I Walked 18,000 Steps Around NYC in These Podiatrist-designed Insoles — and My Feet Have Never Felt Better

They molded to my feet and kept me so comfortable all day long.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 7, 2023 05:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

The Classic Insole
Photo:

Food & Wine / Fulton

Even though I work a remote job, I still average around 14,000 steps each day in New York City from walking to the gym in the morning and journeying to various coffee shops to break up the monotony of the week. With all that time spent on my feet, it’s not uncommon for me to develop nagging aches and pains due to the frankly unsupportive shoes I opt for — beauty is pain, after all. 

With all of this in mind, I jumped at the opportunity to test out the regularly sold-out Fulton Original Insoles. The verdict? From everyday wear to my next big trip, these are guaranteed to become a must-have in all my favorite shoes. Right now, these insoles are on sale for just $48, and you can get an additional 15 percent off sitewide when you use the code TRAVEL15 at checkout. 

The Classic Insole

Fulton

To buy: fulton.com, $41 with code TRAVEL15 (originally $60) 

These lightweight insoles are broken down into three layers — a shock absorbing cork at the base followed by a natural foam and topped with a vegan cactus leather, all designed to mold to your unique foot shape after 10 hours of wear. I can confirm that following a long day of racking up 18,000 steps avoiding New York public transportation, they did just that. I was also able to easily remove them from my sneakers and transfer them to my less supportive boots, and the versatility makes it easy to add comfort to any shoe, especially when commuting around the city.

Designed by podiatrists, these inserts are visibly high-quality. Their structure works to address misalignment and the lack of arch support we naturally experience from our shoes, creating a more comfortable shoe that relieves back, hip, and foot pain. Deep heel cups cut down on the risk of injury while walking, and the insoles provide gentle arch support to any shoe you slip them into. Since the insoles are removable and molded to my own foot shape, it was easy to make all of my shoes comfy for long days of walking. Now, I don’t have to rely on my trusty (yet not always stylish) sneakers to feel great on my feet. 

Fulton Eco Insoles The Classic Insole

Fulton

To buy: fulton.com, $41 with code TRAVEL15 (originally $60) 

Once the insoles had properly molded to my feet, I could feel a distinct difference in the typical aches and pains that pop up in my achilles and hips after I sustained a running injury last year.

Not to mention they’re made with sustainable, plant-based materials and actively remove carbon emissions from the atmosphere. Arch support has never been so good for the environment. 

I’ve always been partial to active vacations complete with walking tours and long hours of popping into shops and general wandering, and these Fulton Original Insoles are going to be the first thing I pack in my suitcase (well, shoes) before my next trip. As someone who has a penchant for wearing shoes that are notoriously unsupportive and I know are going to hurt my feet, I can now trust that even on days when I’m racking up 18,000 steps that I’ll still be keeping my entire body in alignment with just one small addition to my wardrobe. 

Take it from me: If you want to make all your shoes as comfy as possible, pick up a pair of the Fulton Original Insoles, and don’t forget to use the code TRAVEL15 at checkout for an additional 15 percent off. But don’t wait too long — they’ve been selling out just hours after restocking.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $41. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Nordstrom Winter Sale Tout
The 82 Best Deals to Shop From Nordstrom's Winter Sale Before They Sell Out — for Up to 75% Off
Car with Moonshade personal shade extension
I Drove Across the Country With My 2 Young Kids — This Is the Road Trip Gear That Kept Us Happiest
J Crew Packable Straw Hat TOUT
I Wore This Packable Sun Hat All Over Egypt, and It’s 43% Off at J.Crew Right Now
Related Articles
Best Beach Sandals for Women of 2023
The 16 Best Beach Sandals for Women of 2023
Hacks for Beating Jet Lag Tout
I’m a Wellness Writer, and These 11 Hacks Are My Secret to Beating Jet Lag
Nurse-approved comfy shoes tout
Nurses Say These Sneakers Are ‘Comfortable As Can Be’ During 12-hour Shifts — and They’re on Sale at Amazon
The 10 Best Insoles of 2022
The 10 Best Insoles of 2023
Walking Shoes
The 10 Most Comfortable Walking Shoes for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
womens arch support shoes
The 12 Best Travel Shoes With Arch Support of 2023
Reebok Women's Classic Harman Run Sneaker Tout
Shoppers Love These Leather Sneakers for the Airport and Traveling — and They’re Under $50
Commerce Photo Composite
The 11 Best Comfort Shoe Brands for Travel of 2023
Best Womens Running Shoes
The 15 Best Running Shoes for Women of 2023
Walking Shoes for Women Tout
The 12 Most Comfortable Slip-on Sneakers for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best White Sneakers for Women tout
The 16 Best White Sneakers for Women of 2023
Best Dress Shoes for Women of 2023
The 21 Best Dress Shoes for Women of 2023
Flip Flops
The 16 Most Comfortable Flip-flops for Men and Women of 2023
Various hiking boots
The 10 Most Comfortable Hiking Boots of 2023
The 17 Most Comfortable Slides for Men and Women of 2023 TOUT
The 17 Most Comfortable Slides for Men and Women of 2023
most comfortable sandals
The 8 Most Comfortable Women's Sandals of 2023, Tested and Reviewed