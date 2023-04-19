This L.A. Hotel on Ocean Avenue Has Been an Art-deco Icon Since 1933 — and It Just Reopened

When The Georgian first debuted on Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica, California, it was a dream come true for its owner, Rosamond Borde, who wanted to create a chic oceanfront hideaway for Los Angeles' elite. Now, 90 years after the property's first guests stepped through its doors, the legendary hotel is turning a new page. It reopened on April 3 after a meticulous renovation.

With 84 accommodations, including 28 one-bedroom suites, a library, an art gallery, and several dining concepts, the hotel reclaims its spot on the Santa Monica social scene. Its new owners, Jon Blanchard and Nicolo Rusconi of BLVD Hospitality, teamed up with design and architecture firms Fettle and HLW to reimagine the property for the modern traveler.

"Steeped in history and energized with the glamor of its illustrious past, guests can expect to be transported to a different era as they experience world-class service in a true art-deco landmark," said Nico Rusconi, co-founder and president at BLVD, in an interview with Travel + Leisure.

Courtesy of The Georgian

Courtesy of The Georgian

The hotel's signature turquoise façade, navy striped awning, and lush greenery welcome travelers into a stylish lobby with blush walls and custom art-deco chandeliers.

The light-filled rooms masterfully blend 1930s touches with timeless decor, such as gold-hued headboards, crystal light fixtures, and pastel-toned sofas. Suites also have Polaroid cameras, Victrola record players, and vintage-inspired brass-and-textured glass bars. Sweeping views of the ocean and Santa Monica pier are another feature of almost every room and suite. Additionally, The Georgian is now the first hotel to offer guests a selection of yoga classes by Alo Moves accessible through the TVs in every room.

Courtesy of The Georgian

Courtesy of The Georgian

"Our main priority was to make the building feel as glamorous as it would have during its 1930s heyday by highlighting some of the original architectural details and using pattern and color to give each of the spaces a sense of history," said Tom Parker, director and co-founder at Fettle.

The hotel's all-day The Restaurant at The Georgian is led by chef David Almany, who focuses on Italian fare prepared with produce sourced from the local Santa Monica Farmers Market. Pair your food with refined cocktails and a curated wine list with established Italian producers and natural wines from California.

The Georgian Room, the hotel's legendary dining spot and piano bar, will again welcome patrons after a 50-year break. A private space seating 10 is also available for intimate dinners or celebrating special occasions.

Courtesy of The Georgian

Finally, the hotel's art gallery, Gallery 33, already made the news with its inaugural exhibition, which showcased artworks by actress Sharon Stone. Besides exhibiting art by established and up-and-coming talents, this space will host pop-up events and parties.

Nightly rates at The Georgian start from $700. Book your stay at thegeorgian.com