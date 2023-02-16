Thailand Will Start Collecting Tourist Fee in June — What to Know

Travelers who arrive by air will have to pay 300 baht (about $8), while travelers who arrive by land or water will have to pay 150 baht (about $4).

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 16, 2023
Beautiful landmark fo thailand "Ban ruk thai" chaina village, river âPang Ungâ Mea hong son province,Thailand
Photo:

keanu2/GETTY IMAGES

Thailand will implement its long-awaited tourist fee in June.

The fee, which will go into effect on June 1, will cost either 150 or 300 baht, depending on how tourists arrive, according to the government. The fee, which was given the “green light” by Thailand’s cabinet, will be used “for expenses related to taking care of tourists.”

The fee has been in consideration for years and was initially expected to go into effect last year.

Travelers who arrive by air will have to pay 300 baht (about $8), while travelers who arrive by land or water will have to pay 150 baht (about $4). 

In all, the government expects to collect about 3.9 billion baht in fees this year, Bloomberg reported, which will be used to provide health and accident insurance for tourists as well as develop local tourist attractions.

For travelers arriving by air, the tax will be included in the price of their ticket. Officials still have not determined how they will collect the tax from those arriving by other means.

Thailand welcomes international travelers without any pandemic-related entry requirements in place, including for those from the United States, no longer requiring them to show proof of vaccination or proof of any testing to enter. 

Additionally, U.S. tourists are not required to obtain a visa before traveling to Thailand as long as they intend to stay for fewer than 30 days, according to the U.S. Department of State. That has been extended to 45 days through March 31, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The government will start collecting a tax as the country heads into what is considered its low tourist season from July through September. That time, known as the rainy season, is typically the best time to find deals on flights, accommodations, and tours, and the best time to avoid crowds.



Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Regent Street with sun shining through buildings during sunset, London, England, UK
Visiting the UK Will Soon Require an Online Application With a Fee — What to Know
A row of colorful houses and palm trees in the Dominican Republic
10 Best Places to Retire Around the World
Curacao
Where Can Americans Travel Right Now? A Country-by-country Guide
passport facemask
Countries That Are Open to COVID-19 Vaccinated Travelers
Tourists walking around Wat Phra Kaew in Bangkok, Thailand.
Thailand to Eliminate All Pandemic-related Travel Restrictions This Week — What to Know
USA passport world travel
Here's How Long It Takes to Renew a Passport
Lisbon, Portugal
A Country-by-country Guide to COVID-19 Entry Requirements in Europe
A temple over a river in Bhutan
We Traveled to Bhutan Before Its Reopening — Here's What to Know Before You Go
Tourists browse souvenirs stalls in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday
Venice Will Soon Have a Tourist Fee for Day-trippers — What to Know If You're Visiting
Historical colonial district of Quito and the monument of "Virgin of El Panecillo"
8 of the Cheapest Countries to Retire Around the World
Tourists visit the Ayutthaya Historical Park in Ayutthaya, Thailand
Thailand to Drop More COVID-19 Restrictions for Travelers — What to Know
Canada
Canada to Drop All COVID-19 Travel Restrictions on Oct. 1 — What to Know
Valletta, Malta
The 12 Best Islands for Retirement, From the Caribbean to the Mediterranean
Pura Ulun Danu Bratan in Bali, Indonesia
Where Americans Can Travel in Asia — A Country-by-country Guide
Aerial of the Majestic Princess sailing through a water fiord in Milford Sound, New Zealand
New Zealand Welcomes Cruise Ships Back as Borders Fully Reopen
The square and column Dom Pedro IV (King Peter IV) in Lissabon, Portugal
Portugal Eliminates Pandemic-era Entry Rules — What to Know