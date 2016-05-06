The Grid

Whether you're planning a trip or on a plane to a destination, these are the new travel tech products and gear, services, and apps that make traveling around the globe easier, more efficient, and most importantly, more enjoyable.

Your Face Might Soon Be Your Passport Thanks to Biometric Technology
5 Tips Every Business Traveler Should Know
Here's your round-up of travel stories and delights.
Frequent Fliers Swear This $30 Vacuum Bag Is the Secret to Saving Space in Your Suitcase (Video)
Shoppers are calling it a “must-have” travel accessory.
Amazon Shoppers Consistently Give This Luggage Brand 5 Stars — Here Are Our Top Picks to Buy Now (Video)
These are the best Travelpro bags to consider before purchasing any new luggage.
Business Travelers Actually Like Trips More Than Office Life (Video)
This Travel Pillow Helps You Sleep Better While Correcting Your Posture
This Durable Laptop Backpack Will Protect Your Tech During Travel
This Convertible Travel Bag Can Be Worn as a Tote or Backpack — and It's 15% Off Right Now
Plus, it’s big enough to hold a 15-inch laptop.
These High-performance Wireless Earphones Have Over 1,000 Five-star Reviews on Amazon
This NYC Hotel Has the Coolest Lobby Music Ever, Thanks to Bjork and AI Technology
This Waterproof Case Will Keep Your Essentials Safe in Any Conditions
This Tiny Tech Emergency Kit Holds 8 Travel Essentials — and It’s Only $27 on Amazon
It fits in the palm of your hand, and it’ll change the way you travel.
22 Best Travel Apps Every Traveler Should Know About
From tracking flight delays, finding last-minute accommodations, or even locating the nearest public restroom, these apps are the most helpful downloads to get before you travel.
This Members-only Travel Club Is Full of Insider Secrets — Here's How to Apply
Read reviews from like-minded travelers, discuss tips and tricks, save your favorite places, and more.
Ray-Ban and Facebook Just Launched Smart Glasses That You'll Actually Want to Wear
Yellowstone National Park Testing Out Driverless Shuttles This Summer - See Them in Action
Virtually Explore U.S. National Parks With New 360-degree Backgrounds on Messenger From Facebook
Apple Maps Will Now Show You COVID-19 Information at Your Airport

These Noise-canceling Headphones Were One of the Few Things That Brought Me Joy in 2020

In 2021, it's all about making working from home the best it can be.

Uber's Redesigned App Includes Language Translation, Clearer Pick-Up Instructions
These Wireless Headphones Have Over 1,400 5-star Amazon Reviews — and They're Only $26
Virgin Voyages Is Swapping Key Cards for Bands Made From Recycled Ocean Plastic
From Cordless Vacuums to In-flight WiFi, These Innovations From NASA Changed Life on Earth
This Travel Router Gives You Wi-Fi and Charges Your Phone at the Same Time — and Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed
The Best International Phone and Data Plans: Everything You Need to Know to Use Your Cell Phone Abroad
Nigel Barker Thinks a Photo Book Is the Perfect Gift for Travelers — Here’s How He Makes His
How to Get Work Done on a Plane, According to Absurdly Productive Frequent Fliers
The Best Portable Chargers for Vacations, Business Trips, or Your Daily Commute
These Are the 11 Best Cameras for Traveling, According to Thousands of Reviews
The Best Noise-cancelling Headphones for Every Type of Traveler
Here’s What TripAdvisor Has to Say About Claims It’s Publishing Fake Reviews
How to Use Google Flights to Save Money on Your Next Trip (Video)
Sick of Robocalls? Here's What You Can Do to Prevent Them
Google Lens Is a Must-have Travel Tool — Here's How to Use It on Your Next Trip
The Best Waterproof Phone Cases for Admittedly Accident-prone Travelers
The Best Action Cameras for Every Budget
Dagne Dover’s New Travel Capsule Has Some of the Most Stylish Tech Organizers We've Seen
9 Smart Luggage Options That Will Transform Your Travel Experience
Domino's Will Start Delivering Pizzas Using Self-driving Vehicles in Houston
These Genius New Sunglasses by Bose Play Music While You Wear Them
This iPhone Trick Will Make Your Inbox a Lot Less Stressful
You Can Soon Pay for NYC Subways and Buses by Tapping Your Fitbit
Travelers in India Can Now Book Flights With Amazon
You Can Get the Newest iPad for up to $100 Off at Walmart Right Now
