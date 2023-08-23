This Lakefront Resort in New York's Adirondacks Has a Private Beach, Cozy Chalets, and Epic Fall Foliage Views

The Lodge at Schroon Lake Resort just opened after an extensive $21-million renovation — and it's the perfect all-seasons getaway.

By
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova is a freelance writer with over a decade of editorial experience in Europe and the U.S. She covers luxury travel, art, architecture, and design. Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Vogue.com, Elle.com, and more.
Published on August 23, 2023
Aerial view of cabins at The Lodge at Schroon Lake
Photo:

Courtesy of The Lodge at Schroon Lake

Schroon Lake in New York's Southern Adirondacks might not be a household name, like Lake Placid or Lake George, but that's exactly why you should consider it for a peaceful fall getaway. The small, historic town, with a nine-mile-long lake, welcomed a brand-new resort with plenty of accommodation options and family-friendly offerings — all in a scenic fall foliage destination.

Spanning 36 acres, The Lodge at Schroon Lake opened in June after an extensive $21-million renovation, with 116 guest rooms, suites, private cabins, two-bedroom lake view chalets, and a glamping site. Inspired by its mountainous setting, the rustic design features plenty of wood accents, deep earthy tones, and cozy plaid accents.

A cabins living/dining area at The Lodge at Schroon Lake

Courtesy of The Lodge at Schroon Lake

While the resort offers many indoor amenities, including a pool, sauna, gym, and game room, its wide range of outdoor facilities make it stand out. A sports complex with basketball, volleyball, and pickleball courts, a gaga ball pit, mini golf, a children's playground, and lawn games await guests of all ages.

Interior of the main lodge at The Lodge at Schroon Lake

Courtesy of The Lodge at Schroon Lake

Of course, the resort has taken full advantage of its lakefront location and offers an endless list of water activities, such as kayaking, paddleboarding, fishing, and sailing, as well as a private sandy beach with a dock and a marina. In the evenings, resort guests can relax with a drink (or s'mores) by the campfire, watch a movie on the property's front lawn, take a moonlight paddle, or stretch out with an evening yoga session. For a $25 fee, parents can drop off their kids at the children's club and enjoy a date night. Meanwhile, the little ones are kept busy and entertained with crafts, games, movies, and dinner at the resort's farm-to-table eatery, The Brown Swan. Parents can join fellow travelers at the resort's lounge and bar, The Bevy, for local brews, craft cocktails, and appetizers.

The lakeside dock at The Lodge at Schroon Lake

Courtesy of The Lodge at Schroon Lake
The Trailhead beer tap truck at The Lodge at Schroon Lake

Courtesy of The Lodge at Schroon Lake

The Lodge is an all-seasons getaway, and for guests visiting in the winter, the property has a complimentary shuttle to nearby Gore Mountain, New York's largest ski resort.

Nightly rates at The Lodge at Schroon Lake start from $119 through the end of the year, when starting rates go up to $149.

