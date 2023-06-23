This Chic Lodge in Missouri's Ozarks Just Opened — With Fire Pits, Creek-side Hot Tubs, and Plenty of Summer Activities

Branson, Missouri, may be a popular spot for an RV vacation, but the town's hotel scene is on the rise, too. This week, Branson, which is also a sought-after lake home destination, welcomes its first modern boutique hotel.

The Ozarker Lodge, overlooking the scenic Fall Creek, has 102 lodge-style rooms and family-friendly amenities, including a heated outdoor pool, a sundeck, fire pits, and a playground. Several creek-side cedar soaking hot tubs are also available to guests.

Rooms with bunkbeds and double bathrooms accommodating up to six people and suites that sleep up to five are some of the accommodation options on the property. The decor, dreamed up by Detroit-based studio Parini, features a palette of browns and blues inspired by the hotel's lush setting in the heart of the Ozarks.

Courtesy of The Ozarker Lodge

Courtesy of The Ozarker Lodge

The lobby's design also stands out with its modern yet cozy aesthetic. A floating fireplace surrounded by sofas anchors the bright space housing the lobby bar-slash-coffee shop, Storeroom. In the morning, travelers can start their day with a cup of locally sourced coffee and cinnamon rolls. And in the evening, they can unwind with a glass of wine or a local brew. Or, if you prefer to stay outside, grab a s'mores kit or popcorn and enjoy the mountain breeze around the fire pits.

Since outdoor recreation is central to any Ozarks vacation, The Ozarker Lodge has put a lot of effort into creating a comprehensive activities program, with guided hikes, kayaking, live music, seasonal foraging workshops, topography map-reading classes, and food truck nights.

Courtesy of The Ozarker Lodge

Courtesy of The Ozarker Lodge

The property is located within a short drive from Branson's downtown and other major attractions such as Silver Dollar City and Branson Landing. Water enthusiasts will also be just an eight-minute drive from Table Rock Lake, one of America's best lake vacations.

Nightly rates at The Ozarker Lodge start at $109, and you can book your stay here. Guests who book three nights or more will get 25 percent off their rate and other perks as part of a grand opening package.