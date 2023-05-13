This Champagne Might Be One of the Most Famous Luxury Brands in the World, Here's What Actually Makes It So Special

Plus, everything you need to know about Dom Pérignon Rosé and Plénitude 2.

By
Kristen Shirley
Kristen Shirley headshot
Kristen Shirley
Kristen Shirley is a New York-based luxury expert, writer, and editor who covers travel, fashion, fine watches, jewelry, wine, and spirits. She is currently a contributing editor to Forbes.com and Nobleman, and a freelance writer for luxury publications including Bloomberg Businessweek, Travel + Leisure, and Robb Report.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 13, 2023
A glass of the Dom PÃ©rignon RosÃ© being poured
Photo:

Courtesy of Dom PÃ©rignon

Dom Pérignon is one of the most famous luxury brands in the world, but for all the name recognition, many buyers are unfamiliar with Dom Pérignon's distinctive winemaking style and the breadth of its Champagne products.

A key fact for any Champagne appreciator to know is that Dom Pérignon is a vintage-only Champagne house. That means the brand only uses grapes from a single "vintage" — the wine term for a year — in each release. This stands out because most other makers produce non-vintage Champagnes, combining harvests from different years to achieve a house style. This method ensures that that a Champagne will taste the same every year, no matter the weather conditions or any other factor that impacts a harvest.

In the very best of years, other houses will produce a vintage Champagne. But Dom Pérignon's exclusive focus on vintage product makes it stand out from the crowd. Chef de cave (or cellar master) Vincent Chaperon strives to capture each vintage’s nuances and push the boundaries of Champagne while producing a wine that is unmistakably Dom Pérignon — every release is different, and that’s the point. Each sip transports you deep into the heart of Champagne and back in time to the year the grapes were grown. 

Though Dom Pérignon is known by most for its iconic vintage Champagne, there are other products worth searching for. In certain vintages, the house produces a rosé Champagne, and it has two older wines as well: Plénitude 2 and Plénitude 3. In an exclusive interview, Chaperon shared why these Champagnes are so special, and how they can uniquely express a sense of place. 

A bottle and glass of the Dom PÃ©rignon RosÃ©

Courtesy of Dom PÃ©rignon

Rosé Champagne celebrates pinot noir grapes, and is generally much more powerful and fruit-forward than most Champagnes. The most recent rosé vintage, 2008, was the first rosé that Chaperon oversaw since becoming chef de cave. The year is noted as one of the finest years in Champagne history, making this rosé a particularly special release.

“As the archetype of a classic year in Champagne, 2008 offered a dream chance to explore," Chaperon explained. "We ventured to experiment with all the nuances of the pinot noir grape, revealing the radical essence of Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage 2008. The fruit asserted itself with remarkably intense aromatic persistence, and a composite consistency that opened up an exciting array of possibilities. The quest for harmony that defines Dom Pérignon is crafted here from contrasts and oppositions that sometimes border on contradiction.”

Further adding to the Dom Pérignon story is how long its products age. All Champagne must age for at least 15 months in the bottle before release, but luxury brands take this further. At Dom Pérignon, most releases age for at least seven years, and in certain vintages, the house sets some bottles aside to age even longer. Plénitude 2 ages for around 15 years in the bottle before release; this lenghty period of time allows the Champagne to develop more complexity, transforming into something new. “After close to 15 years, the wines rise to new heights, expressed across every dimension: it is wider, deeper, longer, more intense, with greater longevity. This is Plénitude 2,” Chaperon said. 

A bottle of the Dom PÃ©rignon PlÃ©nitude 2 on a table in the wine cellar

Courtesy of Dom PÃ©rignon
The Dom PÃ©rignon wine cellar

Courtesy of Dom PÃ©rignon

The most recent Plénitude 2 is the 2004 vintage, which aged for even longer before release. “Eighteen years of maturation has given the wine its character, but it has also allowed the vintage to be revealed, reinforcing a glorious minerality," Chaperon continued.

