Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Cities in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific

Heart-pumping adventure, delightful food, and thriving communities — these are the best cities in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific, according to T+L reader votes in our “World’s Best Awards” survey for 2023.

By
Samantha Lauriello
Samantha Lauriello
Samantha Lauriello
Samantha Lauriello is a New York City-based writer and editor, and the host of Travel + Leisure’s TikTok channel. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, MSN, Yahoo Life, People magazine, Popsugar, Health, InStyle, and Food & Wine.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023
In This Article
View All
In This Article

Many U.S. travelers view a trip to Oceania as a once-in-a-lifetime feat. Then they get there and experience the unparalleled natural beauty, adrenaline-rush adventures, dynamic culinary scenes, and lively metropolises, and they quickly realize this isn’t a region you visit only once. Plenty of travelers end up venturing back time and time again, unable to resist the colorful alleyways, pristine urban beaches, and all there is to explore just beyond the city limits.

How Voting Works

Cities were specifically rated on the criteria below:

  • Sights/landmarks
  • Culture
  • Food
  • Friendliness
  • Shopping
  • Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses. 

Aerial View of Sydney Bondi Beach

Yunaidi Joepoet/Getty Images

What Readers Loved

A number of destinations make our list of the best cities in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific year after year, like Melbourne, which came in at No. 4. “Beautiful, clean city, with extraordinary options for dining,” one voter wrote, noting the many scenic rooftop bars and outstanding restaurants for “every type of cuisine.” Farther north you have Sydney, second on our list, where it’s common for locals to go from a morning swim on Bondi Beach to a morning meeting in the CBD — a lifestyle beyond compare.

Queenstown is also a reader favorite, partly because of its year-round appeal. “The outdoor adventures in the summer are diverse and expansive,” wrote one reader, who also advised visitors “do not pass up the opportunity to visit in winter,” when there are fewer visitors and everything seems to move at a slower pace. Plus, the surrounding mountains take on a whole different kind of beauty when covered with snow.

Read on to see which other cities were voted as the best in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific, including which locale nabbed the top spot.

The Winner

Hobart, Australia

Evening at the marina of Sandy Bay in Hobart, Tasmania with boats and their reflections in the water, and Mount Wellington in the background

Caroline Duncan/Getty Images

Just 150 miles off the coast of Victoria lies the island of Tasmania, or “Tassie,” as the locals call it. It’s only about an hour flight from Melbourne to Hobart, the island’s capital, but the city offers an experience all its own. A typical day for travelers might look like a morning swim at a beach just outside of the city, coffee at a locally owned cafe in the center, an afternoon hike on a nearby mountain trail, and back to town for oysters and wine on the waterfront. For a city with a population of just over 200,000, there’s a lot to see and do.

The Full List

1. Hobart, Australia

Reader score: 88.44

2. Queenstown, New Zealand

Reader score: 87.83

3. Sydney, Australia

WBA Hall of Fame honoree.

Reader score: 87.39

4. Melbourne, Australia

WBA Hall of Fame honoree.

Reader score: 86.95

5. Wellington, New Zealand

Reader score: 85.96

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Roof Garden Suite Terrace at St. Regis Venice
Travel + Leisure Readers' 100 Favorite Hotels in the World for 2023
Exterior of the Park Hyatt Sydney at dusk across from the Sydney Opera House
Travel + Leisure Readers' 3 Favorite City Hotels in Australia and New Zealand of 2023
View of main cathedral and plaza in Oaxaca, Mexico
Travel + Leisure Readers' 25 Favorite Cities in the World of 2023
The Regent Suite Balcony on board a Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Midsize-ship Ocean Cruise Lines of 2023
Families flying kites at Marina Barrage in Singapore with skyscrapers in the background
Travel + Leisure Readers' 15 Favorite Cities in Asia of 2023
Colorful homes in the historical Center of Cartagena de Indias, Colombia
Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite Cities in Central and South America of 2023
View of palm trees and the Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia
The 5 Best Cities in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific
Aerial view of University of Toronto against city skyline with Ontario Legislative Building in the foreground.
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Cities in Canada of 2023
Hot air ballooning over the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt
Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite Cities in Africa and the Middle East of 2023
Exterior view of pool and living room in suite at Capella Bangkok
Travel + Leisure Readers' 25 Favorite Hotel Brands of 2023
A woman walks through the spa at the Saxon Hotel, Villas, Spa in Johannesburg
Travel + Leisure Readers’ 5 Favorite City Hotels in Africa of 2023
Aerial view of swimming pool and lounge seating at sunset at Blackberry Mountain
Travel + Leisure Readers' 15 Favorite Resorts in the South of 2023
A Paul Gauguin Cruises in Moorea
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Small-ship Ocean Cruise Lines of 2023
Swimming pool with view of ocean at Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens
Travel + Leisure Readers' 20 Favorite Resorts in Hawaii of 2023
Aerial view of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Cities in Mexico of 2023
Grand living room in suite at JW Parq Vancouver
Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite City Hotels in Canada of 2023