When it comes to trying to spot animals in their own habitat, there’s only one element that can really make a difference: instinct. And these safari outfitters all know the terrain so well that they’ve become known for creating “once-in-a-lifetime” experiences on almost every trip, simply by knowing how to follow the continent’s most famous residents on their home turf. Whether it’s searching for the Big Five in Kruger National Park or gorilla trekking in Rwanda, our readers put their trust in these safaris to show them the best of the animal world.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Tour operators and safari outfitters were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Staff/guides

Itineraries/destinations

Activities

Accommodations

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.



What Readers Loved

Consistency is key when it comes to leading safaris, as seven of the top 10 reader favorites return to the list from last year. Making its debut in the No. 2 spot is Piper & Heath Travel, which readers hailed for its thoughtfulness when it comes to guests’ specific needs. A family with a 7-year-old found “they were very purposeful in selecting camps and advocating for guides that were particularly family-friendly.” Another said that, ahead of a three-generation trip, a conscientious travel consultant initiated a video call with all their grandchildren and “answered the hundreds of questions they had.” Yet another reader raved about “outstanding travel advice, planning, and execution” on a private 12-person, two-week safari. Piper & Heath Travel’s dedication to the environment was also appreciated, as one reader had a “seamless“ Kenya trip that was ”conservation-focused,” while another applauded the company’s focus on “sustainability.”

Africa Adventure Consultants (No. 5) and Rothschild Safaris (No. 9) also made it back to the list this year, both for the first time since 2020.

When it comes to situations out in the wild, you just never know what you’ll face. Thomson Safaris (up from No. 7 last year to No. 3 in 2023) was beloved by one reader who had a medical emergency in the bush and received top-notch care: “They saved my life.” Another said, “Falling asleep to the grunts of hippos sharing the Serengeti's starry canopy is something I'll never forget.” To see which other safari outfitters T+L readers ranked in the top 10, keep scrolling.

The Winner

Alluring Africa



Team members at Alluring Africa like to think of themselves as “safari matchmakers.” After all, everyone is looking for something different in an animal-spotting adventure, and the Florida-based company has long been hailed as one of the foremost experts in finding the perfect match, as one reader called their trip the “best African experience I could have ever dreamed of having.” Rising from No. 3 last year to the top spot, which it also held in 2018, it’s no wonder the operator has been attracting repeat customers. One reader said they’d been on four trips and will “trust only Alluring Africa with all of my Africa destinations,” adding that “the first African ‘trip of a lifetime’ was so addicting, I continue to go back for more.”



The Full List

1. Alluring Africa

Reader score: 99.21

2. Piper & Heath Travel

Reader score: 96.89

3. Thomson Safaris

Reader score: 96.28

4. andBeyond

Reader score: 94.87

5. Africa Adventure Consultants

Reader score: 93.78

6. Go2Africa

Reader score: 93.75

7. Wilderness

Reader score: 92.22

8. Micato Safaris

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader score: 92.10

9. Rothschild Safaris

Reader score: 86.34

10. Africa Adventure Company

Reader score: 86.21