Many consider Champagne to be a drink for special occasions and for toasts, but it’s actually a spectacular wine to enjoy throughout a meal, and each vintage has its own natural pairings. Chaperon says the structure and body of the Rosé Vintage 2008 “invite us to go deeper into spiciness,” while the minerality of Vintage 2004 Plénitude 2 pairs quite broadly with different cuisines. “It’s always a thrill to see Plénitude 2 elevated by innovative dishes from masters of gastronomy such as Thomas Keller at The French Laundry, Niki Nakayama at n/naka, and Yoshihiro Narisawa at Narisawa,” Chaperon noted. 

A wine’s terroir — another notable factor in Champagne appreciation — might be loosely defined as a sense of place and how the weather, soil, climate, and vineyard location affect its taste. The Champagne region has a unique terroir that influences the final wine, to the level that Champagne is prized above sparkling wines from other regions, even when they are made in the same style.

Though the Champagne region is Dom Pérignon’s home, the brand frequently will debut a new vintage in a far-flung location — think Iceland, Hawaii, and even Marfa, Texas. It's a creative and dramatic way to widen its audience, to welcome more members to its flock.

“Dom Pérignon reinvents itself with every vintage," Chaperon said. "Each one is a unique creation, a harmonious dialogue between the character of the year and the signature of Dom Pérignon. For us, an exceptional location acts as a medium to express and accentuate that which makes each vintage so singular.”

You can purchase Dom Pérignon Champagne (and others) at select wine shops, but for an experience that truly transports you, Chaperon recommends sipping Dom Pérignon in very specific places: Atomix in New York City; Singlethread in Healdsburg, California; and Californios in San Francisco.

“Champagne is culture, creation, imagination, history, and projection," Chaperon said. "I believe that Dom Pérignon is always growing, and I want to keep pushing its boundaries.” 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Sequoia National Park
California’s Sequoia National Park Postpones Opening of Giant Forest — Here's Why
Most Authentic Italian Goods You Can Buy at Amazonâs âMade in Italyâ Storefront Tout
10 Authentic Italian Goods You Can Buy at Amazon’s ‘Made in Italy’ Storefront, According to a Local in Bergamo
Exterior garden with Roman statues and fountain wall of Palazzo VilÃ²n in Rome
This New Palace Stay Might Be the Most Luxurious Apartment in Rome, and It's Right Near the Spanish Steps
The Eiffel Tower seen through an airplane window
This New Delta Flight Makes It So Much Easier to Get Directly From Los Angeles to Paris
The seat backs of a Southwest Airlines airplane
What Happens to Old Plane Seats? Southwest's Answer Might Surprise You
Aerial view of Grand Turk Island during sunset
This Caribbean Island Has Breathtaking Beaches, Laid-back Vibes, and the Largest Margaritaville in the Caribbean
An aerial view of a Delta Airplane flying over water and land
This Is the Most Popular International Summer Destination This Year, According to Delta Search Data
: What to Pack for a Dive Trip: A Complete Checklist
The Ultimate Dive Trip Packing List
A cup of tea with Rick Steves' Paris Guide book and a woman reading his Paris Guidebook
Rick Steves Gave Me a Personal Tour of Paris — Here’s How You Can Get One, Too
Relax area in airport terminal
The VIP Pass Can Get You Into Airport Lounges All Over the World — and It's on Sale Right Now
The Stewart's scotch bar best for rare scotches
This Small Town in Maryland Is Hiding What Might Be the Best Scotch Bar in the U.S.
Suite living room with ocean view at Eliamos Villas Hotel and Spa in Greece
This Little-known Greek Island Has Gorgeous Scenery and Crystal-clear Water — and Just Got a Brand-new Hotel With a Saltwater Infinity Pool
Marram beach lounge and exterior during summer in Montauk
This Beachfront Hamptons Hotel Is a Favorite Among T+L Editors — and Its New Package Comes With Free Stays and Discounted Chopper Rides From NYC
Indian Drum rock formation at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore/Lake Superior/Michigan
6 Michigan National Parks and Sites to Visit for Stunning Landscapes and Fascinating History
Aerial view of the outdoor patio at Rancho Pescadero
Hyatt Just Announced a 20% 0ff Sale at 1,000 Properties — What to Know
Tourist walking down the street in Positano, Italy on the Amalfi Coast
How to Visit Positano, Italy’s Iconic Summer Hotspot on the Amalfi Coast