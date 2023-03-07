I Walked 18,000 Steps Around NYC in These Podiatrist-designed Insoles — and My Feet Have Never Felt Better

Even though I work a remote job, I still average around 14,000 steps each day in New York City from walking to the gym in the morning and journeying to various coffee shops to break up the monotony of the week. With all that time spent on my feet, it’s not uncommon for me to develop nagging aches and pains due to the frankly unsupportive shoes I opt for — beauty is pain, after all.

With all of this in mind, I jumped at the opportunity to test out the regularly sold-out Fulton Original Insoles. The verdict? From everyday wear to my next big trip, these are guaranteed to become a must-have in all my favorite shoes. Right now, these insoles are on sale for just $48, and you can get an additional 15 percent off sitewide when you use the code TRAVEL15 at checkout.

To buy: fulton.com, $41 with code TRAVEL15 (originally $60)

These lightweight insoles are broken down into three layers — a shock absorbing cork at the base followed by a natural foam and topped with a vegan cactus leather, all designed to mold to your unique foot shape after 10 hours of wear. I can confirm that following a long day of racking up 18,000 steps avoiding New York public transportation, they did just that. I was also able to easily remove them from my sneakers and transfer them to my less supportive boots, and the versatility makes it easy to add comfort to any shoe, especially when commuting around the city.

Designed by podiatrists, these inserts are visibly high-quality. Their structure works to address misalignment and the lack of arch support we naturally experience from our shoes, creating a more comfortable shoe that relieves back, hip, and foot pain. Deep heel cups cut down on the risk of injury while walking, and the insoles provide gentle arch support to any shoe you slip them into. Since the insoles are removable and molded to my own foot shape, it was easy to make all of my shoes comfy for long days of walking. Now, I don’t have to rely on my trusty (yet not always stylish) sneakers to feel great on my feet.

Once the insoles had properly molded to my feet, I could feel a distinct difference in the typical aches and pains that pop up in my achilles and hips after I sustained a running injury last year.

Not to mention they’re made with sustainable, plant-based materials and actively remove carbon emissions from the atmosphere. Arch support has never been so good for the environment.

I’ve always been partial to active vacations complete with walking tours and long hours of popping into shops and general wandering, and these Fulton Original Insoles are going to be the first thing I pack in my suitcase (well, shoes) before my next trip. As someone who has a penchant for wearing shoes that are notoriously unsupportive and I know are going to hurt my feet, I can now trust that even on days when I’m racking up 18,000 steps that I’ll still be keeping my entire body in alignment with just one small addition to my wardrobe.

Take it from me: If you want to make all your shoes as comfy as possible, pick up a pair of the Fulton Original Insoles, and don’t forget to use the code TRAVEL15 at checkout for an additional 15 percent off. But don’t wait too long — they’ve been selling out just hours after restocking.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $41.

