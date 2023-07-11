More than 4,700 miles of coastline and 1,000 lakes adorn the Italian peninsula like an ornate print on a Dolce & Gabbana boot. Add the hundreds of islands accessorizing its shores, and it’s no wonder Italy’s waterfront resorts won over T+L readers yet again in this year’s “World’s Best Awards” survey. Just picture it: you’re sitting in a lounge chair with an Aperol spritz and some crisp, salty patatine and olives, letting the sun warm your skin as you prepare for a refreshing dip. You’re in no rush; you’ll probably splash around a bit and then dry off just in time to enjoy a pasta and seafood dinner with a view of this very spot. Yes, Italian resort vibes are truly unmatched.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

What Readers Loved

Properties on Lake Como dominated the list of readers’ favorite Italian resorts this year, taking five out of the top 10 spots with hotels that all boast swimming pools floating right on the lake. Close behind was the Amalfi Coast, with three top resorts plus a neighboring winner in Sorrento. Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco in Montalcino, Tuscany, was the only landlocked property to make the list, just like last year — but it fell from No. 1 to No. 4. One reader adamantly disagreed, declaring the 5,000-acre estate “continues to be the best hotel in the world,” but it was ousted by its predecessor: 2021 winner Il Sereno took back the crown.

The Full List

1. Il Sereno Lago di Como: Torno, Italy

On a lake full of historic villas, Il Sereno is a seven-year-old contemporary standout designed by Spanish architect Patricia Urquiola using wood, stone, metal, and greenery to compliment the lush hills that form its backdrop. Urquiola’s aesthetic flows seamlessly into the exclusive property’s 40 suites, but floor-to-ceiling glass facing the water ensures a guest’s gaze is always drawn out toward the main event.

Reader score: 98.67

2. Hotel Santa Caterina: Amalfi, Italy

As if its lemon trees and bougainvilleas hanging over the blue Bay of Salerno weren’t enough, Hotel Santa Caterina’s painted ceramic tiles and arched doorways snap guests into an Amalfi state of mind in an instant. The hotel, a local treasure owned by the same family for four generations, has its own beach club and saltwater pool, two restaurants serving Mediterranean fare, and accommodations ranging from double rooms and garden- or sea-view suites to three- and five-bedroom villas.

Reader score: 97.88

3. Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni: Bellagio, Italy

Bellagio is known as the “Pearl of Lake Como,” and Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni is the beloved town’s jewel. Called an “outstanding luxury hotel” and “perfect honeymoon spot” by T+L readers, Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni has romantic beginnings: it was originally built in the 1850s for a countess as a birthday gift from her husband. Its suites — many decorated with chandeliers, marble columns, or brocade walls — are impressive, but its location is what makes it stand out to readers. “Wonderful location,” said one. “Wonderful vistas in three directions,” added another. “It's conveniently located near the ferry station in Bellagio, the jumping-off point for all that Lake Como has to offer.”

Reader score: 97.87

4. Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco: Montalcino, Italy

Located inside UNESCO World Heritage Site Val d’Orcia on a 900-year-old estate in the Brunello di Montalcino wine region, Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco is, as one T+L reader puts it, “heaven in southern Tuscany.” Formerly owned by fashion’s Ferragamo family, one reader swears it is “Rosewood in its greatest form,” adding, “there is nothing else like it.” Its 42 suites and 11 villas are outfitted with luxurious artisan details, from exposed wooden beams to antique furniture and handmade textiles, and each makes the most of its landscape views. There’s much to see on property, after all, including ancient castle ruins and a medieval church.

Reader score: 97.56

5. Il San Pietro di Positano: Positano, Italy

The only hotel in cliffside Positano with direct private beach access, Il San Pietro di Positano’s guests can hop into the lobby elevator and straight out onto an orange lounge chair in the sun (with drink service, of course). Or, they can take a more active approach: an outdoor fitness center shrouded in citrus trees, free yoga on the seafront lawn, and a freshwater pool make it easy to keep moving — and half the property is covered in organic gardens growing fresh, healthy ingredients for its restaurants.

Reader score: 97.07

6. Villa d'Este: Cernobbio, Italy

Built in the 16th century, Villa d’Este is a Lake Como icon and UNESCO World Heritage Site surrounded by botanical gardens that are not only among the most notable in Italy — but that inspired gardens across Europe. Its 152 rooms and suites are filled with antique furniture and swathed in silk and velvet, some with lake- or garden-view terraces. There are also four villa options, including the incredible Villa Cima, built by and for royalty and perched directly on the lake. The Veranda restaurant is known for its fine Italian dining with views of it all — “Truly a delight,” said one T+L reader. “Get the whole flounder!” — and Il Platano is a wine-centric option offering tasting menus paired with rare labels. Another reader simply sums up the exquisite experience: “It's Villa D'Este! Always at the top of our list.”

Reader score: 96.82

7. Grand Hotel Tremezzo: Tremezzina, Italy

With three pools, a lakeside beach, a private park, and “water limos” at the ready, guests of Grand Hotel Tremezzo could be tempted to spend their entire stay outdoors — but they’d be missing out. The hotel’s colorful common areas ooze with personality, and no two rooms or suites are the same — save for the uninterrupted lake views. “Best place ever,” raved one T+L reader, while another said they “cannot imagine a better experience.” Guests love its relaxing spa (don’t miss the sauna, which also looks out on the lake), and its cooking lessons, complemented by Italian wines. “One of the true luxury experiences we have had,” another reader added. “We felt like royalty!”

Reader score: 95.56

8. Le Sirenuse: Positano, Italy

Le Sirenuse was voted into the No. 8 spot on this list for the second year in a row, with readers lauding the red and white property’s “classic historic beauty” and “excellent location.” Its 58 rooms are deliberately kept sparkling white — from the walls and ceilings to the curtains and bedspreads — to reflect the “luminous shimmer of the Mediterranean.” Guests are invited to rent a 1972 Riva Aquarama speedboat (with a captain) and get out onto those luminous waters daily. “I love this place,” gushed one reader, and they’re not alone; this has been the Positano pick for many a celebrity over the years.

Reader score: 94.55

9. Mandarin Oriental, Lago di Como: Blenvio, Italy

This elegant property on Lake Como’s eastern shore is a reader favorite for many reasons: “Great location, amazing place and view, unique landscape, very good service,” one fan said. And this season, it reopened with a brand-new infinity pool and freshly remodeled spa. Its 75 rooms and suites are spread among nine buildings overlooking either its beautiful gardens or the lake, and two villa options offer pampering in total privacy. Readers couldn’t stop raving about the staff: one called out the “young team, full of energy and positive vibes,” while another said “the staff all go above and beyond to ensure your every desire is taken care of.” They added, “The scenery, service, food, ambiance — all top notch!”

Reader score: 94.40

10. Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria: Sorrento, Italy

Celebrating its 189th anniversary this year, Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria has a long history of offering warm hospitality in an ideal location overlooking the Bay of Naples and Mount Vesuvius. “Our favorite hotel in the world,” said one T+L reader. Its 81 rooms and suites deliver old Italian charm with modern upgrades; ongoing renovations keep the old favorite fresh. Ten unique suites are dedicated to famous guests who have stayed in them, including ones dedicated to Luciano Pavarotti.



Reader score: 94.34