Scarlett Johansson's Firming, Hydrating Moisturizer Makes My Skin Look Glowy and Fresh While Traveling

My entire life, I have struggled with dry, flaky skin. It doesn’t seem to matter how much lotion I lather on — when my skin is flaring up, it seems like there’s nothing I can do to get it to absorb moisture. On a recent trip to Colorado, I was once again met with an astoundingly patchy complexion that’s typically only brought about by a severe sunburn. That is, until I broke out my new secret weapon: The Outset Daily Essentials Travel Set.

Ever since the full size of my favorite moisturizer was thrown away on a flight home from Germany in college, I’ll never make the mistake of flying without travel-sized products. Thankfully, this small but mighty set all but saved my skin from the dramatic altitude change I experienced after touching down in Denver. Plus, it barely took up any space in my toiletry kit.

I’m all for trying any products that claim to plump and moisturize the skin. After all, traveling is one of the most tumultuous times for your complexion, which is why you may find yourself looking duller and distinctly more exhausted after arriving at your destination. Not to mention the recycled air of the plane cabin is incredibly dehydrating — and staying in the Mile High City hardly did me any favors. However, this three-piece set, formulated with a botanical alternative to hyaluronic acid worked overtime to boost my parched skin, and I truly noticed a difference.

The Outset

The set, coming in at $38, features three products: the Gentle Antioxidant Micellar Cleanser, the Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum, and the Nourishing Squalane Daily Moisturizer, and I assure you, you’re not going to want to skip a step. The gentle cleanser is formulated with micelles which attract dirt, oil, and makeup for a smooth and easy clean, and I found it was especially perfect for getting a good scrub after spending three days camping in the woods.

The serum contains vegan collagen which not only promotes plumper, firmer skin, but is also excellent for people looking for a clean-beauty alternative to collagen. And finally (my personal favorite), squalane is the standout ingredient of the lotion, which is an oil-derived compound that hydrates the skin from deep within, even restoring the natural protective barrier. Essentially, it’s perfect for long flights and unpredictable climates like the ones I experienced in Colorado.

After spending several days in the woods, I had some damage control to do, but within a day of using this set I began to notice my dry patches fading away. I would stop short of calling it a miracle-worker, but the products truly hydrated my complexion from deep within — and the luxe glass bottles created a five-star user experience. This set has even garnered a near-perfect 4.7 star rating on the brand’s website, with many shoppers raving about the nourishing effect the trio has had on their skin.

Merrell Readman / The Outset

One user noted that, at 62, their skin “feels and looks like it’s moisturized,” after using the set, adding that they felt like they got “immediate results, especially with the moisturizer.” Meanwhile, another shopper agreed that the set “gives high hydration, making the skin look brighter and healthier.” In fact, they even revealed that they “will definitely buy [it] again.” Another customer also shared that the set was “perfect” for their latest trip, noting that it’s “small enough for packing,” and “great for travel.”

A solid skincare routine is essential for everyday use, but especially when you’re traveling in unpredictable climates, it becomes even more important to be prepared for your skin’s needs. The rising altitude and biting chill of the mountains of Colorado in June were no match for The Outset Daily Essentials Travel Set, but I suppose it should come as no surprise that Scarlett Johansson’s skincare line would deliver, especially considering her own complexion regularly displaying a nearly otherworldly glow.

The set is currently priced at $38 for the powerhouse trio, but my notoriously flaky skin might be calling for full-time use of the Nourishing Squalane Daily Moisturizer. Either way, you can bet I won’t be taking on any further travels without the reliability of this packable collection. Next stop — Portugal!

At the time of publishing, the price started at $38.

