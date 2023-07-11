Be it Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, ceviche in Lima, or the stunning Baroque architecture of Antigua, Guatemala, T+L's discerning readers found endless reasons to fall in love with the urban escapes of Central and South America. That’s why they flock to the region’s bustling cities year after year to choose their favorite cities in this ever-enticing part of the world.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Cities were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Sights/landmarks

Culture

Food

Friendliness

Shopping

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

What Readers Loved

Voters remained loyal to the 2022 honorees, with only one new player making its way onto this year’s list: Mendoza, Argentina (No. 6). The Argentinian cities made a strong showing, as Buenos Aires landed at No. 5, praised by readers for its vibrant culture, exciting nightlife, and friendly locals. “We just so happened to be here during the World Cup, and it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience to cheer on Argentina for the win. It was so awesome to cheer with the whole city,” one reader recalled. Two Colombian cities placed as well: Cartagena (No. 2) and Bogotá (No. 10). Readers suggested exploring the Walled City of Old Cartagena and lounging on gorgeous white-sand beaches beside the Caribbean Sea. “Cartagena is such a colorful and fun city. There’s great food — the best I have ever had — stunning beaches, friendly people, and wildlife in the city,” one voter raved.

The Ecuador representation on the list comes from Quito (No. 4), the country’s capital city. Only 16 miles from the equator, Quito captivated readers with delicious Ecuadorian cuisine, beautiful historic churches and cathedrals, and a nearby active stratovolcano. “I visited for work and fell in love with the city. There’s so much history and so many sights to see. The people are friendly and the native markets are full of beautiful handmade trinkets,” one reader remarked. “And do go to the equator. You won't regret it.”

But it was Cuzco, Peru, that ultimately stole the heart of T+L readers once again for our 2023 World’s Best Awards. Find out why below.

The Winner

Cuzco, Peru

Irjaliina Paavonpera/Travel + Leisure

The heart of the ancient Inca Empire is a longtime favorite for T+L readers, claiming the No. 1 spot in this category for the past five years. Civil protests and political unrest have plagued popular areas of Peru, including Cuzco, over the last year — at one point closing nearby Machu Picchu and the Inca Trail Network. But since the protests subsided in March, Cuzco and the Sacred Valley have rebounded; the must-see landmarks are now open to tourists, but with fewer crowds. So now is actually an ideal time to plan a visit to Cuzco, a UNESCO World Heritage Site with architecture dating back more than a thousand years and unique local cuisine with specialty dishes like cuy al horno (roasted guinea pig) and trucha frita (fried trout). “It’s a foodie destination with representation of many regions through fusion. There’s an abundance of hotels to choose from, and it’s a very walkable city with charm around every corner,” said one voter of South America’s oldest city. Readers also raved about Cuzco’s fascinating history, magnificent architecture, friendly locals, cleanliness, and shopping.

The Full List

1. Cuzco, Peru

WBA Hall of Fame honoree.

Reader Score: 87.78

2. Cartagena, Colombia

Reader Score: 85.99

3. São Paulo, Brazil

Reader Score: 85.41

4. Quito, Ecuador

Reader Score: 85.05

5. Buenos Aires, Argentina

WBA Hall of Fame honoree.

Reader Score: 84.83

6. Mendoza, Argentina

Reader Score: 84.79

7. Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala

Reader Score: 84.15

8. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Reader Score: 83.89

9. Lima, Peru

Reader Score: 82.66

10. Bogotá, Colombia

Reader Score: 82.45