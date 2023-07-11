The American West is home to the Rocky Mountains, Mojave Desert, and some of the most amazing natural features in the entire country — all of which are well worth a spot on your travel list. After you’re done hiking among the red rocks in Utah or relaxing on the beaches of Washington, you can rest your head at one of these T+L reader–approved resorts.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

What Readers Loved

Each resort on this list is worthy of its own trip out west, and many of them are longtime favorites among T+L readers. The Allison Inn & Spa (last year’s No. 3) was voted No. 6 for 2023. It’s located in Oregon’s Willamette Valley and is “a great base to use for exploring Oregon wine country,” according to one T+L reader. (Fun fact: A third of the resorts on this year’s list are located in Oregon.) Guests continue to enjoy the resort’s “elegant yet casual and welcoming” vibe, as one reader noted. A day there can easily be spent entirely on property, strolling through the in-house art showcase or just enjoying the quiet among 35 peaceful acres. “The spa is exquisite [and] the restaurant, Jory, has an excellent menu,” one reader remarked.

Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection, in New Mexico (No. 8) may have dropped from its position of No. 1 last year, but it continues to get rave reviews from T+L readers. Situated on a sprawling 317-acre lot, Bishop’s Lodge is a small slice of history in the Sangre de Cristo foothills, as the lodge itself dates back to the 1860s. Its renovation in 2021, however, elevated its design to a chic-contemporary style while still paying homage to its Southwestern heritage. “This is one of the best places for [rest and relaxation] in the world,” one T+L reader said. “No hustle, no bustle — just nature, great views, amazing staff, and outstanding culinary [creations].”

This year’s new No. 1 resort, Vermejo, a Ted Turner Reserve, is new to the World’s Best Awards stage and wowed readers with its amazing acreage, abundant wildlife, and incredible conservation efforts.

The Winner

Vermejo, a Ted Turner Reserve: Raton, New Mexico

Vermejo, a Ted Turner Reserve, is spread out over 550,000 acres of land. (Yes, you read that right.) The property is an outdoor adventurer's dream, with on-site activities including hiking, archery, mountain biking, geocaching, fishing, horseback riding, and more. The vast reserve offers many types of guest accommodations — including a rustic-chic fishing lodge, luxurious Gatsby-era mansion, and private stone cottages. “I felt like my family had our own private national park,” one T+L reader said. “Bison up close, herds of elk moving through the property, deer on the lawn every morning at dawn, just special.” The resort’s conservation efforts are also notable: T+L previously reported that they have “successfully restored more than 1,000 native plant species, leading to the reintroduction of native wildlife [in the area].”

The Full List

1. Vermejo, a Ted Turner Reserve: Raton, New Mexico

Reader Score: 95.25

2. Stephanie Inn: Cannon Beach, Oregon

Reader Score: 92.87

3. Sunriver Resort, A Destination Hotel: Sunriver, Oregon

Reader Score: 92.39

4. Salish Lodge & Spa: Snoqualmie, Washington

Reader Score: 92.00

5. Willows Lodge: Woodinville, Washington

Reader Score: 91.75

6. The Allison Inn & Spa: Newberg, Oregon

Reader Score: 91.53

7. Shore Lodge: McCall, Idaho

Reader Score: 91.34

8. Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection: Santa Fe, New Mexico

Reader Score: 90.17

9. Sun Valley Lodge: Sun Valley, Idaho

Reader Score: 89.04

10. Edgewood Tahoe Resort: Stateline, Nevada

Reader Score: 88.47

11. Brasada Ranch: Bend, Oregon

Reader Score: 88.35

12. (tie) Cedarbrook Lodge: SeaTac, Washington

Reader Score: 88.00

12. (tie) Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino: Incline Village, Nevada

Reader Score: 88.00

13. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort: Bandon, Oregon

Reader Score: 87.78

14. Suncadia Resort, Destination by Hyatt: Cle Elum, Washington

Reader Score: 88.76