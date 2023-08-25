This Female-owned Tour Company Hosts Trips to Help Women Unwind in the World's Most Beautiful Places

Picture this: A floating breakfast followed by yoga overlooking a Balinese beach, all with like-minded female travelers.

By
Stacey Wreathall
Stacey Wreathall
Stacey Wreathall is a freelance writer and Thailand travel expert. She lived in South East Asia for six years, calling Bangkok home for four of them.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 25, 2023
Women on a swing and in a flower bath in Bali
Photo:

COURTESY OF THE LADIES ABROAD

Nana Arasah had a desire to see the world — and she wasn’t waiting around for any would-be companion to "feel ready" to explore it with her. Despite the many uncertainties that come with traveling alone, she says it was the “best decision of her life.” Inspiring women to travel is now the main mission of Arasah’s female-focused travel company, The Ladies Abroad

Known for trips that include yoga classes and time in nature, The Ladies Abroad is back in Bali this month with an itinerary centered around unwinding with like-minded women. The setting is a five-star resort in the cultural capital, Ubud, with an infinity pool overlooking lush jungle and floating breakfasts to boot.

A group of women in a pool with a Floating Breakfast in Ubud, Bali

COURTESY OF THE LADIES ABROAD

The seven-day itinerary includes spa time in Ubud, a celebration of flowers (just imagine a tub filled to the brim with luxurious oils and fresh petals), visits to the Sacred Monkey Forest (zip up your bags!) and Tegalalang Rice Terrace, and exploring cosmopolitan Seminyak with an artisan shopping experience and VIP beach club treatment.

Women with monkeys at the Sacred Monkey Forest in Ubud, Bali

COURTESY OF THE LADIES ABROAD

The Ladies Abroad celebrates destinations that offer culture and relaxation, curating immersive experiences by partnering with local experts on the ground. The price to attend a trip like this is $3,000 per person.

“We’ve seen women join us solo, meet other solo travelers, and then together, book another trip with us," Arasah said. She attributes this to the groups' relatively intimate size: "Fourteen guests or less allows for connection on a personal level."

A group of women in a pool with a Floating Breakfast in Ubud, Bali

COURTESY OF THE LADIES ABROAD

Below, she shares her top tips for traveling solo as a woman.

Travel + Leisure: How can women stay safe when traveling alone?

Nana Arash: “I send a copy of my itinerary to friends and family, including names of where I’m staying. Downloading Google Maps is one of the best things you can do. Considering appropriate clothing is important to avoid the wrong attention. Some cultures have dress etiquette to be mindful of, too. And lastly, always have data, do not rely on Wi-Fi!”

What essentials should a solo female traveler pack?

“I always carry a refillable water bottle and pack mini toiletries in my hand luggage. It's nice to freshen up on a longhaul flight. Oh, and don’t forget universal plug adapters and a portable phone charger — they're life savers!”

What would you say is the best way to meet like-minded people on a solo trip?

“I love co-working spaces that cater to digital nomads. You meet people who are generally relaxed and open to chat.”

Want to join in the fun? See all The Ladies Abroad trips you can still catch in 2023 and 2024.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Crowds outside the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, Korea
Author R.O. Kwon’s Guide to Seoul — Where She Loves to Eat, Drink, and Shop
Aerial view of pristine Bali Beach
22 Best Things to Do in Bali — From Volcano Treks to Luxe Spa Days
Exterior of a villa at Buahan
I've Been Traveling to Bali for Years — and It's Better Than Ever
A vineyard in Dahlonega, Georgia
America’s Best Small Wine, Beer, and Spirits Town Has 8 Wineries, 12 Tasting Rooms, and a New Surge of Craft Breweries and Distilleries
A pool at a hotel in Antigua Guatemala
This Guatemalan City Is One of Central America’s Most Stylish Destinations — Here’s Where to Stay, Shop, and Eat
Beach beds among palm trees at perfect tropical coast on Holbox island in Mexico
24 Most Beautiful Places in Mexico
Female Only Travel
10 Adventure Travel Groups for Women
Elephants crossing the Luanwa River in Zambia
As a Black American Who Had Never Been On Safari, I Had Doubts — but a Trip to Zambia Changed My Mind
Author sits during hike at high elevation at cloud level in Machu Picchu and a llama grazing
I Went on My First Solo Hiking Trip in Peru — Here's How You Can, Too
People waiting for the metro in Taipei
15 Best Trip Destinations for Solo Female Travelers
Group of seniors relaxing in a cafe after exploring a city.
14 Best Senior-friendly Travel Groups
edinburgh castle scotland
35 Most Haunted Places in the World
Landscape view of Sicily from the ocean
Travel + Leisure Readers' 25 Favorite Islands in the World of 2023
Halong Bay, Vietnam
14 Incredible Destinations If You Need Peace and Relaxation
Asian woman at the rice terraces, Bali, Indonesia
Bali Is One of the Most Instagrammable Islands in the World, With Stunning Beaches, Emerald Jungles, and Luxury Villas
Hiker in front of Red Crater, Tongariro National Park, New Zealand
25 Best International Destinations for Solo Travel