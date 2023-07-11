Venice, Italy’s famous city on water, offers a different kind of island vacation. More gothic palazzos than palm trees guard its shorelines; in place of all-inclusive resorts sprawled on sandy beaches, historic hotels are wedged between ornate cathedrals, legendary art galleries, and piazzas dotted with pigeons. It may not leave them with the same rested, suntanned glow, but the allure of Venice still manages to pull T+L readers back again and again. And when it comes time to choose a home base on this Adriatic lagoon, there is one motive more typical to an island destination that’s always top of mind: finding a hotel with a view.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

Courtesy of Aman Venice

What Readers Loved

Polished rooms are always important to T+L’s discerning readers, but in Venice, the top priority truly is more about looking out than in. This year’s No. 1 pick, the St. Regis Venice, was lauded for its “magical setting with perfect views over the Grand Canal.” Meanwhile, Hotel Danieli, Venice earned the No. 4 spot with its panoramic rooftop. “The best!” one reader said. “Breakfast/brunch on the rooftop overlooking the Venice lagoon — amazing — can't wait to go back!”

At No. 5, the Aman Venice also made its mark on readers due to its “beautiful,” waterfront location — and its homey atmosphere. “Top-end luxury hotel that does not feel like a hotel, right on the canal, this is above a 5 star,” a reader gushed after visiting.

Offering a vantage point all its own is the JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa (No. 2), a rare-to-Venice true resort-style hotel set on a private island that’s a boat ride away from the busy tourist areas. One reader called it “perfect for those who want to have a peaceful resort experience complete with huge gardens, olive groves producing their own olive oil, residence-style accommodation, some even with their own swimming pools,” adding that it’s ideal for families. “Loved, loved, loved this place,” another said. “It was so nice to get away from it all in the evenings.”

The Winner

The St. Regis Venice

Courtesy of St. Regis Venice

Opened in 2019 after a thorough renovation of the historic Grand Hotel Britannia, The St. Regis Venice managed to keep the mystique this waterfront address has held since 1895. (The Grand Canal’s lack of water lilies aside, even Claude Monet was inspired to paint from his room here in 1908.) The property’s 169 rooms span five art-filled palazzi — and include 39 suites, many with private terraces and views of the city’s most famous sights. “Exclusive and best location in Venice,” said one reader. “The service, rooms, food, and employees make this hotel the best in class. We loved it so much, we are going back this summer, too.” The staff was at the center of multiple rave reviews, and there’s no doubt the signature St. Regis butler service played its part — though general manager Patrizia Hofer is also “truly wonderful in making her guests feel taken care of while staying at her hotel,” according to another reader. “A wonderful luxury experience,” the same fan added.

T+L Reader Magical setting with perfect views over the Grand Canal. — T+L Reader

The Full List

1. The St. Regis Venice

Reader score: 97.17

2. JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa

Reader score: 94.00

3. Baglioni Hotel Luna

Reader score: 92.83

4. Hotel Danieli, Venice

Reader score: 90.74

5. Aman Venice

Reader score: 88.00

