hospitality."

Each reviewer will then order two drinks per venue — paid for by The Pinnacle Guide — and submit a review based on their experience. They will also be given a briefing sheet for each bar they review to help them prepare, which is taken from the bar’s own self-nomination form.

To become a reviewer, applicants must fill out a form online, which will be available later this summer. Those that make it to the second round will be interviewed by the founders and go through virtual training. (Each reviewer must reapply and undergo additional training after two years.)

Beyond having passion and good observational skills, candidates must also be familiar with top-tier bars and have “little or no notoriety within the drinks industry” to maintain the anonymous nature of the reviews.

