These Shoes Are Like Rain Boots, Sneakers, and Slippers All in One — and They're Up to 25% Off at Nordstrom

If you ask me, travelers can never have enough shoes. But, if you’re lacking closet space or want to pack light for your next trip, obviously you can’t bring all of your favorite pairs. This is when you have to get strategic. Opting for versatile footwear like the Teva ReEmber Convertible Slip-On Sneakers will help you travel lighter thanks to their three-in-one, multifunctional construction, which allows them to serve as waterproof slip-ons, sneakers, and slippers all at the same time.

And, as luck would have it, they just went on sale. Right now, you can get the popular unisex Teva shoes for up to 25 percent off at Nordstrom, where their price tag starts at as little as $60. This discount only applies for select colors, including almost sold-out neutral feather gray, mint green-inspired jadesheen, teal balsam, orangey-coral cranberry, and yellow sauterne.

They’re also available in three other colors (black, olive green, and brown-white multicolor), but they’re still full price at $80. Sizes range from 5 to 11.

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $60 (originally $80)



With their convertible design, the Teva ReEmbers can be worn as traditional sneakers or mules. All you need to do is push the heel down to reveal an open-back shoe. Their laidback silhouette also allows them to double as house slippers or outdoor shoes if needed. And, if you're met with inclement weather, they can even serve as rain boots; okay not full on boots, but they're made with the brand's water-repelling RAPIDresist technology to keep your feet dry from the elements. This combined with their secure closed-toe silhouette also keeps your feet protected, warm, and cozy.

For comfort, the Teva ReEmber Convertible Slip-On Sneakers also feature a removable insole to support your toes, arches, and heels when you're wearing them. They're also equipped with durable outsoles, which are strengthened with grippy traction patterns to ensure that you can move confidently across any surface. Their quilted upper material is intended to resemble the look and feel of a sleeping bag, wrapping your feet up in a soft and comfy fabric that's also impressively rip-resistant.

"A great addition to my shoe wardrobe — comfortable enough to wear as a slipper, but sturdy enough for outdoors," raved a Nordstrom shopper. Another reviewer wrote, "They are so comfy, and I love being able to wear them outside in the winter since they have nice soles, too."

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $60 (originally $80)



Chiming in, a third customer added, "The slip-on sneakers are so comfortable whether I wear [them] as a shoe or a mule." They also earned a stamp of approval from a longtime Teva sandals wearer, who commented, "I am thrilled with these shoes. They keep my feet nice and warm, and not too sweaty."

The Teva ReEmber Convertible Slip-On Sneakers have also won over outdoor enthusiasts, with one writing, "I bought these to wear as camp shoes, but I want to wear them everywhere." Vouching for their durable exterior, another shopper explained, "I was able to run outside in heavy rain quickly without getting wet feet. They fit my wide feet really well, and the flexible back allows you to slip them on in a hurry."

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $80



Even so, the consensus from reviewers seems to be that they never want to take them off — like this shopper: "I wear these every day. The shoes are lightweight, super comfortable, and offer good support for my often tired feet." Curious? We recommend giving the Teva ReEmber Convertible Slip-On Sneakers a try while they're on sale. Get a pair for up to 25 percent off at Nordstrom today.

At the time of publishing the price started at $60.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

