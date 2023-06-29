The Best Handmade Gifts in America, According to T+L Editors

Looking for the perfect present? Consider buying a handmade product from one of these American artisans.

By Travel + Leisure Staff
Published on June 29, 2023
A woman working in a furniture workshop
Photo:

Courtesy of Woodward Throwbacks

Looking for a thoughtful, one-of-a-kind present for a major holiday, a housewarming or hostess gift, or just an everyday surprise? Want to get yourself something just because? Consider buying an item that's handmade in America — the makers often have a unique personal story, and you'll be supporting a local business.

Whether you want to find something to level up your kitchen skills, or a beautiful piece of clothing or jewelry to add to your closet, these are the top handcrafted products around the country, according to T+L editors.

Sea Bags — Maine

A blue and white duffel bag sitting on rocks

Courtesy of Sea Bags

When Hannah Kubiak, the daughter of a Maine fisherman, decided to upcycle retired sails from the fishing pier in 1999 and turn them into unique, lightweight, and durable totes, she sold them by word of mouth. Now Sea Bags, once a cottage industry on the waterfront, employs 175 employees in 14 states in active sailing communities nationwide. The company buys used sails up and down the eastern seaboard (last year, they used more than 8,000 sails), saving over 1.5 million pounds of sails from being dumped into landfills since their founding. Manufactured on a wharf in Portland, the totes use materials sourced mainly in New England, including rope from one of New England’s last manufacturers for the handles. — Lisa Gressingrer, Research Editor

Macy Spoons — Mississippi

Six wooden spoons

Courtesy of Macy Spoons

When he’s not in the kitchen as a sous-chef at White Pillars Restaurant & Lounge, in Biloxi, Mississippi, Mike Macy has his own business making bespoke kitchen tools. His pieces from Macy Spoons, which include eight different styles as well as cutting boards and charcuterie platters, are hand-carved from local cypress and other hardwoods. Order the flagship set and you’ll get a slotted spoon plus specialized shapes for roux, soup, and risotto. — Hannah Walhout, T+L contributor

4Kinship Jacket — New Mexico

A vintage tapestry jacket

Courtesy of 4Kinship

Amy Denet Deal’s Diné roots are reflected in 4Kinship, (an online store with a brick-and-mortar outpost in Santa Fe) that stocks products by contemporary Indigenous designers: bubble skirts created from upcycled parachutes, Navajo-made rings and cuffs, and handwoven rugs, plus vintage jackets. Proceeds from the Gifts That Give Back line go toward projects that tackle issues like violence against Native women. — Susmita Baral, Editor

Jamison Chopp Knives — Oregon

A handmade knife

Kyle Heddy/Courtesy of Jamison Chopp

A friend turned me on to Portland-based Jamison Chopp Knives, started by a bladesmith who left his finance job for the forge nearly a decade ago. Many of Chopp’s gorgeous kitchen and everyday-carry knives have shapes inspired by Japanese styles, with handles of whorled exotic woods like gidgee, koa, or snakewood. They aren’t cheap, but they’re worthy of handing down for generations. — Paul Brady, Articles Editor

Esquivel Shoes — California

A pair of black shoes with cream colored bows

Courtesy of Esquivel

Shoemaker and former Tumi creative director George Esquivel has worked hands-on with every artisan at his namesake brand, which is guided more by craft traditions than current trends. Esquivel offers both ready-made and made-toorder boots, sneakers, and slides, as well as bags, wallets, and other accessories—all produced by hand at Esquivel House, his recently opened atelier in Downtown Los Angeles. — Jalyn Robinson, Assistant Editor

Woodward Throwbacks Furniture — Michigan

Three pieces of furniture incorporating salvaged signage

Courtesy of Woodward Throwbacks

Bo Shepherd and Kyle Dubay have turned their hobby into a full-time business with Woodward Throwbacks, an architectural-salvage company that turns discarded materials into one-of-a-kind statement pieces. The Detroit-based couple creates everything from cabinets to dining tables and bar carts, giving old signs, doors, and scrap wood a memorable second act. A new showroom, called Throwbacks Home, recently opened in Capitol Park. — Sean Flynn, Sr. Editorial Director, Food & Wine

ShopSCAD Jewelry and Decor — Georgia

A gold cuff bracelet

Courtesy of SCAD

The Savannah College of Art & Design is one of the country’s most respected art schools. At ShopSCAD, alumni, faculty, and even current students can sell their work—art pieces, home goods, books, accessories—to the public. I’m partial to this “crumpled” gold-plated bracelet from Oblik Atelier, founded by jeweler and metalworker Mia Hebib, class of 2001. — H.W.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Travelers at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
NYC, NJ's Port Authority Issues Travel Advisory for High Traffic and Weather Ahead of Fourth of July Weekend
Beach hut on the beach, Nassau, Bahamas
It Just Got Easier to Get to The Bahamas and Mexico From These West Coast Hubs
A road in Phoenix leading to Camelback mountain
9 Best Places to Live in Arizona, According to Local Real Estate Experts
View of great blue heron at the Cypress Island Nature Preserve at Lake Martin, outside Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, USA.
What We Can All Learn From the Cajuns and Creoles — the Stunningly Adaptive People of South Louisiana
Springtime in Swiftcurrent Valley Glacier NP.
The Best Times to Visit Montana for Beautiful Weather, Lower Prices, and Fewer Crowds
Androscoggin River near Gilead, Maine USA with fisherman and family watching
The Best Times to Visit Maine for Lower Prices, Fewer Crowds, and the Best Lobster
Sequoia National Park
Sequoia National Park’s Famous Generals Highway Will Fully Reopen Soon — What to Know
Amazonâs Best-selling Hiking Joggers Tout
Travelers Call Amazon’s Best-selling Hiking Joggers the ‘Most Comfortable Pants Ever’ — and They’re on Sale
Fall colors and boardwalk along the Noland Trail at Lake Maury in Newport News, Virginia
This Virginia Beach Town Has Some of the Most Affordable Waterfront Real Estate in the Country
Amtrak Auto Train transporting passengers and their cars, operates daily between Sanford Florida and Washington DC .
Amtrak's Latest Sale Has Business Class Tickets for As Low As $29 — When to Book
Iâm an LA Native, and These Are the 15 California Styles I Tell People to Pack to Look Like a Local Tout
I’m an LA Local, and These Are the 14 California Styles I Tell People to Pack to Fit Right In
Amazon Prime Day Perfect Summer Day in the Park Tout
Everything You Need for a Perfect Summer Day in the Park — Starting at Just $7
The pool at The Ozarker Lodge
This Chic Lodge in Missouri's Ozarks Just Opened — With Fire Pits, Creek-side Hot Tubs, and Plenty of Summer Activities
Avelo Air
This Low-cost Airline Just Announced a Las Vegas Base — and Is Celebrating With Fares As Low As $49
Matagorda Bay Nature Park bungalows exterior
This Texas Nature Park Now Has 10 Elevated Bungalows — Each With a Private Deck, Kitchen, and Stunning Water Views
View of Camogli from the terrace of a hotel
These Are the Best Affordable Hotels in Europe, According to Travel Experts