Florence is brimming with Renaissance art and architecture; coveted Italian leather and gold; and decadent dishes such as pappardelle with wild boar ragu and massive Florentine steaks. It’s the capital of Tuscany, a region beloved for its vineyards, truffle-filled forests, and sprawling hilltop villas. Of course, T+L readers visiting such a place are looking to luxuriate — and that means they have high hotel expectations. They may be tucking into bed at night buzzed from culture and Chianti, but they’re still keeping a keen eye on the opulent details offered at their favorite five-star properties. This is not a city built on minimalism after all.

What Readers Loved

The St. Regis brand’s Italian outposts wooed our readers this year, taking No. 1 spots in both Florence and Venice, and No. 2 in Rome. Rocco Forte Hotels, another big Rome winner, also took a spot in Firenze’s top five — one reader said the brand’s “lovely” Hotel Savoy (No. 3) was all-around perfect.

Name-dropping aside, each hotel on this list creates a palpable connection to the destination. Entering the lobby at the Four Seasons Hotel Firenze (No. 4) feels a bit like stepping into the Accademia Gallery; its grounds are reminiscent of a miniature Boboli Gardens. Readers applauded the Helvetia & Bristol Firenze for its recent upgrades — a major 2019 renovation utilized master Italian artisans to restore its original glamour. Readers hailed No. 5, the Brunelleschi Hotel, for its fascinating history: it was built inside a medieval church and the city’s oldest tower.

The Winner

The St. Regis Florence

Set regally along the banks of the Arno River, the St. Regis Florence feels like a members’ club for modern-day Medicis (though technically it occupies a palazzo built for another noble family, the Giuntinis). Its rooms’ grand balconies, canopied beds, brocade-draped windows, and crystal chandeliers serve all the classic Florentine splendor. (Pay extra for a river view — guests swear it’s worth it.) “Our home in Florence! Magical!” one T+L reader swooned. The hotel’s 19 suites include one designed by Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta, and additional private suites comprise its luxurious Clarins spa. Don’t miss the Winter Garden restaurant, where aperitivi and Tuscan cuisine are served in what is possibly this lavish hotel’s most impressive setting of all.

The Full List

1. The St. Regis Florence

Reader score: 95.58

2. Helvetia & Bristol Firenze

Reader score: 94.75

3. Hotel Savoy, a Rocco Forte Hotel

Reader score: 94.67

4. Four Seasons Hotel Firenze

Reader score: 94.29

5. Brunelleschi Hotel

Reader score: 88.00

