This L.A. Hotel on Ocean Avenue Has Been an Art-deco Icon Since 1933 — and It Just Reopened

The Georgian, in Santa Monica, California, is back. And it looks straight out of a Wes Anderson movie.

By
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova headshot
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova is a freelance writer with over a decade of editorial experience in Europe and the U.S. She covers luxury travel, art, architecture, and design. Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Vogue.com, Elle.com, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 19, 2023
The terrace dining space at The Georgian, a historic oceanfront hotel in Santa Monica
Photo:

Courtesy of The Georgian

When The Georgian first debuted on Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica, California, it was a dream come true for its owner, Rosamond Borde, who wanted to create a chic oceanfront hideaway for Los Angeles' elite. Now, 90 years after the property's first guests stepped through its doors, the legendary hotel is turning a new page. It reopened on April 3 after a meticulous renovation.

With 84 accommodations, including 28 one-bedroom suites, a library, an art gallery, and several dining concepts, the hotel reclaims its spot on the Santa Monica social scene. Its new owners, Jon Blanchard and Nicolo Rusconi of BLVD Hospitality, teamed up with design and architecture firms Fettle and HLW to reimagine the property for the modern traveler.

"Steeped in history and energized with the glamor of its illustrious past, guests can expect to be transported to a different era as they experience world-class service in a true art-deco landmark," said Nico Rusconi, co-founder and president at BLVD, in an interview with Travel + Leisure.

The keybox behind recpetion and exterior of The Georgian, a historic oceanfront hotel in Santa Monica

Courtesy of The Georgian
Sunset bar at The Georgian, a historic oceanfront hotel in Santa Monica

Courtesy of The Georgian

The hotel's signature turquoise façade, navy striped awning, and lush greenery welcome travelers into a stylish lobby with blush walls and custom art-deco chandeliers.

The light-filled rooms masterfully blend 1930s touches with timeless decor, such as gold-hued headboards, crystal light fixtures, and pastel-toned sofas. Suites also have Polaroid cameras, Victrola record players, and vintage-inspired brass-and-textured glass bars. Sweeping views of the ocean and Santa Monica pier are another feature of almost every room and suite. Additionally, The Georgian is now the first hotel to offer guests a selection of yoga classes by Alo Moves accessible through the TVs in every room.

King room with ocean views at The Georgian, a historic oceanfront hotel in Santa Monica

Courtesy of The Georgian
Suite living room area at The Georgian, a historic oceanfront hotel in Santa Monica

Courtesy of The Georgian

"Our main priority was to make the building feel as glamorous as it would have during its 1930s heyday by highlighting some of the original architectural details and using pattern and color to give each of the spaces a sense of history," said Tom Parker, director and co-founder at Fettle.

The hotel's all-day The Restaurant at The Georgian is led by chef David Almany, who focuses on Italian fare prepared with produce sourced from the local Santa Monica Farmers Market. Pair your food with refined cocktails and a curated wine list with established Italian producers and natural wines from California.

The Georgian Room, the hotel's legendary dining spot and piano bar, will again welcome patrons after a 50-year break. A private space seating 10 is also available for intimate dinners or celebrating special occasions.

Dining room inside The Georgian, a historic oceanfront hotel in Santa Monica

Courtesy of The Georgian

Finally, the hotel's art gallery, Gallery 33, already made the news with its inaugural exhibition, which showcased artworks by actress Sharon Stone. Besides exhibiting art by established and up-and-coming talents, this space will host pop-up events and parties.

Nightly rates at The Georgian start from $700. Book your stay at thegeorgian.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Bedroom at Salt Cottages with nautical decor theme
The 10 Best New Resorts in the U.S.
Interior of Passalacqua at Lake Como
The 100 Best New Hotels in the World
Interior space in Hotel Ulysses
The 20 Best New Affordable Luxury Hotels of 2023
Exterior of Capella Sydney, luxury hotel in Australia
Australia's Newest Luxury Hotel Opens in Sydney This Week — With Indigenous-inspired Wellness Treatments and a 23-foot Green Wall
Arpoador Hotel rooftop, Rio de Janeiro
Where to Stay in Rio de Janeiro: From the Beaches of Ipanema to the Hills of Santa Teresa
Exterior shot of pool and back yard at the spa of Inns of Aurora
17 Cozy Inns Around the U.S. Perfect for Your Next Getaway
Interior of Bar Lis at the Thompson Hollywood
This One-mile Neighborhood in Los Angeles Is Making Hollywood Cool Again
View of flowers and mountains in the Trinity Alps
These 10 Hidden Gems Are California's Best-kept Secrets
View from a guest room terrace at Hotel Poseidon in Positano
22 Amazing Family-run Hotels in Italy — From Mountain Inns to Seafront Palaces
High angle view of Lower Manhattan, New York City
New York City Travel Guide
Skyscrapers of San Diego Skyline at dusk with glowing garden.
This California Destination Is the 8th Largest City in the U.S. — and It's Home to Casual Beach Towns, Family Theme Parks, and Beautiful Golf Courses
Exterior view of the grand lawn at Salamander Resort & Spa
18 Amazing Black-owned Hotels Around the World
A sailboat off the coast of Malibu
3 Malibu Hotels That Make for the Perfect California Escape
San Diego downtown area seen at nighttime
Where to Stay in San Diego: The Best Neighborhoods and Hotels for Every Type of Traveler
Outdoor seating at Orli hotel in La Jolla, San Diego
This San Diego Landmark Was Transformed Into a Beautiful Boutique Hotel — Take a Look Inside
Two photos from the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, including chairs on the pool deck, and hotel's lobby
Younger Travelers Are Flocking to Palm Beach — Here's How the Ritzy Florida Town Became Cool Again