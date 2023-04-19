One of the Best Resorts in Colorado Is Coming to NYC — and Opening in Rockefeller Plaza

Aspen, Colorado's The Little Nell will open its second outpost in 2026 — in a highly coveted NYC location.

Published on April 19, 2023
Aerial view of the exterior and pool at The Little Nell Hotel in Aspen
A beloved luxury hotel in Aspen, Colorado, is coming to New York City — and plans to open in one of the most iconic locations in the Big Apple.

The Little Nell, considered one of the best resorts in Colorado, will open in what is currently vacant office space above the “Today Show” at 10 Rockefeller Plaza, a spokesperson for Aspen Hospitality Group shared with Travel + Leisure. The 130-room hotel, expected to open in 2026, take up 10 floors of the building. In order to open, the project requires approval from the city, the spokesperson said.

Entrance to The Little Nell Hotel in Aspen,

James D. Morgan/Getty Images

“It is with great pride and excitement that we announce our intended expansion plans for The Little Nell at Rockefeller Center, the historic heart of Midtown and the most iconic address in the city,” said Alinio Azevedo, the CEO of Aspen Hospitality Group, in an interview with T+L. “As we expand the company’s hospitality division, the development of our brands into urban markets across the country is an important milestone.”

The Little Nell, a Relais & Châteaux resort, first opened in Aspen in 1989, offering ski-in/ski-out access to Aspen Mountain, according to the hotel. In addition to being a World's Best Award winner, the resort boasts AAA Five-Diamond status and is known for its high-end celebrity clientele. When it opens, the New York location will be the hotel’s second outpost.

Travelers are fans of Little Nell's over-the-top, yet unpretentious service. Guests are welcomed with Ladurée macarons and pets are spoiled with house-made peanut butter dog treats. Families are also treated to a special experience, thanks to amenities like tiny children's robes and slippers, stuffed animals, children's books and vacation journals on hand, and more.

Best Resorts in the Continental U.S.: The Little Nell, Aspen, Colorado

Holly Hunt/Courtesy of The Little Nell
The Little Nell in Aspen, Colorado
Courtesy of The Little Nell

In New York, guests of the hotel will be staying in the heart of midtown, steps away from the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and ice-skating rink in the winter, and close to cultural attractions like the Museum of Modern Art and St. Patrick's Cathedral.

