The best hotels in Los Angeles, according to T+L readers, nail that rare but important balancing act: attracting locals and visitors in equal measure. Residents of the Greater L.A. area often rely on these properties as social hubs, so they’re looking for hotels with stellar dining outlets, stylish bars that serve killer cocktails, and amenities like scene-y pools and serene spas that form the building blocks of a perfect staycation. Travelers, on the other hand, crave hotels with attributes that help them achieve the platonic ideal of a California getaway, whether that’s proximity to the beach or the promise of rubbing elbows with famous clientele.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

What Readers Loved

Once again, the majority of T+L readers’ favorite hotels are situated on the Westside, with four in the tony enclave of Beverly Hills. Praise for the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel (No. 4) was particularly effusive. “I'd rather be here than anywhere else in the world,” wrote one guest. “The history, the grandeur, privacy, and brunch on the patio at the Polo Lounge can't be beat. Red-carpet treatment, glorious rooms, impeccable service.” Of course, the possibility of catching sight of Hollywood royalty is appealing to many visitors, one of whom touted her experience at another old-school gem, the No. 14 Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel: “It was a wonderful site for the red-carpet after-party for the Oscars, which I attended.”

Still, Downtown L.A.’s renaissance has been accompanied by the opening of several standout hotels. Among the newest is No. 6 Conrad Los Angeles, which opened in July 2022. Named on T+L’s 2023 list of the best new hotels, the 305-key property has already impressed readers with both its style and substance. “The design is stunning, and the staff members are very dynamic and friendly,” wrote one voter, who also praised the “modern and well laid out” rooms and the dining outlets directed by chef José Andres. Another DTLA honoree was the Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel (No. 9), which excelled with its hospitality. “They made us feel so special the entire time,” shared one reader. “I left my laptop charger, and they overnighted it to me. Truly the best service.”

But in T+L readers’ eyes, nothing could beat a seaside location. Below, find out which Santa Monica retreat earned the No. 1 rank among the best hotels in Greater Los Angeles.

The Winner

Oceana Santa Monica: Santa Monica, California

Perched on Ocean Avenue, this all-suite stunner makes the most of its prime, Pacific Ocean-facing real estate. “We had a beautiful, clean suite with a fantastic ocean view,” wrote one WBA voter, who also appreciated its “sharp, attentive staff.” On-site amenities play up the seaside locale, too, with surf lessons, oceanfront yoga, and beach butler service all on offer. Menus at the guests-only bars and restaurants reflect a farm-to-table ethos, as chefs source ingredients from local producers at the nearby Santa Monica Farmers Market. In the evenings, the hotel’s rooftop Sunset Terrace offers a welcoming escape to savor drinks and the scenery.

The Full List

1. Oceana Santa Monica: Santa Monica, California

Reader Score: 96.35

2. L’Ermitage Beverly Hills: Beverly Hills, California

Reader Score: 95.45

3. The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills: West Hollywood, California

Reader Score: 95.10

4. The Beverly Hills Hotel: Beverly Hills, California

Reader Score: 95.09

5. Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills: Beverly Hills, California

Reader Score: 94.96

6. Conrad Los Angeles: Los Angeles, California

Reader Score: 94.61

7. Santa Monica Proper Hotel: Santa Monica, California

Reader Score: 94.29

8. The Garland: Los Angeles, California

Reader Score: 93.38

9. Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel: Los Angeles, California

Reader Score: 93.22

10. Shutters on the Beach: Santa Monica, California

Reader Score: 92.38

11. Hotel Bel-Air: Los Angeles, California

Reader Score: 91.30

12. Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills: Los Angeles, California

Reader Score: 90.84

13. Pendry West Hollywood: West Hollywood, California

Reader Score: 90.46



14. Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel: Beverly Hills, California

Reader Score: 88.16

15. InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown: Los Angeles, California

Reader Score: 87.16

