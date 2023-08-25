This Female-owned Tour Company Hosts Trips to Help Women Unwind in the World's Most Beautiful Places

Nana Arasah had a desire to see the world — and she wasn’t waiting around for any would-be companion to "feel ready" to explore it with her. Despite the many uncertainties that come with traveling alone, she says it was the “best decision of her life.” Inspiring women to travel is now the main mission of Arasah’s female-focused travel company, The Ladies Abroad.

Known for trips that include yoga classes and time in nature, The Ladies Abroad is back in Bali this month with an itinerary centered around unwinding with like-minded women. The setting is a five-star resort in the cultural capital, Ubud, with an infinity pool overlooking lush jungle and floating breakfasts to boot.

COURTESY OF THE LADIES ABROAD

The seven-day itinerary includes spa time in Ubud, a celebration of flowers (just imagine a tub filled to the brim with luxurious oils and fresh petals), visits to the Sacred Monkey Forest (zip up your bags!) and Tegalalang Rice Terrace, and exploring cosmopolitan Seminyak with an artisan shopping experience and VIP beach club treatment.

COURTESY OF THE LADIES ABROAD

The Ladies Abroad celebrates destinations that offer culture and relaxation, curating immersive experiences by partnering with local experts on the ground. The price to attend a trip like this is $3,000 per person.

“We’ve seen women join us solo, meet other solo travelers, and then together, book another trip with us," Arasah said. She attributes this to the groups' relatively intimate size: "Fourteen guests or less allows for connection on a personal level."

COURTESY OF THE LADIES ABROAD

Below, she shares her top tips for traveling solo as a woman.



Travel + Leisure: How can women stay safe when traveling alone?

Nana Arash: “I send a copy of my itinerary to friends and family, including names of where I’m staying. Downloading Google Maps is one of the best things you can do. Considering appropriate clothing is important to avoid the wrong attention. Some cultures have dress etiquette to be mindful of, too. And lastly, always have data, do not rely on Wi-Fi!”



What essentials should a solo female traveler pack?

“I always carry a refillable water bottle and pack mini toiletries in my hand luggage. It's nice to freshen up on a longhaul flight. Oh, and don’t forget universal plug adapters and a portable phone charger — they're life savers!”

What would you say is the best way to meet like-minded people on a solo trip?

“I love co-working spaces that cater to digital nomads. You meet people who are generally relaxed and open to chat.”

Want to join in the fun? See all The Ladies Abroad trips you can still catch in 2023 and 2024.

