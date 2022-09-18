This $30 Crossbody Bag Is So Convenient for Day Trips

Amazon shoppers love it for sightseeing, day trips, errands, and more.

Madeline Diamond
Published on September 18, 2022

The North Face Jester Crossbody Bag
When you’re traveling, it can be hard to find a bag that holds all your daily essentials but doesn’t weigh you down or become uncomfortable to carry throughout the day. If you’ll be sightseeing, hiking, or doing other activities where you’d prefer to remain hands free, a crossbody bag is the way to go. Leave it to the North Face to create a versatile bag that you can easily pack and carry across your body comfortably all day long. Plus, it’s just $30, so you don’t have to break the bank to make your travel days much easier. 

The North Face Jester Crossbody Bag is made with durable recycled polyester with a water-repellent finish, ensuring that your belongings will be stored safely inside, even if you get caught in a passing rain shower while you’re out and about. It measures 6 inches by 2.5 inches by 8.13 inches and has a capacity of just over two liters, so it’s compact and packable yet spacious enough to hold all your daily essentials. The main compartment has room for your smartphone, wallet, hand sanitizer, and other small essentials, while a discreet zippered pocket on the back of the bag is the perfect place to store cash, your ID, and other items you want to keep secure and hidden. On the outside, you’ll find bungee cords for even more storage. The strap is also adjustable, allowing you to carry it on your shoulder or across your body. 

The bag is available in 13 colors at Amazon, six at REI, and three on the North Face’s site, including basics like black and light gray, as well as bolder options like fuschia and black, neon green and black, and bright blue

The North Face Jester Crossbody Bag Black

To buy: amazon.com and rei.com, $30

Shoppers love the crossbody bag, with many complimenting its sleek look and spaciousness. One Amazon reviewer, for example, noted that it has “tons of space and [is as] light as a feather.” They went on to say that it’s “made of durable, easily cleaned off material.” Another wrote that it “holds just enough and is very light in weight!”

A shopper confirmed that the bag is great for travel, writing, “It allows me to carry wallet, phone, keys, [and] glasses. [It’s] all I need for a short trip.” Similarly, a buyer said, “I took [the bag] on my trip to Cabo and [it] was perfect for holding my money and passport.” A final shopper said, “I use [it] as my everyday small purse,” adding, “I am a minimalist so this works well for me.”

The North Face Jester Crossbody Bag Grey

To buy: amazon.com, $30

The North Face Jester Crossbody Bag Pink

To buy: amazon.com, $30

If you’re looking for a durable, versatile crossbody bag to take on all your upcoming adventures, don’t miss out on this pick from the North Face. At just $30, you may even want to pick up more than one color.

