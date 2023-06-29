The Best Handmade Gifts in America, According to T+L Editors

Looking for a thoughtful, one-of-a-kind present for a major holiday, a housewarming or hostess gift, or just an everyday surprise? Want to get yourself something just because? Consider buying an item that's handmade in America — the makers often have a unique personal story, and you'll be supporting a local business.

Whether you want to find something to level up your kitchen skills, or a beautiful piece of clothing or jewelry to add to your closet, these are the top handcrafted products around the country, according to T+L editors.

Sea Bags — Maine

Courtesy of Sea Bags

When Hannah Kubiak, the daughter of a Maine fisherman, decided to upcycle retired sails from the fishing pier in 1999 and turn them into unique, lightweight, and durable totes, she sold them by word of mouth. Now Sea Bags, once a cottage industry on the waterfront, employs 175 employees in 14 states in active sailing communities nationwide. The company buys used sails up and down the eastern seaboard (last year, they used more than 8,000 sails), saving over 1.5 million pounds of sails from being dumped into landfills since their founding. Manufactured on a wharf in Portland, the totes use materials sourced mainly in New England, including rope from one of New England’s last manufacturers for the handles. — Lisa Gressingrer, Research Editor

Macy Spoons — Mississippi

Courtesy of Macy Spoons

When he’s not in the kitchen as a sous-chef at White Pillars Restaurant & Lounge, in Biloxi, Mississippi, Mike Macy has his own business making bespoke kitchen tools. His pieces from Macy Spoons, which include eight different styles as well as cutting boards and charcuterie platters, are hand-carved from local cypress and other hardwoods. Order the flagship set and you’ll get a slotted spoon plus specialized shapes for roux, soup, and risotto. — Hannah Walhout, T+L contributor

4Kinship Jacket — New Mexico

Courtesy of 4Kinship

Amy Denet Deal’s Diné roots are reflected in 4Kinship, (an online store with a brick-and-mortar outpost in Santa Fe) that stocks products by contemporary Indigenous designers: bubble skirts created from upcycled parachutes, Navajo-made rings and cuffs, and handwoven rugs, plus vintage jackets. Proceeds from the Gifts That Give Back line go toward projects that tackle issues like violence against Native women. — Susmita Baral, Editor

Jamison Chopp Knives — Oregon

Kyle Heddy/Courtesy of Jamison Chopp

A friend turned me on to Portland-based Jamison Chopp Knives, started by a bladesmith who left his finance job for the forge nearly a decade ago. Many of Chopp’s gorgeous kitchen and everyday-carry knives have shapes inspired by Japanese styles, with handles of whorled exotic woods like gidgee, koa, or snakewood. They aren’t cheap, but they’re worthy of handing down for generations. — Paul Brady, Articles Editor

Esquivel Shoes — California

Courtesy of Esquivel

Shoemaker and former Tumi creative director George Esquivel has worked hands-on with every artisan at his namesake brand, which is guided more by craft traditions than current trends. Esquivel offers both ready-made and made-toorder boots, sneakers, and slides, as well as bags, wallets, and other accessories—all produced by hand at Esquivel House, his recently opened atelier in Downtown Los Angeles. — Jalyn Robinson, Assistant Editor

Woodward Throwbacks Furniture — Michigan

Courtesy of Woodward Throwbacks

Bo Shepherd and Kyle Dubay have turned their hobby into a full-time business with Woodward Throwbacks, an architectural-salvage company that turns discarded materials into one-of-a-kind statement pieces. The Detroit-based couple creates everything from cabinets to dining tables and bar carts, giving old signs, doors, and scrap wood a memorable second act. A new showroom, called Throwbacks Home, recently opened in Capitol Park. — Sean Flynn, Sr. Editorial Director, Food & Wine



ShopSCAD Jewelry and Decor — Georgia

Courtesy of SCAD

The Savannah College of Art & Design is one of the country’s most respected art schools. At ShopSCAD, alumni, faculty, and even current students can sell their work—art pieces, home goods, books, accessories—to the public. I’m partial to this “crumpled” gold-plated bracelet from Oblik Atelier, founded by jeweler and metalworker Mia Hebib, class of 2001. — H.W.