The New Ned Hotel Just Opened in Doha With 7 Restaurants, an Olympic-size Pool, and Views of the City's Most Stunning Buildings

The Ned is well-known for its opulence — as seen in both its New York City and London locations — so I was excited to stay at its newest property, in Doha, especially on the heels of its soft opening during the 2022 World Cup. The third Ned outpost is open not only to Ned members — as the hotel brand is originally built on a members-club model — but the public too. Like most new properties that look toward contemporary style, taking a step into The Ned Doha transports guests back in time while providing the comforts and amenities of an exquisite modern luxury hotel.

The building that now houses The Ned Doha was once the Ministry of Interior, constructed by Lebanese architect William Sednaoui in the 1970s. Soho House Design and David Chipperfield Architects of London masterfully fused the structure with vintage-style decor. I loved the artwork, the furnishings, the landscaping, and how they all came together, both indoors and outdoors.

Just a stone’s throw away from the Qatar Royal Palace, home of the Emir of Qatar, The Ned Doha presents its guests with an opportunity to feel like royalty as well. When I first entered the hotel, I was immediately greeted by live music — a beautiful singer accompanied by piano and guitar players sat in the lobby on a raised, circular stage. I two-stepped with another guest who found the singer’s version of Chaka Khan just as exhilarating as I did. According to The Ned Doha’s general manager, Niels Kristensen, this stage is an ode to its London location — welcoming guests who have stayed at other Ned outposts with familiar touches.

The Ned Doha has 90 rooms — 30 on each of its three floors. I stayed in a Medium Sea View room which overlooks the Corniche to the Arabian Gulf and some of the city's most stunning buildings. Upon checking into my room, I noticed the intricate details reminiscent of 1970s disco glam, like the vanity that made the powder room feel fit for stars like Diana Ross or Farrah Fawcett, and the room’s soft lighting, rotary phone, vintage radio, and a wardrobe that housed a porcelain tea set, snacks, minibar, and glassware.

While the decor and overall vibe truly fascinated me, my favorite part of the stay was experiencing the Friday afternoon brunch, which, going through adulthood in cities like Atlanta and D.C., drew a moment of fun and nostalgia. Brunch is hosted in The Ned’s Malibu Kitchen restaurant concept, an open, outdoor scene that overlooks an Olympic-sized, azure pool lined with beach chairs and cabanas — transporting you to the California coast. The crowd was a mix of both Qatari people and expats enjoying their start to the weekend. There was also live music and an assortment of fresh seafood, sizzling grilled kabobs, a salad bar, and a dessert table.

In addition to Malibu Kitchen, there are six more decadent options for dining. Kaia, an Asian Pacific-inspired restaurant; Cecconi’s, the well-known Italian restaurant, which also has outposts at the Ned's London and NYC locations; Hadika, an open-concept restaurant offering a beautiful view of the Corniche; The Electric Diner, which offers American-style burgers, fries, and shakes; The Nickel Lounge; and lastly Millie’s Grill, perfect for breakfast and afternoon tea.

Rates at The Ned Doha start at $370 per night. For more information, visit thened.com.

