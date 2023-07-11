Did you know that, at midnight on New Year’s Eve, they waltz in Vienna (which snuck onto this year’s list at No. 15)? And that you can actually road trip from San Sebastián, Spain (No. 8) to Bordeaux, France (No. 14)? How about this one: did you know that you can cross a bridge in Ljubljana, Slovenia (No. 9) that's guarded by four green dragons? Here’s the point: Europe is full of magic, full of mystery, and full of surprises.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).



Cities were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Sights/landmarks

Culture

Food

Friendliness

Shopping

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

What Readers Loved

Spain had a fantastic year on this list. Four Spanish cities were named the best in Europe by T+L readers, trouncing Italy, Portugal, and Austria, each of which had two winners. From Seville (No. 6) to Madrid (No. 13), the Spanish cities mesmerized readers. We don’t often see so many precious-stone analogies among reader responses. One voter called San Sebastián a “jewel,” another called Seville a “gem.”

It’s telling that the two Italian destinations both landed in the top five, with No. 2 Florence and No. 3 Rome. Rome is set to have a wild year, with a deluge of hotel openings, including a new Six Senses, Bulgari, InterContinental, and Edition, among others. Both cities made the list last year, but Florence gave up its No. 1 spot to last year’s runner-up: Istanbul.

Read on to learn why Istanbul topped the podium this year and for more on the 15 best cities in Europe, according to T+L readers.

The Full List

1. Istanbul, Turkey

Even as Turkey weathers the economic fallout from political and social unrest, a devastating earthquake, and the war in Ukraine, T+L readers still put Istanbul at the very top of the list. One reader said it’s a “beautiful city with so much to offer,” while another loved that it’s a city “that’s good for all budgets.” Among readers, favorite sites include the Grand Bazaar, Sultanahmet Square — where the Four Seasons claimed the title of Best Hotel in the World this year — and, of course, the Bosphorous, Turkey's scenic strait bisecting Istanbul and connecting the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara.

Reader Score: 90.23

T+L Reader Beautiful city with so much to offer. — T+L Reader

2. Florence, Italy

Ah, Firenze. “My favorite city in Italy, and maybe the world,” said one voter, who added that there’s really no wrong time to go. “World-class art, food, and culture in the heart of Tuscany.” Of course, the Uffizi Gallery is a must, and another reader added, “you can't miss Galleria Accademia and seeing David.” They also called Florence a “perfect romantic destination!”

Reader Score: 89.48

3. Rome, Italy

Rome wasn’t going to let Florence get away with being the only Italian city in the top five. One reader said the city’s “history, culture, and food” are what make “life worth living.” Sightseeing recommendations from readers include the Colosseum, the Spanish Steps, the Forum, Vatican City, Trastevere, and Villa Borghese.

Reader Score: 88.91

4. Lisbon, Portugal

“Lisbon is a hidden gem,” one T+L reader said. “Beautiful city. Fantastic shopping. Delicious food. Very friendly people.” That about sums up our readers’ responses — they love the history, architecture, food, affordability, and the “beautiful beaches within a 30-minute drive.” Our readers specifically recommended riding the clean metro and city trams, and taking a “free walking tour of the Chiado area.”

Reader Score: 88.62

5. Porto, Portugal



Looking to knock off two World’s Best European cities in one go? One reader drove from Lisbon to Porto and said, “the road trip itself was a delight; stopping in all the little towns in between was an amazing experience.” That same reader said they were mesmerized by “the food, the port tours, and the views of the Douro River.”

Reader Score: 88.09

6. Seville, Spain



Our readers rave about Seville because it's a relatively small city that’s exceptionally easy to get around. Many say you don’t need a car; one reader said “their trains and buses are great and reasonable.” The same person added “people are very nice, restaurants are to die for,” while another fan called Seville “the gem of Andalusia.”

Reader Score: 87.83

7. Ljubljana, Slovenia

Slovenia’s capital, once under Habsburg rule, is a consistent favorite among T+L readers, ranking in the top 10 for the last two years.

Reader Score: 87.82

8. San Sebastián, Spain



Why let Seville have all the glory? This city on the Bay of Biscay, so close to the French border it’s within driving distance from Bordeaux (No. 14), entrances readers. As one says, “San Sebastián is one of my favorite cities in the world. It is beautiful with something for everyone; medieval city, beaches, the best restaurants in the world, culture, wine bars, sites, and nearby excursions. It's wonderful.”

Reader Score: 87.79

9. Prague, Czech Republic

The breathtaking beauty of Prague makes it a favorite among T+L readers. “The architecture was phenomenal,” one WBA voter said. “The food was yummy, the city was easy to navigate, the people were friendly, and the place was very clean and well-maintained. Can't wait for a return visit.”

Reader Score: 87.79

10. Barcelona, Spain



T+L readers love Barcelona for Antoni Gaudí’s Park Güell and Sagrada Familia, the al fresco restaurants lining Las Ramblas, and, of course, as a jumping off point to other smaller — but no less idyllic — Spanish cities, including those in the nearby Spanish wine region of Penedés.



Reader Score: 87.66



11. Salzburg, Austria

Salzburg ranked higher than Vienna (No. 15) this year. The fourth-largest city in Austria is a marriage of old and new; it’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site, but this year it will get a brand-new Rosewood hotel.

Reader Score: 87.53

12. Edinburgh, Scotland



Come for the history, stay for the idyllic Gleneagles Townhouse hotel, an It List winner this year. T+L readers say there is always more to explore in Edinburgh, whether this is your second visit or your 22nd. “The highlight was probably the ‘Original Rosslyn Inn,’” one reader said. “A quaint bed-and-breakfast with a great restaurant; the staff were very helpful in guiding us around the small village and to the Rosslyn Chapel.”

Reader Score: 87.32

13. Madrid, Spain



The fourth Spanish city to make the list of best European cities, Madrid is the land of bocadillo de calamares, the Baroque arcades of Plaza Mayor, and dark El Greco paintings at the Prado Museum. It came in at No. 13, losing out to Edinburgh by just .04 points.

Reader Score: 87.28

14. Bordeaux, France



Last year, Strasbourg was the only French city among readers' favorites in Europe. This year, the namesake hub of the Bordeaux wine region swooped in to nab the penultimate spot on the list. It is worth noting that one T+L reader succinctly commented, “Wine!” — which about sums it up. Other readers touted the charming waterfront, “classic architecture,” and “beautiful main square.” But the best compliment of all? “Very French,” one reader raved. “English not spoken by many.” That’s how you know you picked the right city.

Reader Score: 86.96

15. Vienna, Austria



Named the world’s most liveable city this year by the Economist Intelligence Unit, Vienna is where Gothic architecture meets postmodern design. The city’s cup runneth over with charming bars serving Austrian natural wines, exceptional art museums (see: the new Albertina Modern), and a “great transportation system makes it easy to get around,” according to one T+L reader.

Reader Score: 86.74

