This City Has Been Voted the Best in the U.S. for 10 Years Straight — and It Just Got a Super-chic New Hotel

Published on March 13, 2023
The exterior facade of The Palmetto Hotel Charleston
Photo:

Courtesy of The Palmetto Hotel Charleston

Charleston is a must-visit city, thanks to its constantly evolving dining scene, picturesque streets, and year-round lineup of activities. And for a hotel that brings you close to the Holy City's finest eateries, galleries, and landmarks, look no further than its newest boutique property.

At 194 East Bay in the heart of the French Quarter, The Palmetto officially opened its doors on March 3 — it's a short walk from Market and King Streets and within steps of Charleston's waterfront. Aside from its prime location, which is undoubtedly one of its main draws, the property stands out with its chic design that celebrates "the refined southern art of hosting," says Jennifer Moots, senior designer at Looney & Associates, in an interview with Travel + Leisure.

Interior of a Premium King guest room at The Palmetto Hotel Charleston

Courtesy of The Palmetto Hotel Charleston

Moots and her team dreamed up the 45 guest rooms to pay homage to the city, blending classical architecture motifs with colors, shapes, and textures inspired by Charleston and The Palmetto brand.

"Botanicals and the palmetto tree are a staple of the region, steeped in the history of Charleston; we would be remiss if they were not reflected in our design as well," Moots tells T+L. Each room, anchored with eye-catching palmetto-printed wallpaper, has custom-designed upholstery, curated furnishings and art, and a soothing palette of earthy beige and green. Bamford toiletries, king-sized beds, plush embroidered robes, and slippers add a touch of southern hospitality and comfort to the residential-style rooms.

Drinks outside and coffee of a Deluxe King bed at The Palmetto Hotel Charleston

Courtesy of The Palmetto Hotel Charleston; Jack Robert Connolly/Courtesy of The Palmetto Hotel Charleston

For the lobby's design, Looney & Associates partnered with Sarah Gray Miller of UnQuiet, an antique shop and design collective in upstate New York, to create a homey-but-modern space that draws on Charleston's history.

"The lobby's sofa and settees reflect the theme of authentic Charleston perfectly. All three pieces are in the classic Chippendale style, which could read as staid or overly traditional, but we loosened up the antiques with bold, custom-printed fabrics featuring vintage Lowcountry ephemera," Miller explains.

Interior of the lobby at The Palmetto Hotel Charleston

Courtesy of The Palmetto Hotel Charleston
The lobby bar at The Palmetto Hotel Charleston
The lobby bar at The Palmetto Hotel Charleston.

Courtesy of The Palmetto Hotel Charleston

The hotel's bar, situated in the lobby, is also designed to mimic a chic Southern home. Moveable stools, ottomans, and drinks tables were added to create a dynamic and comfortable living room feel. Guests can entertain themselves with backgammon, cards, and dominoes while they choose from a curated menu of craft cocktails and Southern-inspired bites.

Nightly rates at The Palmetto start at $304. Book your stay at PalmettoHotelCharleston.com.

