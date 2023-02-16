Thailand Will Start Collecting Tourist Fee in June — What to Know

Thailand will implement its long-awaited tourist fee in June.

The fee, which will go into effect on June 1, will cost either 150 or 300 baht, depending on how tourists arrive, according to the government. The fee, which was given the “green light” by Thailand’s cabinet, will be used “for expenses related to taking care of tourists.”

The fee has been in consideration for years and was initially expected to go into effect last year.

Travelers who arrive by air will have to pay 300 baht (about $8), while travelers who arrive by land or water will have to pay 150 baht (about $4).

In all, the government expects to collect about 3.9 billion baht in fees this year, Bloomberg reported, which will be used to provide health and accident insurance for tourists as well as develop local tourist attractions.

For travelers arriving by air, the tax will be included in the price of their ticket. Officials still have not determined how they will collect the tax from those arriving by other means.

Thailand welcomes international travelers without any pandemic-related entry requirements in place, including for those from the United States, no longer requiring them to show proof of vaccination or proof of any testing to enter.

Additionally, U.S. tourists are not required to obtain a visa before traveling to Thailand as long as they intend to stay for fewer than 30 days, according to the U.S. Department of State. That has been extended to 45 days through March 31, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The government will start collecting a tax as the country heads into what is considered its low tourist season from July through September. That time, known as the rainy season, is typically the best time to find deals on flights, accommodations, and tours, and the best time to avoid crowds.







